BetMGM bonus code NBA: bet $10, get $200 with any 3-pointer

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New players who claim the latest BetMGM bonus code offer will be eligible for a no-brainer NBA bonus this weekend. Don’t worry about...
FanDuel promo code: $1K no-sweat for college football, World Series

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest FanDuel promo code brings all new players a $1,000 no-sweat first bet for a Saturday of October sports action headlined by...
NFL Week 8 best bets: 2 ATS picks you must make

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As the NFL regular season enters the final weekend of October, a number of middling teams remain continue to bounce between pretenders and...
Bengals defense charts new course at corner for Eli Apple, Cam-Taylor Britt

CINCINNATI, Ohio — It’s an imperfect world. That’s how Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo described his decision to start rotating Eli Apple and Cam Taylor-Britt. “In a perfect world you don’t want to be able to do that, but this is not a perfect world and we’re in a situation where you’ve got a young guy who had no preseason,” Anarumo said Monday. “You’ve got to get him snaps at some point other than scout team reps, so yesterday was a perfect opportunity. That’s kind of how it all played out.”
Evaluating injuries, predictions and previews for Bengals vs. Browns: Strictly Stripes podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns have both been bitten by the injury bug this week. While the Bengals won’t be placing Ja’Marr Chase on the injured reserve, they’re without another backup receiver and could be without starting cornerback Eli Apple who’s doubtful with a hamstring injury. On the flipside though, linebacker Logan Wilson and defensive end Trey Hendrickson should be in good shape to return from their respective injuries.
What the Bengals’ offense looks like without Ja’Marr Chase

CINCINNATI, Ohio — It’s not the worst-case scenario for the Bengals’ offense. But it’s close. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bengals will be without wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase for 4-6 weeks with a hip injury. It will take the team’s best offensive weapon away from the team until at least post-Thanksgiving, and will create a void on the offense no one else can fill.
