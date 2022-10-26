Read full article on original website
World Series Game 1 2022: How to watch Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies for free (10/28/22)
The 2022 World Series begins Friday night when the Astros host the Phillies. First pitch from Houston is at 8:03 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (free trial) and Hulu Live TV (free trial). The Phillies won the National League Championship Series in five games...
Bengals defense charts new course at corner for Eli Apple, Cam-Taylor Britt
CINCINNATI, Ohio — It’s an imperfect world. That’s how Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo described his decision to start rotating Eli Apple and Cam Taylor-Britt. “In a perfect world you don’t want to be able to do that, but this is not a perfect world and we’re in a situation where you’ve got a young guy who had no preseason,” Anarumo said Monday. “You’ve got to get him snaps at some point other than scout team reps, so yesterday was a perfect opportunity. That’s kind of how it all played out.”
Browns defensive rookies drawing on college lessons vs. Joe Burrow ahead of first NFL meeting
BEREA, Ohio -- For the first time in their NFL careers, Browns rookies Martin Emerson Jr. and Isaiah Thomas will have the chance to play against the Bengals and Joe Burrow on Monday night. But it’s not the first time ever that they’ll play against Burrow. Emerson and...
Cleveland’s football season is all but over if they lose MNF to Cincinnati: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns (2-5) try to save their season on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3). It won’t be easy because Cleveland’s defense is one of the worst in the league and Joe Burrow is starting to get last season’s mojo back, although he will be without star receiver Ja’Marr Chase.
Evaluating injuries, predictions and previews for Bengals vs. Browns: Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns have both been bitten by the injury bug this week. While the Bengals won’t be placing Ja’Marr Chase on the injured reserve, they’re without another backup receiver and could be without starting cornerback Eli Apple who’s doubtful with a hamstring injury. On the flipside though, linebacker Logan Wilson and defensive end Trey Hendrickson should be in good shape to return from their respective injuries.
Kareem Hunt trade appears unlikely but he says a team would get ‘a hell of player’
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns running back Kareem Hunt has a little bit of an edge to him these days as he waits to find out if he’ll be traded by Tuesday’s deadline. “It is what it is,” he said Saturday. “It’s a business. I just go out there and show up and play, man.”
Bengals vs. Browns: Predictions for the prime-time AFC North matchup
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals are 0-2 and Cleveland Browns are 1-1 in the AFC North ahead of their showdown in Cleveland on Halloween night. For the Bengals, a win will keep them on pace with first-place Baltimore Ravens in the divisional standings. Here are our staff picks from...
What the Bengals’ offense looks like without Ja’Marr Chase
CINCINNATI, Ohio — It’s not the worst-case scenario for the Bengals’ offense. But it’s close. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bengals will be without wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase for 4-6 weeks with a hip injury. It will take the team’s best offensive weapon away from the team until at least post-Thanksgiving, and will create a void on the offense no one else can fill.
