Lynchburg, VA

WDBJ7.com

Fire damages Lynchburg townhome, spreads to unit next door

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two townhomes were ventilated Saturday evening after a fire broke out at the Woodbine Village apartments. The Lynchburg Fire Department was called around 7:05 p.m. to the fire at 1442 Ashbourne Drive. Crews found smoke leaving the eaves of the two-story, wood-frame building with two residents...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WFXR

Danville Mall shooter and the victim identified; Shooter still on the run

UPDATE: At 11:39 p.m. Danville Police identified the shooter as 18-year-old Christian Isiah Pinckney. Pinckney is charged with 2nd-degree murder, Maliciously discharge of a firearm within a public building, use of a Firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony. The victim has been identified […]
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bubba’s Ice Cream in Danville to move to new location

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bubba’s Ice Cream is spending its last weekend at its current location. Bubba’s Ice Cream has been at 2626 North Main Street for over 60 years. It will soon move up the road to 2455 Franklin Turnpike for its 65th season. The new location...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

School zone cameras to become operational in Altavista: APD

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — The Altavista Police Department would like to inform the public that their School Zone Speed Cameras will become operational. This will start on October 31 and run through November 11, according to the department. The cameras will be issuing warnings to violators and on Monday,...
ALTAVISTA, VA
WSET

Firehouse Subs to celebrate first responders with free sub deal

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In honor of National First Responders Day all Firehouse Subs restaurants, including those in Roanoke-Lynchburg, are celebrating local first responder heroes with a special offer throughout the day. On Friday, all Roanoke-Lynchburg area firefighters, police officers, paramedics, and EMTs (in uniform or with valid ID)...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg police searching for armed robber

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for an armed robber after an Express Lane 76 gas station was robbed Thursday morning. Police say they responded at 8:43 a.m. to the 3000 block of Memorial Ave for a report of an armed robbery. The person who called...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

One person dead after shooting at Danville Mall; shooter sought

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting Saturday evening at the Hibbett Sports store inside the Danville Mall has left one person, a store customer, dead. UPDATE 11:50 PM: The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Christian Isiah Pinckney. Mr. Pinckney has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder, Maliciously Discharge a Firearm within a public building, Use of a Firearm in the commission of a felony and Possession of a Firearm after being convicted of a felony.
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Talking Turkey: Will there be enough birds for Thanksgiving in Virginia?

HARDY, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to turkey availability for this Thanksgiving, there have been some doom and gloom stories. However, agriculture business experts say there should be enough supply, though prices will be higher this year. The reason? Avian flu outbreaks in the midwest have affected the number of fresh turkeys available, though […]
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

RISE 540 gets Roanoke teens out of the house

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – RISE 540 is a free program out of the Kirk Family YMCA for 12 to 15- year- olds that wellness director Andrea Burney says gets kids out of the house and into new experiences. “Pretty much the thought process of it was we needed something...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Southwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE - 4:13 p.m. Roanoke police have arrested Anthony Hall, 29 of Roanoke in connection with Friday’s deadly shooting. Authorities say Hall is charged with second degree murder. Police say the investigation remains ongoing. UPDATE. A suspect is in custody after a man was shot...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia State Police facing dispatcher staffing shortages

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police are looking to fill open dispatcher positions for its headquarters based in Salem. It comes as staffing shortages are continuing to affect industries all across the Commonwealth. Holly Finney has been a dispatcher with the Virginia State Police for years. She explained...
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke Police Investigating armed bank robbery

UPDATE — Roanoke Police are investigating an armed bank robbery that happened in the northwest part of the city. The Roanoke Police Department says the incident happened at approximately 9:20 a.m. in the 2200 block of Melrose Avenue Northwest. When police arrived they confirmed the business was a bank. They began to speak with witnesses that claimed a man came into the bank, displayed a gun and demanded the employees hand over money. The man left the scene on foot with an unspecified amount of money.
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

Home Depot will open in three years in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Retail Giant bought the Fashion, Square Mall in September this year. According to officials, they are currently going through the approval process with the local government. So far, Home Depot states that they will not tear down the mall and act as a landlord...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two sought after burglary at Lynchburg business

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for two people who burglarized a business early Tuesday. Police were called at 7:45 a.m. October 25 to Win City on Fort Avenue. They found the front door broken, with surveillance footage showing two people about 6:41 a.m. entering the parking lot and breaking open the front door to get into the store. After the burglary, they ran off toward Long Meadows Drive.
LYNCHBURG, VA

