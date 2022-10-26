Read full article on original website
Body of a woman found in south Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in south Laredo. According to KGNS sources, the call was made shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday morning about a lifeless body that was found near River Front and Llano Street. The body was taken to the...
Man arrested and charged with indecency with a child
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is behind bars for allegedly exposing himself to a young girl. Anthony Lee Reyes, 20 was arrested and charged with indecency with a child. His case stems from a call made to Webb County Sheriff Office on Monday. According to reports, deputies responded to...
Man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Juan Alvaro Berrones, 49. He is five feet, six inches, 185 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is...
Webb County Sheriff’s Office foils two drug smuggling attempts
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Two men are allegedly caught trying to smuggle in drugs into the Webb County Jail on two separate occasions. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office Correctional officers arrested Raul Moreno Uvalle, 29 and Bayron Sanchez Rodriguez, 32. The first incident happened on Sunday morning when officers...
City of Laredo sees an increase in overdose deaths
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The new year is just two months away and an alarming and dangerous trend has City of Laredo officials speaking out. The number of overdoses are close to doubling last year’s reported cases. The crisis has led several agencies to join forces to fight this...
Laredo Fire Department investigating cause of warehouse fire
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Fire officials continue to investigate the cause of a fire that broke out at a warehouse last week. Over 100 firefighters responded to the blaze at the Evergreen Recycling Center located at 5200 block of Santa Maria Avenue. According to Laredo Fire Department Public Information...
Three vehicle accident reported on Cuatro Vientos
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two separate accidents are reported on Loop 20 Tuesday morning. The accidents happened shortly after 8 in the morning. Laredo Police is reporting no injuries from both accidents. The department said one of the accidents happened at one of the intersections by Cuatro Vientos, however the...
CBP officers seize $6.1 million in drugs
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Over $6 million in drugs are found at two Laredo international bridges. According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) both incidents happened over the weekend. The first incident was at Gateway to the Americas International Bridge #1 on Saturday, a man was found with over 20 pounds of cocaine in his personal belongings. The next day at the World Trade Bridge, over 600 pounds of meth were found in a tractor.
Fatal officer-involved shooting near Alice
Police received a call in reference to shots fired in Hebbronville. When officers spotted the suspect's vehicle, the driver sped off and went through several counties.
Tractor trailer catches fire on Highway 359
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A tractor trailer fire is causing some traffic congestion on Highway 359. The incident was reported just before 7 p.m. at the 6600 block of Highway 359. According to Laredo Fire officials, three units were called out to put the flames out. The fire is under...
Martin High School placed on brief lockdown after school hours
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo high school goes on a brief lockdown after school hours. According to KGNS sources, Martin High School was placed on a lockdown on Tuesday afternoon at around 5 p.m. No word on the nature of what caused the procedure, or how many people were...
Paranormal team investigates KGNS building
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Every October, KGNS gets into the spooky spirit and for the past weeks, our Alex Cano followed a group of paranormal investigators who have made it their mission to record the unexplained phenomena. For the past 6 years, Torres Paranormal Investigators has been on a mission to...
LISD reports two active cases of COVID-19 among students
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While the coronavirus pandemic seems like it’s a thing of the past, the Laredo Independent School District is reporting two active cases of COVID-19 among its students. The board of director met on Monday morning where it came out that the cases involve an elementary...
Keep an eye on kid’s candy this Halloween!
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - With all Hollow’s Eve taking place this Monday, officials are also urging adults to keep an eye on the candy. The Laredo Police Department said kids should never eat homemade candy or homemade treats and always make sure its store bought and sealed tight. They...
City of Laredo to hold Halloween Jamaica
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Plenty of kids and families will be hitting the streets for some trick-or-treating this Halloween. For those who prefer to stay in one place, the City of Laredo will be hosting a Halloween Jamaica. The event will take place at the Cigarroa Recreation Center at 2201...
Blue Santa registration kicks off Wednesday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s never too early to start planning for Christmas, especially with all the challenges we’ve been faced with. That’s why Blue Santa is once again coming to town. The Laredo Police Department Blue Santa has been actively involved in giving toys to children...
Day of the Dead art exhibit on display at Outlet Shoppes
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In celebration of the Day of the Dead, the Consulate General of Mexico in Laredo and the Mexican Cultural Institute of Laredo invites you to “Exhibiciones de Arte.”. Work by artist Abiu Daniel Benavides will be showcased along with exhibits of “Día de Muertos” by...
Keep your kids and yourself safe on Halloween!
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Now that covid restrictions are behind us, Halloween is expected to be bigger than ever this year. The Laredo Police Department wants to remind folks about a few safety tips ahead of the festivities. When it comes to costume safety, the department encourages parents to dress...
Ryan Elementary holds second annual Trunk-or-Treat
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A school with 70 years of history celebrates a new Halloween tradition. For the second year, Ryan Elementary held its Trunk-or-Treat event. Students went to several booths on campus filled with candies and goodies. Each booth was decorated as a different theme. Nixon cheerleaders and the...
Kansas City Southern breaks ground on international railway bridge
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A multi-million project is coming to fruition in the Gateway City. After years of planning, the Kansas City Southern Railway Company broke ground on its latest developments, a railroad bridge. This new project will allow the Gateway City to get even more connected with Mexico. This...
