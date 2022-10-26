ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, VA

Scarlet Nation

Live Updates: Miami vs Virginia

- Kickoff in a little over an hour and there is beautiful weather in Charlottesville, Virginia for todays game. Partly cloudy outside and a nice 60 degrees for the start of the game.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football fans troll Miami, Virginia after incredibly ugly 4OT game

Miami and Virginia didn’t exactly play the game of the year on Saturday. Both Mario Cristobal and Tony Elliott have been under fire during the 1st years of their respective tenures. Cristobal was 35-13 in 4 seasons at Oregon, but has seen the Hurricanes fail to gain much traction despite high expectations heading into the season. Elliott, after over a decade on Dabo Swinney’s staff at Clemson, is hoping to get the Cavaliers to their first bowl since 2019 after taking over for Bronco Mendenhall in Charlottesville.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA wrestler partners with Dexcom to inspire athletes with diabetes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The NCAA is now allowing athletes to use their name, image, and likeness to partner and promote with brands. UVA Wrestler Jarod Verkleeren is one of 14 athletes partnered with Dexcom, a diabetes technology company, for its first NIL program. The new program is aimed towards motivating athletes who have diabetes.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA changes special teams approach after 'come-to-Jesus' moment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- During pregame prep for Virginia's trip to Atlanta, Tony Elliott caught himself watching Georgia Tech special teams tape against who else but Clemson, where he noticed a number of big name players on their special teams units. "And I see [Andrew] Makuba starting, and I...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Dom Starsia fulfilled coaching Blue Ridge lacrosse

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dom Starsia is the all-time most winning coach in college lacrosse history. He coached for 42 years in the college ranks, including 24 years at the University of Virginia, where he led the ‘Hoos to four national championships. Starsia’s still teaching the game today, and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
techlunchpail.com

2024 OL Anthoine Knapp Discusses Virginia Tech Offer

Virginia Tech has sent out some new offers as the fall has progressed and new intriguing talents have emerged including one to 2024 offensive lineman Anthoine Knapp out of Roswell, GA. Knapp had this to say about his reaction to receiving an offer from the Hokies. "After the FaceTime call,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

JMU's student section leaving

There's been a longtime problem of keeping students in stands past halftime of JMU football games. Reporter Joshua Dixon, with the help of sports editors Madison Hricik and Grant Johnson, look into why they leave and what's being done about it.
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

JMU football fans' early exits reveal deep-rooted culture

Erika Shaffer, a freshman at JMU, couldn’t sit down if she wanted to. Fellow students stood both “where your feet are supposed to go … but then also where your butt goes,” she said. Brandon Walsh, another freshman, watched from the stairs because there wasn’t space anywhere else.
HARRISONBURG, VA
High School Football PRO

Staunton, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

STAUNTON, VA
jmu.edu

The Silicon Valley couple behind JMU’s largest gift

Focusing on students, Paul Holland (’82) and Linda Yates invest $5 million. Celebrated venture capitalist Paul Holland (’82) is a living illustration of JMU’s hallmark virtue of collaboration. “My simple one-liner for advice,” he says, “is to partner wisely. If you’re fortunate enough to partner wisely and deeply, then you will have a more fulfilling life and more opportunities.” He has lived out this ethic both in business, where he’s known for partnering with iconic CEOs and thought leaders, to his personal life.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WSLS

Liberty University enrolls largest student body in its history

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University welcomed its largest student body ever this fall, with both residential and online programs exceeding 130,000 students. Total on-campus enrollment is at a record 15,800 students while online enrollment also hit a record at 115,000 students. The university is also celebrating its record high...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville man killed in Albemarle County crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports a Charlottesville man was killed in an Albemarle County crash earlier this week. According to police, the crash occurred around 8:55 a.m. on Sunday at the 117-mile marker on Interstate 64. A 2004 Lexus ES heading east on the...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 7th congressional district

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to redistricting, Virginia’s 7th congressional district changed the most, and has moved well north from where it once was. The new district covers Caroline and Spotsylvania counties in the NBC12 viewing area. Incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who is in her second term, she’s been...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

White Hall representative on Albemarle school board resigns

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There is now an opening on the Albemarle County School Board. During the board’s Thursday night meeting, David Oberg of the White Hall Magisterial District announced he was resigning from his seat. According to a release, his resignation will go into effect Dec....
WHITE HALL, VA
cbs19news

Home Depot will open in three years in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Retail Giant bought the Fashion, Square Mall in September this year. According to officials, they are currently going through the approval process with the local government. So far, Home Depot states that they will not tear down the mall and act as a landlord...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
royalexaminer.com

Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail update given to Front Royal Council

The Front Royal Town Council got an update at its Monday (Oct. 24) meeting on the Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail (SVRT), from the Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership, an unincorporated coalition of public, private, and non-profit organizations along the proposed Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail. The SVRT is an ambitious project that...
FRONT ROYAL, VA

