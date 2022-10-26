UPDATE — Roanoke Police are investigating an armed bank robbery that happened in the northwest part of the city. The Roanoke Police Department says the incident happened at approximately 9:20 a.m. in the 2200 block of Melrose Avenue Northwest. When police arrived they confirmed the business was a bank. They began to speak with witnesses that claimed a man came into the bank, displayed a gun and demanded the employees hand over money. The man left the scene on foot with an unspecified amount of money.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO