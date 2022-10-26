ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIS-TV

Veterans Day events in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This year Veterans Day is on Friday, Nov. 11. Every year, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issues a proclamation in observance of Veterans Day. Veterans Day is a day to honor vets and there are events all around the Midlands to show appreciation. LEXINGTON COUNTY:. Lexington...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Midlands Trick-or-Treat: Events for the spooky season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Halloween is close at hand and the boys and girls of the Midlands will be trick-or-treating. But families may be wondering, where do we go for this spooky holiday?. WIS is compiling a list for would-be ghouls and goblins. Have an event we haven’t added? Send...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

“Halloween” actor to make appearance at local food drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The actor who plays Michael Myers in the 2018 release of Halloween and the sequels will take part in a special food drive today!. James Jude Courtney is partnering with Harvest Hope for It’s Scary to be Hungry food drive. It is underway until 7...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Sewing classes offered for kids in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A West Columbia tailor wants to reinforce home economics skills. Brianna Etheridge owns Bri L. Designs and Alterations, a design and alterations shop along Meeting Street and has for the past year. It's just her and one other helper working the shop. She's asked around...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

skyWACH weather visits 3rd graders at Satchel Ford Elementary

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The 3rd graders at Satchel Ford Elementary School in Forest Acres had a great time talking all about the weather Thursday morning with Meteorologist Josh Knight. The students blew Josh away with all of their weather knowledge and how eager they were to learn more!
FOREST ACRES, SC
wach.com

SC woman wins $300,000 on lottery scratch-off on the way to Walmart

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina woman's trip to Walmart turned into a trip to Columbia when she won $300,000 on a scratch-off. The Lowcountry woman said instead of going shopping she was going to Columbia to cash in her winning ticket. But first, she went home to get her husband.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Columbia Mayor's walk against domestic violence

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- A walk against domestic violence - led by Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann drew dozens out to Columbia. They wanted to show support for those affected by this crisis by letting survivors share their story. There was many public figures there including Mayor Rickenmann and Columbia Police Chief...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Double-homecoming this weekend in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Julianna Tyndall is a senior at the University of South Carolina. Tyndall heads the homecoming commission this year and has been working with her team since January to put together the schools first 'Paint the Town Black and Garnett' event. She describes it as a mix...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Leeza Gibbons return to South Carolina for Dare 2 Care

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Leeza Gibbons is headed back here to her home state for her next charity gala benefiting Leeza’s Care Connection. The gala fundraiser is next week. Marti Colucci is the managing director of Leeza’s Care Connection. And Katie Sayles is the program director. They joined Soda City Live to talk about the entertainment and mission of the evening.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Teen detained for shooting man, say Lexington deputies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County deputies have detained a teenager connected to a shooting Thursday. Deputies say the 17 year-old boy is accused of shooting a man near Lawson Road in Leesville. He’s charged with second-degree assault and battery, and pointing and presenting a firearm. The victim is expected...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Deputies locate suspected teen gunman in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A manhunt was underway in Lexington County on Thursday, Oct. 27. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said they were searching for a suspected gunman in Leesville near Lawson Rd. One man was shot around noon and sent to a nearby hospital. Deputies said the suspect...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
etxview.com

4 candidates seek at-large Orangeburg County school board seat

Four candidates are seeking to be the District 9 representative on the Orangeburg County School District board. Incumbent Debora B. Brunson is facing three challengers, including Rose Marie Higginbotham Craft, Rose V. Pelzer and Diedra R. Sharrow, in the Nov. 8 election. The ninth seat on the Orangeburg County School...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Small fire forces temporary closure of Barnwell Walmart

BARNWELL, S.C. — A major retail store in a South Carolina town has been forced to close for an undetermined amount of time after a small fire on Friday afternoon. According to Chief Tony Dicks with the Barnwell Fire Department, crews were called out to the Walmart on Dunbarton Boulevard to reports of a fire in the Home and Garden section.
BARNWELL, SC
News19 WLTX

Midlands high school football: October 28, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week 10 of high school football is in the books and all eyes are on next week's playoff games in the Palmetto State. Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area games. AC Flora 31, Ridge View 22. Blythewood 16, Spring Valley 13. Dutch Fork 63,...
COLUMBIA, SC
sc.edu

Students honor past Homecoming queen

"My presence was never acknowledged by the other contestants when we gathered for pictures during the week of Homecoming, nor on the field on Homecoming night. ... It was as if I was invisible." Gail Bush Diggs.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Car crash in Columbia results in injuries, roadway blocked

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Irmo Fire District and Lexington EMS are on the scene of a car accident with injuries in the 3700 block of Fernandina Road. Officials say the roadway is currently completely blocked. Drivers should expect delays in the area and use alternate routes.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy