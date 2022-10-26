Read full article on original website
Scarlet Nation
Live Updates: Miami vs Virginia
- Kickoff in a little over an hour and there is beautiful weather in Charlottesville, Virginia for todays game. Partly cloudy outside and a nice 60 degrees for the start of the game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football fans troll Miami, Virginia after incredibly ugly 4OT game
Miami and Virginia didn’t exactly play the game of the year on Saturday. Both Mario Cristobal and Tony Elliott have been under fire during the 1st years of their respective tenures. Cristobal was 35-13 in 4 seasons at Oregon, but has seen the Hurricanes fail to gain much traction despite high expectations heading into the season. Elliott, after over a decade on Dabo Swinney’s staff at Clemson, is hoping to get the Cavaliers to their first bowl since 2019 after taking over for Bronco Mendenhall in Charlottesville.
NBC 29 News
UVA wrestler partners with Dexcom to inspire athletes with diabetes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The NCAA is now allowing athletes to use their name, image, and likeness to partner and promote with brands. UVA Wrestler Jarod Verkleeren is one of 14 athletes partnered with Dexcom, a diabetes technology company, for its first NIL program. The new program is aimed towards motivating athletes who have diabetes.
cbs19news
UVA changes special teams approach after 'come-to-Jesus' moment
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- During pregame prep for Virginia's trip to Atlanta, Tony Elliott caught himself watching Georgia Tech special teams tape against who else but Clemson, where he noticed a number of big name players on their special teams units. "And I see [Andrew] Makuba starting, and I...
CBS Sports
How to watch Virginia vs. Miami (FL): TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
The Virginia Cavaliers and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC clash at 12:30 p.m. ET Oct. 29 at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. Virginia will be strutting in after a victory while Miami (FL) will be stumbling in from a loss. Last week,...
NBC 29 News
Dom Starsia fulfilled coaching Blue Ridge lacrosse
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dom Starsia is the all-time most winning coach in college lacrosse history. He coached for 42 years in the college ranks, including 24 years at the University of Virginia, where he led the ‘Hoos to four national championships. Starsia’s still teaching the game today, and...
techlunchpail.com
2024 OL Anthoine Knapp Discusses Virginia Tech Offer
Virginia Tech has sent out some new offers as the fall has progressed and new intriguing talents have emerged including one to 2024 offensive lineman Anthoine Knapp out of Roswell, GA. Knapp had this to say about his reaction to receiving an offer from the Hokies. "After the FaceTime call,...
breezejmu.org
JMU's student section leaving
There's been a longtime problem of keeping students in stands past halftime of JMU football games. Reporter Joshua Dixon, with the help of sports editors Madison Hricik and Grant Johnson, look into why they leave and what's being done about it.
breezejmu.org
JMU football fans' early exits reveal deep-rooted culture
Erika Shaffer, a freshman at JMU, couldn’t sit down if she wanted to. Fellow students stood both “where your feet are supposed to go … but then also where your butt goes,” she said. Brandon Walsh, another freshman, watched from the stairs because there wasn’t space anywhere else.
Inside Nova
Oct. 28 high school football roundup: Unity Reed, Battlefield earn victories
UNITY REED 25, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 20: Blake Moore threw two touchdown passes and DaShaun Gibson and Amare Campbell each scored two touchdowns in the Lions’ Cedar Run District win on the road. Moore finished the game 19 of 25 for 259 yards and no interceptions. Campbell ran 17 times...
Staunton, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
jmu.edu
The Silicon Valley couple behind JMU’s largest gift
Focusing on students, Paul Holland (’82) and Linda Yates invest $5 million. Celebrated venture capitalist Paul Holland (’82) is a living illustration of JMU’s hallmark virtue of collaboration. “My simple one-liner for advice,” he says, “is to partner wisely. If you’re fortunate enough to partner wisely and deeply, then you will have a more fulfilling life and more opportunities.” He has lived out this ethic both in business, where he’s known for partnering with iconic CEOs and thought leaders, to his personal life.
WSLS
Liberty University enrolls largest student body in its history
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University welcomed its largest student body ever this fall, with both residential and online programs exceeding 130,000 students. Total on-campus enrollment is at a record 15,800 students while online enrollment also hit a record at 115,000 students. The university is also celebrating its record high...
WSLS
Test your shot: Safety expo at T4Tactics in Lynchburg to be held Saturday
LYNCHBURG, Va. – In today’s world, knowing how to handle and use a firearm safely is becoming more important. On Saturday, T4Tactics and Bedford Martial Arts will be teaming up to host a safety expo to put people’s skills to the test. “We want people tomorrow, citizens...
cbs19news
Charlottesville man killed in Albemarle County crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports a Charlottesville man was killed in an Albemarle County crash earlier this week. According to police, the crash occurred around 8:55 a.m. on Sunday at the 117-mile marker on Interstate 64. A 2004 Lexus ES heading east on the...
NBC12
Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 7th congressional district
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to redistricting, Virginia’s 7th congressional district changed the most, and has moved well north from where it once was. The new district covers Caroline and Spotsylvania counties in the NBC12 viewing area. Incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who is in her second term, she’s been...
cbs19news
White Hall representative on Albemarle school board resigns
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There is now an opening on the Albemarle County School Board. During the board’s Thursday night meeting, David Oberg of the White Hall Magisterial District announced he was resigning from his seat. According to a release, his resignation will go into effect Dec....
Virginia farm showcases heirloom chrysanthemum crop
Harmony Harvest Flower Farm, grows over 200 varieties of cut flowers each year through a growing season that stretches from March to mid-November, the owners said.
cbs19news
Home Depot will open in three years in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Retail Giant bought the Fashion, Square Mall in September this year. According to officials, they are currently going through the approval process with the local government. So far, Home Depot states that they will not tear down the mall and act as a landlord...
royalexaminer.com
Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail update given to Front Royal Council
The Front Royal Town Council got an update at its Monday (Oct. 24) meeting on the Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail (SVRT), from the Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership, an unincorporated coalition of public, private, and non-profit organizations along the proposed Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail. The SVRT is an ambitious project that...
