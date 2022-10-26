Still on track: Brightline testing train speeds in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brightline will begin testing trains in northern Brevard County at maximum speeds of 110 miles per hour, starting this weekend.

The testing will integrate a new second railroad track into the existing corridor.

It will take place along a 13-mile section of track, spanning 18 railroad crossings from Sharpes through City Point, Cocoa and Rockledge.

Residents should be alert and follow the law around active railroad tracks and railroad crossings.

Flaggers will be present at the crossings continuously from starting Saturday morning through Saturday, November 5 while the new rail signal system is commissioned

The company said the crossings at these testing areas may include new crossing gates, signal systems, pedestrian gates, pavement markings and roadway profiles.

Where trains will operate at 110 mph, all crossings have quad gates or medians to prevent motorists from driving around lowered crossing gates, they said.

These tests come in preparation for its opening to Orlando in 2023.

