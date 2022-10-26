ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Bay, FL

New: Robotic technology used for surgeries coming to Health First Palm Bay Hospital

By Jackie Cardentey, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GDKDL_0inegde500

PALM BAY, Fla. — Health First Palm Bay Hospital has a brand new robot used for surgical procedures.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The new system is called the DaVinci Xi, which is used for minimally invasive surgeries.

The manufacturer, Intuitive, said the system translates the surgeon’s hand movements while performing the surgery through a computer console near the operating table.

Built into the robot are tiny instruments that move like a human hand, with a greater range of motion allowing surgeons to operate through small incisions, Intuitive said.

Patients, visitors and associates are able to “test drive” the robot Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Health First Palm Bay Hospital.

The event will be held in the private dining room near the main lobby entrance.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10NEWS

Brevard County K-9 gives birth to 10 puppies

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County Sheriff's Office K-9 successfully delivered 10 puppies this week and they already have a bright future ahead of them. She's the sheriff's office's first K-9 to become a mom, delivering six male pups and four females, the agency said in a Facebook post. The new mother, Daisy May, is a Bloodhound trained for search and rescue at the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. She was bred with another one of the agency's great Bloodhounds named Blue.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
People

Florida ICU Nurse Helps After Man Collapses During Funny Girl Performance: 'We Never Truly Clock Out'

With the show going on around her, nurse Nicole Horochowski administered to a fellow Broadway audience member when he fainted just before the final curtain  A nurse from Florida happened to be in the right place at the right time when she found herself mid-vacation, helping a man who collapsed while they were seeing Lea Michele perform in Funny Girl Friday night. Nicole Horochowski told PEOPLE the details of the incident, which took place at the August Wilson Theatre while she was seeing the hit musical with her...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Air and Space Show takes to the skies in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. - Jets and planes took to the skies again at the Orlando Air and Space show, at Orlando Sanford International Airport. There were aircraft big and small, old and new, and loud!. "Because... because they go fast, with boosters!" exclaimed Knox Grasley, a 5-year-old aviation enthusiast. The crowds...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Brightline continues higher-speed testing through Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brightline will begin higher-speed train testing in more parts of Brevard County in preparation for its extension to Orlando next year. Flaggers will begin working 18 railroad crossings at 6 a.m. Oct. 29 and continue until 6 p.m. Nov. 5, with trains currently traveling at 79 mph starting Nov. 1 and later increasing in speed to 110 mph and 125 mph in early 2023.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Man cuts off ankle monitor, tracked down by deputies

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies say a man was "hunted and stalked" after cutting off his ankle monitor. Steven Sylvester was initially charged with a variety of crimes including racketeering and conspiracy to traffic in Meth. He now adds additional charges of escape and tampering with a electronic...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 28, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Ivan Alexander Arboleda. Date of Birth 05/31/1978. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Resist Officer WO Viol. Jenelle April Blaylock. Date...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

IRSC Students Paired With High School Students in Culinary Cook-Off

Fort Pierce - Sunday October 30, 2022: Five students in Indian River State College’s (IRSC) Culinary Management program teamed up with culinary students from five area high schools on Tuesday, October 25, for the Second Annual Sunshine Kitchen Culinary Cook-Off Competition. The winning team was IRSC student Jay Schemo...
FORT PIERCE, FL
veronews.com

COVID again up here, and hospitalizations double

New COVID-19 infections here increased 60 percent over the past two weeks, rising from 63 cases to 101 cases, according to the Florida Department of Health, and the number of covid-positive patients hospitalized at press time was nearly double that of the previous week. “Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital has...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Sheriff Marcos Lopez and Governor Pedro Pierluisi of Puerto Rico Sign Agreement to Share Police Intelligence

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and the Puerto Rican State Police have signed an agreement to share police intelligence regarding suspects of crime. Sheriff Marcos Lopez and Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi signed a ‘Memorandum of Understanding’ to share police intelligence on Friday, a first for the Sheriff’s Office and Puerto Rican State Police.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Riomar home blends modernity and Old Florida charm

When Rick and Carla Masterson tackled the renovation of the three-bedroom, three-bath home at 726 Riomar Dr., they took great care to maintain the Old Florida feel of Riomar, the island’s original subdivision. “This Historic Riomar estate presents as a brand-new home; nothing went untouched in the well-conceived 2022...
VERO BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
118K+
Followers
133K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy