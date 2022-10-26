LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Over $6 million in drugs are found at two Laredo international bridges. According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) both incidents happened over the weekend. The first incident was at Gateway to the Americas International Bridge #1 on Saturday, a man was found with over 20 pounds of cocaine in his personal belongings. The next day at the World Trade Bridge, over 600 pounds of meth were found in a tractor.

