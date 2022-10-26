Miami and Virginia didn’t exactly play the game of the year on Saturday. Both Mario Cristobal and Tony Elliott have been under fire during the 1st years of their respective tenures. Cristobal was 35-13 in 4 seasons at Oregon, but has seen the Hurricanes fail to gain much traction despite high expectations heading into the season. Elliott, after over a decade on Dabo Swinney’s staff at Clemson, is hoping to get the Cavaliers to their first bowl since 2019 after taking over for Bronco Mendenhall in Charlottesville.

