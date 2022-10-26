8 Players With Chicago Steel Ties Make 2023 NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Watch List

Steel alumnus Adam Fantilli, who is currently playing at Michigan, and seven current Steel players appear on the list.

Chicago Steel alumnus Adam Fantilli and seven current Steel players made the NHL Central Scouting preliminary watch list for the 2023 NHL Draft, which was released Wednesday .

Fantilli, who is a freshman at Michigan, scored 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in six games to start his college career. The forward scored 110 points (55 goals, 55 assists) in 103 career games for the Steel, highlighted by winning the Clark Cup MVP and Clark Cup in 2019.

Adam Fantilli, who is viewed as a top-three pick for the 2023 NHL Draft, received an A-rating as a first-round selection.

All seven current Steel players received a C rating as fourth or later-round picks. Forwards Jack Harvey, Cameron Johnson, Jake Livanavage, and Jayden Perron, and defensemen Chris Able, Leo Eperjesi, and Michael Hagens, made the list.

Among the seven, Harvey, Livanavage and Perron are the most notable names. Perron's 11 assists and 15 points lead the USHL this season. Harvey and Livanavage were both members of the Steel's 2021 Clark Cup championship team.

"We're proud to have seven current players and one alumnus named to the NHL Central Scouting list," Steel head coach and general manager Mike Garman said in a release . "Our players are constantly working to become NHL-caliber players and it's nice to see their hard work and effort be recognized. This is just the beginning for these eight skaters and numerous other Steel draft-eligible players not yet recognized."

Chicago Steel on 2023 NHL CS Preliminary Watch List

Chris Able

Defenseman

10 Games Played, 2 Points (1G, 1A)

Commitment - Ohio State

Leo Eperjesi

Defenseman

8 Games Played, 2 Points (2A)

Commitment - Maine

Michael Hagens

Defenseman

10 Games Played, 0 Points

Commitment - Harvard

Jack Harvey

Forward

10 Games Played, 11 Points (5G, 6A)

Commitment - Boston

Cameron Johnson

Forward

10 Games Played, 7 Points (2G, 5A)

Commitment - Harvard

Jake Livanavage

Defenseman

10 Games Played, 5 Points (1G, 4A)

Commitment - North Dakota

Jayden Perron