Roanoke, VA

wfxrtv.com

Neonatal Intensive care unit coming to LewisGale

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — LewisGale Medical Center has broken ground on a state-of-the-art project that will bring a new Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) to the Roanoke Valley. The Hospital says it will feature six cribs with room for more if needed, and on-site board-certified neonatologists 24/7....
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Moms Under Pressure works with hypertensive pregnancy disorders

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It is estimated by medical experts that one in every 12 pregnancies is complicated by preeclampsia – a serious disease related to elevated blood pressure. Huddle Up Moms and Carilion Clinic have created the “Moms Under Pressure” program, the aim of which is to educate,...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

RISE 540 gets Roanoke teens out of the house

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – RISE 540 is a free program out of the Kirk Family YMCA for 12 to 15- year- olds that wellness director Andrea Burney says gets kids out of the house and into new experiences. “Pretty much the thought process of it was we needed something...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Veterinarians urge watching pets’ weight

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Just as we have to watch our weight and diet for a long life, we also need to do the same for our pets. October is Pet Obesity Month, urging us to really watch our pets’ body conditions, which can determine their quality of life.
VINTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman’s personal loss leads to support for Alzheimer’s cure

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Central and Western Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association has an upcoming Walk To End Alzheimer’s event in Lynchburg. One volunteer has been participating in the chapter’s events for years and it comes after suffering a personal loss. “My father was diagnosed...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Carilion moving mental health services to Tanglewood Mall

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Carilion Release) - Carilion Clinic announced Thursday it will move its Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine outpatient services to Tanglewood Mall. Patients can expect former retail stores to be renovated into group therapy rooms and doctors offices. The new mental health clinic is just an indoor walk away from Carilion Children’s.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Partnership supports future employees of healthcare industry

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Southwest Virginia, the health care industry is on the hunt for future employees. It’s a growing market that employs more than 41,000 people in the Roanoke Region and by 2029 the local experts expect 7 percent more jobs to come to the area. So...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg Fire offers safety tips ahead of Halloween

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - As families finish up their costumes and trick-or-treating plans, the Lynchburg Fire Department wants to offer a few safety tips for Halloween. Here @ Home traveled to the Hill City and took a walk with Chief Greg Wormser to hear ways parents can protect their little monsters during this spooky season.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Need for foster parents is crucial in Virginia

(WDBJ) - Here @ Home is highlighting the nation’s youth mental health crisis. Natalie & Kate sat down with Holly Coates from United Methodist Family Services (UMFS), offering insight into the increasing need for mental health services for youth. She specifically addressed the need for foster parents in Southwest Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Virginia Tech dorm floods, some students lose belongings

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech students were out in the cold after their dorm flooded on Thursday morning. Students living in Slusher Hall claim one student got upset and began hitting ceiling tiles which they say caused a pipe to burst and flood multiple floors. Some students were lucky...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WFXR

Talking Turkey: Will there be enough birds for Thanksgiving in Virginia?

HARDY, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to turkey availability for this Thanksgiving, there have been some doom and gloom stories. However, agriculture business experts say there should be enough supply, though prices will be higher this year. The reason? Avian flu outbreaks in the midwest have affected the number of fresh turkeys available, though […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Fire damages Lynchburg townhome, spreads to unit next door

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two townhomes were ventilated Saturday evening after a fire broke out at the Woodbine Village apartments. The Lynchburg Fire Department was called around 7:05 p.m. to the fire at 1442 Ashbourne Drive. Crews found smoke leaving the eaves of the two-story, wood-frame building with two residents...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Angels of Assisi, New Freedom Farm to host pet adoption event

BUCHANAN, Va. – Local pet shelters including Angels of Assisi have run out of room to help more animals. To be able to provide help to more pets, the Angels of Assisi is partnering with New Freedom Farm to hold the Priscilla Adoption Event on Saturday, Oct. 29. The...
BUCHANAN, VA

