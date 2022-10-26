Even Bison football is "on the table" for review as NDSU President David Cook issues budget cut warning

The City of Fargo, Fargo Park District and Sandhills Archery Club Announce 2022-2023 Wildlife Management Program. Interested individuals encouraged to register for program. FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA – The City of Fargo, in cooperation with the Fargo Park District and the Sandhills Archery Club, is opening registrations for The City of Fargo’s 2022-2023 Wildlife Management Program. This program, permitted and regulated by the North Dakota Game & Fish Department, seeks to reduce the urban deer population in The City of Fargo by utilizing a limited archery season and a small number of certified hunters. As approved by the Fargo City Commission and Fargo Parks, the 2022-2023 Wildlife Management Program will operate on property owned by the Fargo Park District and The City of Fargo.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO