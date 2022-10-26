ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More On CM Punk, AEW Buyout Talks, WWE Reaction, More

CM Punk is back in the news after things have been quiet. With the uncharacteristic movement on the Brawl Out Situation on Tuesday, October 18 -- Ace Steel being fired, Elite being referenced and being in commercials, and some overall discussion, CM Punk news also emerged. Wrestling Observer noted that...
Roman Reigns Threatens To Turn Sami Zayn Into A Full-Blown Uso If Jey Uso Doesn't Get It Together

Jey Uso hasn't been feeling very Ucey but if he doesn't find his inner Uce, he won't like what happens next. For several weeks now, Jey Uso has had a problem with Sami Zayn becoming an honorary member of The Bloodline. On October 28, The Bloodline opened up WWE Friday Night SmackDown. During the segment, things became heated and Jey Uso openly stated that he doesn't care what Roman Reigns says, Sami Zayn can't call himself a part of The Bloodline when he is not blood.
Britt Baker: I'm Obsessed With Willow Nightingale, She's My Favorite Person To Watch Wrestle

Britt Baker is a big fan of Willow Nightingale. Nightingale was officially signed by All Elite Wrestling on the October 21 episode of AEW Rampage following her victory over Leila Grey. Nightingale first wrestled in AEW in April 2021 at AEW Dark tapings at Daily's Place. Nightingale has been wrestling regularly on television in recent weeks, including challenging Jade Cargill for the AEW TBS Championship at AEW Battle of the Belts IV.
Matt Hardy Would Like To Have Been WWE Intercontinental Champion, But Timing Never Allowed For It

Matt Hardy would like to have been WWE Intercontinental Champion but he was never in the right place at the right time. Matt Hardy held many different titles in WWE. In addition to the multiple Tag Team Championships he's held, he was also WWE European champion, WWE Hardcore Champion, WWE Cruiserweight Champion, WWE United States Champion, and ECW Champion. Matt Hardy, however, never had the pleasure of being the WWE Intercontinental Champion.
Kurt Angle Names Three TNA Wrestlers He Believes Should've Had Runs In WWE

Kurt Angle names TNA Wrestling stars he believes could have become WWE Superstars. When Kurt Angle left WWE for TNA Wrestling in 2006, his defection went a long way in taking TNA Wrestling to the next level. As it turns out, Kurt Angle would wind up spending more years of his career as an active wrestler with TNA than he did in WWE. Throughout that time, Kurt Angle wrestled many unique competitors oh, some of whom made it to WWE such as AJ Styles and Samoa Joe. However, there were also a handful of competitors who never got to have major runs in WWE.
Report: Many AEW Names Were Unwilling To Work With CM Punk; Was Collectively 'Voted Off The Island'

CM Punk was reportedly voted out of All Elite Wrestling. A new update has been provided on CM Punk's stance in the AEW locker room, courtesy of the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Dave Meltzer noted that one top star in the company reportedly said that Punk's value on screen isn't worth the hassle that he causes backstage. Meltzer also revealed that many top stars, including Chris Jericho, were at the point of being unwilling to work with Punk.
