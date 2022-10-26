Even Bison football is "on the table" for review as NDSU President David Cook issues budget cut warning

Read full article on original website
2022 Fargo Urban Deer Hunt
The City of Fargo, Fargo Park District and Sandhills Archery Club Announce 2022-2023 Wildlife Management Program. Interested individuals encouraged to register for program. FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA – The City of Fargo, in cooperation with the Fargo Park District and the Sandhills Archery Club, is opening registrations for The City of Fargo’s 2022-2023 Wildlife Management Program. This program, permitted and regulated by the North Dakota Game & Fish Department, seeks to reduce the urban deer population in The City of Fargo by utilizing a limited archery season and a small number of certified hunters. As approved by the Fargo City Commission and Fargo Parks, the 2022-2023 Wildlife Management Program will operate on property owned by the Fargo Park District and The City of Fargo.
Legends to close at Rose Creek Golf Course
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The search is on for a new bar-restaurant at the Rose Creek golf course in south Fargo. It’s an item on the upcoming Fargo Park Board agenda for Wednesday, November 2nd. Legends Restaurant will be closing Saturday, October 29th. According to a memorandum,...
North Dakota District 21 Senate Candidate William Kloubec: "I can bring experience, rationale, and... congeniality to the process"
(Fargo, ND) -- A candidate is stepping forward and is looking to represent District 21 in North Dakota's Senate in the upcoming November General Election. William "Bill" Kloubec is a self employed Architectural Photographer who is seeking to bring a GOP perspective to District 21. Kloubec says he is looking to prioritize the economy, fentanyl, and crime if elected to Bismarck this November.
NDSU: State enrollment bucking National trend, actually increasing this Fall
(Fargo, ND) -- Despite recent news of NDSU looking to cut costs amid enrollment issues, the North Dakota University System is preaching a different tune from a statewide standpoint. Student enrollment across the NDUS is consistently exceeding national trends, according to recent reporting data. Cumulative fall 2022 enrollment for the...
Grand Forks, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Fargo Reacts As People Do Their “Business” On Downtown Sidewalks
People should have options available so they can avoid having to defecate on the sidewalks and streets in downtown Fargo. When nature calls...there's no sending it to your voicemail. So if you have no home it stands to reason you have no throne upon which to sit. Downtown Fargo is...
West Fargo restaurant back up and running after August fire
(West Fargo, ND) -- After a fire nearly three months ago, a West Fargo restaurant is officially back in business. Spitfire reopened its doors Wednesday after closing August 8th because of a kitchen fire. Fire officials say there was significant damage and that a firefighter suffered heat exhaustion from the...
These Small ND Cities Were Named 2022’s ‘Best To Live In’
While North Dakota might not have all the glitz and glamour of a brightly lit, big city, that doesn't mean we don't have amazing places to live. As a matter of fact, a study was done by WalletHub; it found that several small towns in North Dakota are some of the best places for people to live.
This Is the Best Private High School in North Dakota
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
Fergus Falls School Board Debate October 25th 2022
The Fergus Falls School Board Debate between Missy Hermes, Arden Kjono, Melanie Cole, and Kirby Anderson. Tim Nanson was at a funeral out of state, and was unable to attend, but did give an opening statement. The Debate was held October 25th, 2022, at the Fergus Falls City Hall Council...
Spitfire Bar & Grill reopens after fire in August
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A popular West Fargo restaurant opens after a fire shut it down nearly three months ago. On August 6th, a fire started in the kitchen and spread to the roof at Spitfire Bar and Grill. According to its Facebook page, Spitfire started to welcome...
Wahpeton man strikes, kills cow on US Highway 2
WAHPETON, ND (KXNET) — A 60-year-old Wahpeton man hit and killed a cow while driving on US Highway 2 near York on Wednesday. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was driving east on US Highway 2 around 7:30 p.m. when he struck a cow in the road, causing his car to come […]
Thursday night marks 6 months of Fargo Police oversight meetings
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several are expected to meet at 5 p.m. Thursday at Fargo City Hall for a police oversight board meeting. Fargo’s police chief is set to discuss the use-of-force in an officer-involved shooting in Fargo that killed Shane Netterville. He will also speak about...
Rape and Abuse Crisis Center: Domestic Violence is up in Red River Valley
(Fargo, ND) -- A trend that has continued to worsen since the COVID-19 pandemic is only taking more turns for concern here in the FM Metro. Domestic Violence incidents have risen sharply in the past year, according to members of the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center of Fargo-Moorhead. "During the...
As Enrollment Increases, Hawley School District Voters will Determine outcome of $53 Million Middle School Bond Referendum
HAWLEY (KDLM) – A lot is on the line for the Hawley School District November 8 as School District voters will be asked to support a $53 million middle school project and another $3 million in renovations to the existing gyms and Dale Skallerud Athletic Complex. Projections indicate that...
One woman airlifted to Fargo Sanford
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman, 50-year-old Dell Johnson has been airlifted to Sanford hospital in Fargo after a rollover. Two other passengers, 30-year-old Larissa Oakgrove and 43-year-old Melissa Perkins are being treated at the Bemidji Sanford Emergency Room for non-life threatening injuries. A Chevrolet Tahoe lost control...
