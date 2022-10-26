ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

Helena Valley homeowners on wells encouraged to test water for arsenic and uranium

HELENA, Mont. - High arsenic values have been found in surface waters in the Tenmile Creek, Prickly Pear Creek and the Helena Valley irrigation canal. Levels exceed the drinking water standard, which could lead to various detrimental health conditions, Lewis and Clark Public Health warns. “There are different sources of...
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

Nearly $4M in grants announced for buses for Montana school districts

MISSOULA, MT — The Biden-Harris Administration announced three Montana school districts will receive a combined total of $3,950,000 in grant funding from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law due to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program rebate competition. The grants will allow Bigfork, Clinton and Fairfield school...
FAIRFIELD, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana Fun Facts: Is This Montana River The Shortest In America?

Montana is filled with all kinds of water; lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams can be found all around the Treasure State, but Montana has one river that really stands out. According to several experts, Montana is home to the shortest river in the entire United States. Although, our friends over in Oregon are more than likely to disagree, as they claim to have the shortest river in America.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Montana Man Faces 20 Charges After Bizarre Hot Springs Shooting

ICYMI. I saw a post from the Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office pop up in my news feed over the weekend and I'm still shaking my head about the crazy story. It's straight out of the wild, wild, West. Honestly, it's a miracle no one was hurt or killed, considering the suspect basically sprayed bullets around the property of a popular hot springs lodge in Jackson, Montana.
JACKSON, MT
ecitybeat.com

Trick Or Treat: 15 Fentanyl Deaths In Great Falls In 2022

Heads up, Great Falls, Halloween is this coming Monday. ‘Candy’ that looks like Skittles or Sweet Tarts could actually contain fentanyl. If you think this poison, or other harmful stuff, could never get into YOUR kids’ trick or treat candy you’re whistling past the graveyard. At our...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Outsider.com

Montana Hunter Escapes Death Using Two Guns Against Charging Grizzly Bear

A Montana bird hunter managed to escape death by using two guns against a grizzly bear that was charging at them. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the hunter, who is originally from Washington, was hunting for upland game birds on Tuesday (October 11th) with his wife and dogs in a creek bottom east of Choteau when the encounter with the grizzly bear occurred.
CHOTEAU, MT
406mtsports.com

Missoula Sentinel uses big 2nd half to beat Great Falls CMR, advance to quarterfinals

MISSOULA — Kellen Curtiss scored two offensive touchdowns and intercepted a pass on defense in the span of 99 seconds of game action Friday at Missoula County Stadium. Those clutch plays by the Missoula Sentinel senior helped the two-time defending state champions turn their 30-24 lead into a 43-24 advantage over Great Falls CMR. It was a far cry from the first half, when the third-seeded Spartans trailed 17-15 and were in danger of being upset in the opening round of the State AA playoffs by a No. 6 seed that lost five straight games.
GREAT FALLS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy