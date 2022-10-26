Read full article on original website
Zelina Vega: I'm The Person You Can Trust; When You Need Something To Get Over, You Choose Me
On the October 7 episode of WWE SmackDown, Zelina Vega returned to WWE and introduced Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, & Cruz Del Toro) to the main roster. Vega was previously on WWE Raw as Queen Zelina in reference to her winning the Queen of the Ring tournament in 2021. She had been sidelined since April with an injury.
Roxanne Perez: Shawn Michaels Told Me, 'We're Throwing You In The Deep End'
Before signing with WWE at the beginning of 2022, Roxanne Perez had already found success as Rok-C in Ring of Honor and the Independent scene. Perez made her WWE TV debut on the April 15 episode of NXT Level Up and was on NXT TV the following week. Speaking on...
More On CM Punk, AEW Buyout Talks, WWE Reaction, More
CM Punk is back in the news after things have been quiet. With the uncharacteristic movement on the Brawl Out Situation on Tuesday, October 18 -- Ace Steel being fired, Elite being referenced and being in commercials, and some overall discussion, CM Punk news also emerged. Wrestling Observer noted that...
Roman Reigns Threatens To Turn Sami Zayn Into A Full-Blown Uso If Jey Uso Doesn't Get It Together
Jey Uso hasn't been feeling very Ucey but if he doesn't find his inner Uce, he won't like what happens next. For several weeks now, Jey Uso has had a problem with Sami Zayn becoming an honorary member of The Bloodline. On October 28, The Bloodline opened up WWE Friday Night SmackDown. During the segment, things became heated and Jey Uso openly stated that he doesn't care what Roman Reigns says, Sami Zayn can't call himself a part of The Bloodline when he is not blood.
Britt Baker: I'm Obsessed With Willow Nightingale, She's My Favorite Person To Watch Wrestle
Britt Baker is a big fan of Willow Nightingale. Nightingale was officially signed by All Elite Wrestling on the October 21 episode of AEW Rampage following her victory over Leila Grey. Nightingale first wrestled in AEW in April 2021 at AEW Dark tapings at Daily's Place. Nightingale has been wrestling regularly on television in recent weeks, including challenging Jade Cargill for the AEW TBS Championship at AEW Battle of the Belts IV.
Matt Hardy Would Like To Have Been WWE Intercontinental Champion, But Timing Never Allowed For It
Matt Hardy would like to have been WWE Intercontinental Champion but he was never in the right place at the right time. Matt Hardy held many different titles in WWE. In addition to the multiple Tag Team Championships he's held, he was also WWE European champion, WWE Hardcore Champion, WWE Cruiserweight Champion, WWE United States Champion, and ECW Champion. Matt Hardy, however, never had the pleasure of being the WWE Intercontinental Champion.
Jim Ross: I Started My Career Doing An Hour Show, It Looks Like That's How I'll End It
Jim Ross comments on being part of AEW Rampage. Ross' role on AEW commentary has changed over the years as he was initially used for pay-per-views and AEW Dynamite alongside Tony Schiavone and Excalibur. In recent time, Ross was inserted into the broadcast booth for the second hour of Dynamite and called AEW Rampage.
Kurt Angle Names Three TNA Wrestlers He Believes Should've Had Runs In WWE
Kurt Angle names TNA Wrestling stars he believes could have become WWE Superstars. When Kurt Angle left WWE for TNA Wrestling in 2006, his defection went a long way in taking TNA Wrestling to the next level. As it turns out, Kurt Angle would wind up spending more years of his career as an active wrestler with TNA than he did in WWE. Throughout that time, Kurt Angle wrestled many unique competitors oh, some of whom made it to WWE such as AJ Styles and Samoa Joe. However, there were also a handful of competitors who never got to have major runs in WWE.
Last Woman Standing Match For WWE Raw Women's Title, Tag Team Title Bout Added To WWE Crown Jewel
Two title bouts have been added to WWE Crown Jewel. WWE announced that Bianca Belair will defend her WWE Raw Women's Championship in a Last Woman Standing match against Bayley at WWE Crown Jewel. Bayley picked up a singles victory over Belair on Monday's WWE Raw in a non-title match....
Report: Many AEW Names Were Unwilling To Work With CM Punk; Was Collectively 'Voted Off The Island'
CM Punk was reportedly voted out of All Elite Wrestling. A new update has been provided on CM Punk's stance in the AEW locker room, courtesy of the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Dave Meltzer noted that one top star in the company reportedly said that Punk's value on screen isn't worth the hassle that he causes backstage. Meltzer also revealed that many top stars, including Chris Jericho, were at the point of being unwilling to work with Punk.
