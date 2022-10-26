ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Poll: Illinois Democrats maintain large leads in race for governor, U.S. Senate, Sec Of State, Comptroller, Treasurer

By Jordan Muck, Tahman Bradley
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QJytq_0inei00B00

With less than two weeks left in the campaign, the Democrats running for Illinois statewide offices and U.S. Senate hold commanding leads over their GOP opponents, a new WGN-TV/Emerson College/The Hill poll found.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p9CbL_0inei00B00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oS1LE_0inei00B00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mmFO8_0inei00B00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BUNd8_0inei00B00

Although likely voters seem poised to pick Democrats for the state’s top offices, they are divided on the direction Illinois is headed. A majority of voters (52%) think things in Illinois are on the wrong track, while 48% say things are headed in the right direction.

In the governor’s race, incumbent Democrat J.B. Pritzker maintains a sizeable 9-point lead over GOP challenger, State Senator Darren Bailey, 50%-41%. Three percent of those surveyed say they plan to vote for Libertarian candidate Scott Schluter, 2% plan to support someone else.

The poll, which was conducted last week after the second and final televised debate on WGN , shows Pritzker gaining one percentage point since late September , while Bailey has gained five points in the same time frame.

Four percent of voters say they’re still undecided, down from 8% last month. When asked to make a choice, those undecided voters were split: 27% chose Pritzker, 33% chose Bailey, 5% picked the Libertarian candidate, and another 34% still said they’d vote for someone else entirely.

September Poll: Pritzker holds double-digit lead over Bailey

Among voters who say Illinois is headed in the wrong direction, three quarters (75%) plan to vote for Bailey, while just 11% say they choose Pritzker. Pritzker fairs far better among those who say the state is heading in the right direction, leading Bailey 93% to 4% among that group.

Bailey has made Chicago violence a central theme of his campaign, criticizing local Democratic leaders and labeling the city a “hellhole,” the “OK Corral,” and “Pritzkerville”.

But the Emerson College survey shows voters in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs backing Pritzker. The governor is winning 66% support among Chicago voters and 52% of voters in the surrounding suburbs. Outside the Chicago area, the advantage goes to Bailey, with 53% of voters favoring the farmer turned lawmaker from Xenia. Just 40% of likely voters outside the Chicago area support Pritzker, the billionaire heir to the Hyatt fortune.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VLNj9_0inei00B00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FckiU_0inei00B00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zb2TM_0inei00B00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eZH77_0inei00B00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i6jCI_0inei00B00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XGgDc_0inei00B00

Also adding to the Pritzker lead – a strong showing among women voters. He’s winning women voters by 23 points (57% to 34%).

In the U.S. Senate contest, incumbent Democrat Tammy Duckworth holds a 49%-39% advantage over Republican Kathy Salvi, with 8% of voters still undecided. Salvi has gained eight percentage points in the contest since last month’s poll.

Democrats lead every down ballot statewide race, but with a sizeable number of voters still undecided 13 days out, no outcome is set in stone.

In the race to replace Jesse White as Illinois’ longest serving Secretary of State, 48% of those polled say they back Democrat Alexi Giannoulias. 39% of likely voters plan to vote for Republican Dan Brady and 9% of likely voters say they’re undecided.

More on the Race for Illinois Attorney General

For Attorney General , 47% of likely voters want to give Democrat Kwame Raoul a second term. 39% say they support Republican Thomas DeVore, an attorney who has repeatedly gone to court in an effort to stop pandemic-related mandates. In this race, 9% of those polled say they’re undecided.

In the State Treasurer contest, 46% back 2-term incumbent Democrat Michael Frerichs to keep his job as Illinois’ chief investment and banking officer, while 36% support Republican State Rep. Tom Demmer. Still, 14% of likely voters say they haven’t made up their mind.

In the election for Comptroller , 49% of likely voters support incumbent Democrat Susana Mendoza, compared to 36% for Republican Shannon Teresi and 11% remain undecided.

More on the Race for Illinois Comptroller

In addition to picking elected officials, Illinois voters are also being asked to decide on Amendment 1, the so-called “ Workers Rights Amendment “. It would amend the state constitution’s Bill of Rights to guarantee Illinois workers the right to organize, bargain collectively, and negotiate wages, hours and working conditions. The measure only goes into effect if it is approved by either three-fifths of those voting on the question, or a majority of those voting in the election. It appears headed towards approval, with 54% of likely voters saying they plan to vote yes, 30% plan to vote no and 16% are undecided. The proposal is most popular among younger voters, with 80% of 18 to 34-year-olds polled saying they support it.

