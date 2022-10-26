Read full article on original website
kotatv.com
First-graders experience what downtown Rapid City life has to offer
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Children learn a lot in first grade, which is why it is important to let them experience life, just as living downtown in a city. St Paul’s Lutheran School took its first-grade class on a field trip to discover all downtown Rapid City has to offer.
kotatv.com
Need skis? Donate to the visually or mobility impaired this weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With winter officially just a few weeks away, that means ski season is near. If you want to upgrade your skis, snowboard, or other gear, this is the weekend to do it. Starting at noon Saturday at the Monument Civic Center, you can pick up some gently used equipment and support a worthwhile cause.
kotatv.com
Getting a pet reptile? Make sure you do your homework
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Having snakes in your house usually calls for the exterminator but Twyla Robbins of Rapid City keeps them in her hands while watching a movie. Robbins has over 75 snakes in her house in all different colors. She raises and sells corn snakes and different kinds of lizards like geckos and bearded dragons. Robbins says when she was a kid catching snakes was a hobby, but now she knows how to handle her reptile pets, and suggests you do your research before you add a critter to your home.
kotatv.com
Palmer Gulch Fire continues to burn in Black Elk Wilderness
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The last update on the Palmer Gulch Fire put the size at 50 acres but a more accurate mapping may change that. Due to the fire, the Palmer Creek Road is closed now through at least tomorrow. The Palmer Creek Trail is also closed to the public. A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place, prohibiting all aircraft (including drones) from flying within the TFR. There are no evacuations in place.
kotatv.com
Celebrating National American Beer Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hay Camp Brewing Co. is the first production brewery in Rapid City. Starting in 2014 Hay Camp has produced and manufactured their own beer and is a part of a growing community. According to the National Today website, there are more than 7 thousand breweries...
sdpb.org
Rogue moose takes up residence in Rapid City
A rogue moose is on the lam in Rapid City. Since taking up residence, she’s led residents on a weeklong wild moose chase. While seeming to enjoy the amenities of Rapid City, wildlife officials aren’t certain where precisely this moose came from. South Dakota Game Fish and Parks...
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Palmer Gulch fire estimated at 66 acres
UPDATE (7 p.m.): The Palmer Gulch fire is now estimated at 66 acres, according to a release from Great Plains Fire Information. No evacuations are in place due to the fire and the Palmer Creek Road is expected to remain closed until at least Sunday, after it is deemed safe for the public.
newscenter1.tv
Morningside Cafe: A hidden gem in Rapid City
Morningside Cafe, an establishment that many call a hidden gem, sits next to A&D Jamaican on North Lacrosse Street in Rapid City. The restaurant features down home cooking where everything is made from scratch. Menu. The menu mainly consists of breakfast and lunch items like chicken fried steak, plate-sized pancakes,...
newscenter1.tv
Halloween themed things to do in and around Rapid City this weekend
Are you looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these spooky and not-so-spooky events in and around Rapid City. Show off that amazing D.I.Y. costume you’ve been working super hard on for the last couple of weeks. October 29, starts at 6 PM (link) The Haunting of...
kotatv.com
Cooking with Eric - Vegetarian Pumpkin Chili
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Here is a healthy one-pot meal full of flavor and healthy ingredients. The canned pumpkin adds a creamy texture that makes this dish special. First, in a tablespoon of olive oil or 2 tablespoons of butter, sauté 1 large, chopped onion and 1 chopped poblano pepper until softened. Add 4 minced garlic cloves, then add 1 1/2 tablespoons good chili powder and 2 teaspoons of cumin. Sprinkle in a quarter teaspoon of cayenne pepper.
kotatv.com
What’s your sweet Halloween treat?
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With Halloween just days away, Rushmore Candy Company has everything from gummy candy, taffy, wine, and even chocolate pickles. This candy company is ready to meet everyone’s cravings. According to candystore.com, South Dakota’s top candies are Jolly Ranchers, Starburst, and Candy Corn. We decided...
KEVN
Rapid City could become home for Ukrainian refugees
KEVN
Black Hills starter homes may not be out of reach
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the Black Hills expanding quickly, and inflation rising, it has become harder to find affordable housing, but getting that starter home may not be out of reach. Not sure what to look for or where to start? Here are some details on how you can buy your first home.
KEVN
Sierra Brothers Found Guilty on all Charges
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The verdict was rendered in the sexual assault and kidnapping case involving two brothers and a young woman on the Pine Ridge Reservation in July 2019. Jessie and Dustin Sierra were both found guilty of all charges. The 21-year-old woman alleged Jesse Sierra kidnapped her...
kotatv.com
Warmer than Normal Temperatures Expected for Several Days
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Above normal temperatures arrive today, and stick around through the middle of next. This includes Halloween on Monday, with highs expected to be in the middle 60s. It is possible we could see 70 degrees on Tuesday. A large storm system, typical of November will...
kotatv.com
Near Normal Temperatures Today; Warmer Friday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunny skies can be expected today with near normal temperatures. Expect highs in the 50s again this afternoon. Warmer southerly winds return Friday. We’ll see highs in the 60s. These warmer temperatures will stick around through Halloween Day. Colder weather and some precipitation appears...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City man accused of strangling sister pleads not guilty in court
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A 28-year-old man accused of first-degree manslaughter in the death of his sister pleaded not guilty in a Pennington County court on Friday. Nicklaus Ray Houchin of Rapid City was arrested on September 22 after getting into an altercation with his 31-year-old sister, Danielle Houchin, which allegedly resulted in Nicklaus strangling her. The duo were part of a larger group that were allegedly drinking and driving around delivering food for an app-based food delivery service. Rapid City Police say the incident occurred while the group was picking up food at a restaurant on Endeavor Boulevard, and they then drove to 1415 Eglin Street with Danielle unconscious in the backseat before calling 9-1-1.
rcgov.org
Winter Weather Preparedness Day: Local Officials Share Advice
RAPID CITY, SD—Today (October 26) is Winter Weather Preparedness Day in South Dakota. The day of observation is an opportunity to educate the public and promote awareness on recommended actions the public can take to prepare ahead of time for weather events during the winter season. The recommendations include developing storm kits for car and home, getting vehicles ready for the winter season, and taking necessary actions before traveling and using caution when driving on roads impacted by weather conditions..
KELOLAND TV
Winter-maintenance plan OK’d for SD highways
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Last winter, the South Dakota Department of Transportation budgeted $19,596,305 and spent $15,575,464 clearing ice and snow from the state’s highways. For this coming season, the winter-maintenance plan has $20,553,159 in it. The state Transportation Commission reviewed and approved the latest plan Wednesday.
