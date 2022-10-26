New: Robotic technology used for surgeries coming to Health First Palm Bay Hospital

PALM BAY, Fla. — Health First Palm Bay Hospital has a brand new robot used for surgical procedures.

The new system is called the DaVinci Xi, which is used for minimally invasive surgeries.

The manufacturer, Intuitive, said the system translates the surgeon’s hand movements while performing the surgery through a computer console near the operating table.

Built into the robot are tiny instruments that move like a human hand, with a greater range of motion allowing surgeons to operate through small incisions, Intuitive said.

Patients, visitors and associates are able to “test drive” the robot Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Health First Palm Bay Hospital.

The event will be held in the private dining room near the main lobby entrance.

