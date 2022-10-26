Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
Helena Valley homeowners on wells encouraged to test water for arsenic and uranium
HELENA, Mont. - High arsenic values have been found in surface waters in the Tenmile Creek, Prickly Pear Creek and the Helena Valley irrigation canal. Levels exceed the drinking water standard, which could lead to various detrimental health conditions, Lewis and Clark Public Health warns. “There are different sources of...
NBCMontana
Nearly $4M in grants announced for buses for Montana school districts
MISSOULA, MT — The Biden-Harris Administration announced three Montana school districts will receive a combined total of $3,950,000 in grant funding from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law due to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program rebate competition. The grants will allow Bigfork, Clinton and Fairfield school...
Montana Fun Facts: Is This Montana River The Shortest In America?
Montana is filled with all kinds of water; lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams can be found all around the Treasure State, but Montana has one river that really stands out. According to several experts, Montana is home to the shortest river in the entire United States. Although, our friends over in Oregon are more than likely to disagree, as they claim to have the shortest river in America.
Woman found dead at Great Falls church has been identified
Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner Jesse Slaughter has identified the person who was found dead in Great Falls last week
Montana Man Faces 20 Charges After Bizarre Hot Springs Shooting
ICYMI. I saw a post from the Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office pop up in my news feed over the weekend and I'm still shaking my head about the crazy story. It's straight out of the wild, wild, West. Honestly, it's a miracle no one was hurt or killed, considering the suspect basically sprayed bullets around the property of a popular hot springs lodge in Jackson, Montana.
Police responding to "incident" in downtown Great Falls
The Great Falls Police Department is responding to an "incident" near Second Avenue North and Sixth Street.
Fairfield Sun Times
Woman life-flighted to Great Falls after being shot succumbs to injuries, investigation ongoing
BROWNING, Mont. - A woman who was shot and later life-flighted to Great Falls has succumbed to her injuries. Blackfeet Law Enforcement responded to a report of a shooting early in the morning on Monday, Oct, 17, within the exterior boundaries of the Blackfeet Nation. Officers found an adult woman...
cascadenewspaper.com
GFDA Announcement of the Week: Great Falls native Jeff Spurgeon to open JS Fitness and Wellness
Great Falls native Jeff Spurgeon is bringing 25 years of experience in the personal training industry to Great Falls with the opening of JS Fitness and Wellness. The private facility will focus on personal training for clients of all ages and levels of fitness. "After 30 years of raising my...
Winner of new truck announced at cross-town game
The winner of a new Toyota pickup truck was announced at the cross-town football game in Great Falls on Friday, October 21, 2022.
Haunted house in Great Falls promises spooky fun
This is the second year the Horton family has hosted “The Nightmare on Ella Avenue,” and this year is sure to be another terrifyingly exciting year of spooks.
ecitybeat.com
Trick Or Treat: 15 Fentanyl Deaths In Great Falls In 2022
Heads up, Great Falls, Halloween is this coming Monday. ‘Candy’ that looks like Skittles or Sweet Tarts could actually contain fentanyl. If you think this poison, or other harmful stuff, could never get into YOUR kids’ trick or treat candy you’re whistling past the graveyard. At our...
What is the Windiest City in Montana? The Answer May Surprise You
I embarked on a Montana adventure recently. Chasing the ancient pronghorn antelope. A creature that has been around since the last ice age. An animal that has survived giant bears and sabertooth tigers. But, for a couple of them, they didn't survive my dead-eye aiming ability with my rifle. My...
Montana Hunter Escapes Death Using Two Guns Against Charging Grizzly Bear
A Montana bird hunter managed to escape death by using two guns against a grizzly bear that was charging at them. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the hunter, who is originally from Washington, was hunting for upland game birds on Tuesday (October 11th) with his wife and dogs in a creek bottom east of Choteau when the encounter with the grizzly bear occurred.
Yahoo!
Great Falls man charged with 5 counts of attempted homicide pleads to lesser charges
A Great Falls man originally charged with five counts of attempted homicide took a plea agreement on Wednesday, pleading no contest to amended charges. Jacob Joseph Sims, 37, was accused in September 2021 of shooting a man in the parking lot of the Alumni Club, nearly running over another person and shooting at a vehicle with a family inside.
406mtsports.com
Missoula Sentinel uses big 2nd half to beat Great Falls CMR, advance to quarterfinals
MISSOULA — Kellen Curtiss scored two offensive touchdowns and intercepted a pass on defense in the span of 99 seconds of game action Friday at Missoula County Stadium. Those clutch plays by the Missoula Sentinel senior helped the two-time defending state champions turn their 30-24 lead into a 43-24 advantage over Great Falls CMR. It was a far cry from the first half, when the third-seeded Spartans trailed 17-15 and were in danger of being upset in the opening round of the State AA playoffs by a No. 6 seed that lost five straight games.