Poll WGN-TV/Emerson College/The Hill by WGN Web Desk on Scribd

With early voting underway in Illinois, the Pritzker and Bailey campaigns have used issues such as crime and abortion access in an effort to motivate voters to get to the polls. But, the top issue among likely voters remains the economy. 39% say it’s the most important issue driving their vote this year, with threats to democracy ranking second at 18%.  Abortion access comes in third at 12%, followed by health care and crime both at 9%.

In a hypothetical 2024 rematch between President Biden and former President Trump, Biden holds a 12-point lead in Illinois, 49% to 37%. 10% would vote for someone else and 4% of voters say they’re undecided. President Biden holds a split favorability in Illinois: 46% approve and 46% disapprove of the job he is doing as president.

Methodology: The Emerson College Polling/WGN/The Hill Illinois poll was conducted October 20-24, 2022. The sample consisted of very likely voters, n=1,000, with a Credibility Interval (CI), similar to a poll’s margin of error (MOE) of +/- 3.02 percentage points. The data sets were weighted by gender, age, education, region, and race/ethnicity based on 2022 turnout modeling. It is important to remember that subsets based on gender, age, education, and race/ethnicity carry with them higher margins of error, as the sample size is reduced. Data was collected using cell phones via SMS-to-web, an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system of landlines, web survey via email, and an online panel.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
wmay.com

Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Will Be Moved To Indiana Sanctuary

The mountain lion that had been roaming parts of the west side of Springfield for the past couple of days has been captured by state conservation officers and will be moved to a sanctuary. Officials had been tracking the animal’s movements and talking to neighbors since it was spotted in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WGN News

Illinois State Board of Education releases 2022 Report Card

CHICAGO — The Illinois School Board of Education released its first report card on education Thursday since the pandemic closed schools across the country. The state superintendent of education said in a statement “The report shows we are absolutely on the right track.” An annual snapshot of the state’s education system, the ‘Report Card’ is […]
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Illinois quick hits: Office manager sentenced in opioid prescription case; Cook County sheriff critical of SAFE-T Act

Office manager sentenced in opioid prescription case. An office manager for a Chicago medical practice has been sentenced to a year in prison for fraudulently writing opioid prescriptions. Prosecutors said Rosemary Mays of South Holland conspired with another individual to write more than 3,000 fraudulent prescriptions for opioids. After the...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three beautiful places in Illinois that are great options for both a weekend getaway as well as a longer vacation, if you happen to have more free time on your hands.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Texas chief says state police ‘did not fail’ Uvalde

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ state police chief said Thursday that his department “did not fail” Uvalde during the hesitant law enforcement response to the Robb Elementary School shooting, as a Republican congressman joined angry parents of some of the 19 children killed in the May attack in calling for him to resign. Col. Steve McCraw, […]
TEXAS STATE
NBC Chicago

When Does Daylight Saving Time End in Illinois?

After over seven months of local clocks operating in daylight saving time, the time for clocks to fall back is quickly approaching. Clocks in Illinois will shift back to standard time in the early morning hours on Sunday, Nov. 6 in 2022, with the official end of DST coming at 2 a.m. on that Sunday.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIBC.com

Four Arrested for Trafficking Drugs from California to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Four men are going to federal prison for trying to traffic drugs from California to Indiana. Thursday, one man from Indianapolis, 45-year-old Charles Kirby, received 10 years in prison for trafficking and intent to deal fentanyl-laced heroin. Before three of those men could bring the drugs to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fox32chicago.com

Illinois Powerball ticket wins $1M, another wins $50K in Wednesday's drawing

CHICAGO - Two winning Powerball tickets, one worth $1 million and the other worth $50,000, were sold Wednesday in Illinois. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Riverside Mobile, 503 N. Main St. in Sycamore, and matched the first five out of six winning numbers in Wednesday night's drawing, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery. The winning numbers were — 19 – 36 – 37 – 46 – 46 — and the Powerball was 24.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

State Police reveal new details of Route 48 crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a crash that shut down Illinois Route 48 on Wednesday. The crash happened near the U.S. Route 51 bypass at 7:42 a.m. Troopers said a semi-truck and pickup truck collided at that location. One person was taken to the hospital with “serious […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Court docs: Indiana mother believed ‘powerful demonic force’ lived inside 5-year-old son who was found dead inside suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WXIN) – A mother sought on a murder warrant in connection with the death of her 5-year-old son was convinced a demon lived inside him. That’s according to multiple social media posts attributed to 37-year-old Dejaune Ludie Anderson. Indiana State Police revealed during a news conference Wednesday that they had identified the boy […]
INDIANA STATE
WGN News

WGN News

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy