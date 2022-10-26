Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
The Town of Bedford, Virginia is featured in Travel and Leisure magazineCheryl E PrestonBedford, VA
Firehouse Subs in Roanoke and Lynchburg taking donations for hurricane victimsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Fire damages Lynchburg townhome, spreads to unit next door
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two townhomes were ventilated Saturday evening after a fire broke out at the Woodbine Village apartments. The Lynchburg Fire Department was called around 7:05 p.m. to the fire at 1442 Ashbourne Drive. Crews found smoke leaving the eaves of the two-story, wood-frame building with two residents...
WSET
Lynchburg Police Department shares safety tips for Halloween
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department reminds the public to stay safe this Halloween. They give tips to help everyone stay safe. Their tips are outlined below:. "Have a Happy Halloween Weekend," the department said.
Danville Mall shooter and the victim identified; Shooter still on the run
UPDATE: At 11:39 p.m. Danville Police identified the shooter as 18-year-old Christian Isiah Pinckney. Pinckney is charged with 2nd-degree murder, Maliciously discharge of a firearm within a public building, use of a Firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony. The victim has been identified […]
WDBJ7.com
Bubba’s Ice Cream in Danville to move to new location
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bubba’s Ice Cream is spending its last weekend at its current location. Bubba’s Ice Cream has been at 2626 North Main Street for over 60 years. It will soon move up the road to 2455 Franklin Turnpike for its 65th season. The new location...
WSET
'Altogether, about $65,000:' Gretna woman says she fell victim to Facebook game scam
GRETNA, Va. (WSET) — If something sounds too good to be true, it likely is. A woman from Gretna thought she won $2,000 playing a guessing game on Facebook. However, she ended up losing thousands of dollars. "You had to guess what numbers it was, and I guessed correctly,"...
WSET
School zone cameras to become operational in Altavista: APD
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — The Altavista Police Department would like to inform the public that their School Zone Speed Cameras will become operational. This will start on October 31 and run through November 11, according to the department. The cameras will be issuing warnings to violators and on Monday,...
WSET
Firehouse Subs to celebrate first responders with free sub deal
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In honor of National First Responders Day all Firehouse Subs restaurants, including those in Roanoke-Lynchburg, are celebrating local first responder heroes with a special offer throughout the day. On Friday, all Roanoke-Lynchburg area firefighters, police officers, paramedics, and EMTs (in uniform or with valid ID)...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg police searching for armed robber
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for an armed robber after an Express Lane 76 gas station was robbed Thursday morning. Police say they responded at 8:43 a.m. to the 3000 block of Memorial Ave for a report of an armed robbery. The person who called...
WDBJ7.com
One person dead after shooting at Danville Mall; shooter sought
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting Saturday evening at the Hibbett Sports store inside the Danville Mall has left one person, a store customer, dead. UPDATE 11:50 PM: The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Christian Isiah Pinckney. Mr. Pinckney has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder, Maliciously Discharge a Firearm within a public building, Use of a Firearm in the commission of a felony and Possession of a Firearm after being convicted of a felony.
Talking Turkey: Will there be enough birds for Thanksgiving in Virginia?
HARDY, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to turkey availability for this Thanksgiving, there have been some doom and gloom stories. However, agriculture business experts say there should be enough supply, though prices will be higher this year. The reason? Avian flu outbreaks in the midwest have affected the number of fresh turkeys available, though […]
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police Department hosts event for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department partnered with Horizon Behavioral Health Saturday to hold an event for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Police departments all over the country participated in the national effort to safely dispose of prescription medications. “We are collecting medications that people have just...
wfxrtv.com
RISE 540 gets Roanoke teens out of the house
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – RISE 540 is a free program out of the Kirk Family YMCA for 12 to 15- year- olds that wellness director Andrea Burney says gets kids out of the house and into new experiences. “Pretty much the thought process of it was we needed something...
WSET
River Ridge to host 2nd liberty auto show, in partnership with LU students
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — River Ridge has announced a partnership with the Liberty University School of Business to hold an auto show. This will take place on the shopping center’s property, near the soon-to-open Papa Gallo. The event will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. through 7...
Washingtonian.com
An Insane Virginia Estate Has Dropped Its Price From $75 to $45 Million
Attention, bargain hunters, we’ve got a deal for you. What about a massive estate outside of Charlottesville, with an on-site vineyard, brewery, and lodge, now being offered with a major discount? Everything must go!. That’s right, Mount Ida Reserve, the huge property for sale in Virginia—which also comes with...
WSLS
Man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Southwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE - 4:13 p.m. Roanoke police have arrested Anthony Hall, 29 of Roanoke in connection with Friday’s deadly shooting. Authorities say Hall is charged with second degree murder. Police say the investigation remains ongoing. UPDATE. A suspect is in custody after a man was shot...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia State Police facing dispatcher staffing shortages
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police are looking to fill open dispatcher positions for its headquarters based in Salem. It comes as staffing shortages are continuing to affect industries all across the Commonwealth. Holly Finney has been a dispatcher with the Virginia State Police for years. She explained...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Police Investigating armed bank robbery
UPDATE — Roanoke Police are investigating an armed bank robbery that happened in the northwest part of the city. The Roanoke Police Department says the incident happened at approximately 9:20 a.m. in the 2200 block of Melrose Avenue Northwest. When police arrived they confirmed the business was a bank. They began to speak with witnesses that claimed a man came into the bank, displayed a gun and demanded the employees hand over money. The man left the scene on foot with an unspecified amount of money.
cbs19news
Home Depot will open in three years in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Retail Giant bought the Fashion, Square Mall in September this year. According to officials, they are currently going through the approval process with the local government. So far, Home Depot states that they will not tear down the mall and act as a landlord...
WDBJ7.com
Two sought after burglary at Lynchburg business
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for two people who burglarized a business early Tuesday. Police were called at 7:45 a.m. October 25 to Win City on Fort Avenue. They found the front door broken, with surveillance footage showing two people about 6:41 a.m. entering the parking lot and breaking open the front door to get into the store. After the burglary, they ran off toward Long Meadows Drive.
Comments / 0