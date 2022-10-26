Read full article on original website
Culture Calendar reveals upcoming arts events for this weekendCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Blue Ridge PBS Classic Cinema offers a trilogy of classic horror films on October 31Cheryl E PrestonBlue Ridge, VA
The Battle of Hanging Rock Civil War haunting at Greenhill Park in Salem VirginiaCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
It's time to celebrate Dr. Pepper Day in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
SKYDOG A Tribute to the Allman Brothers BandCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
wfxrtv.com
Neonatal Intensive care unit coming to LewisGale
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — LewisGale Medical Center has broken ground on a state-of-the-art project that will bring a new Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) to the Roanoke Valley. The Hospital says it will feature six cribs with room for more if needed, and on-site board-certified neonatologists 24/7....
WDBJ7.com
Moms Under Pressure works with hypertensive pregnancy disorders
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It is estimated by medical experts that one in every 12 pregnancies is complicated by preeclampsia – a serious disease related to elevated blood pressure. Huddle Up Moms and Carilion Clinic have created the “Moms Under Pressure” program, the aim of which is to educate,...
wfxrtv.com
RISE 540 gets Roanoke teens out of the house
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – RISE 540 is a free program out of the Kirk Family YMCA for 12 to 15- year- olds that wellness director Andrea Burney says gets kids out of the house and into new experiences. “Pretty much the thought process of it was we needed something...
WDBJ7.com
Humble Hustle Co. to distribute winter coats to schools; donations needed
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A nonprofit in Roanoke Is working to make sure children have coats this winter. The Humble Hustle Company Inc. is working to collect and distribute coats at two elementary schools next month. The Winter Coat Drive is a part of the Keep Giving Initiatives that are...
WDBJ7.com
Veterinarians urge watching pets’ weight
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Just as we have to watch our weight and diet for a long life, we also need to do the same for our pets. October is Pet Obesity Month, urging us to really watch our pets’ body conditions, which can determine their quality of life.
WDBJ7.com
Woman’s personal loss leads to support for Alzheimer’s cure
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Central and Western Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association has an upcoming Walk To End Alzheimer’s event in Lynchburg. One volunteer has been participating in the chapter’s events for years and it comes after suffering a personal loss. “My father was diagnosed...
WDBJ7.com
Carilion moving mental health services to Tanglewood Mall
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Carilion Release) - Carilion Clinic announced Thursday it will move its Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine outpatient services to Tanglewood Mall. Patients can expect former retail stores to be renovated into group therapy rooms and doctors offices. The new mental health clinic is just an indoor walk away from Carilion Children’s.
WDBJ7.com
Piedmont region receives $1 million to expand treatment and prevention for Substance Use Disorder
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Rural Health Association (VRHA) has received $1 million in funding to expand treatment and prevention services for substance use disorders in the City of Martinsville and Franklin, Henry and Patrick counties. VRHA plans to use this funding to establish the Virginia Piedmont Harm Reduction...
WSLS
‘I thought we could work it out’: Domestic Violence against men, LGBTQ+ community
ROANOKE, Va. – When you think of domestic violence, you might picture the victim as a woman and the abuser as a man. That’s what one Roanoke man thought until it happened to him. “I tried everything, but it never got better,” said T, a domestic abuse survivor....
WSLS
Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police Department hosts event for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department partnered with Horizon Behavioral Health Saturday to hold an event for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Police departments all over the country participated in the national effort to safely dispose of prescription medications. “We are collecting medications that people have just...
WDBJ7.com
Partnership supports future employees of healthcare industry
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Southwest Virginia, the health care industry is on the hunt for future employees. It’s a growing market that employs more than 41,000 people in the Roanoke Region and by 2029 the local experts expect 7 percent more jobs to come to the area. So...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Fire offers safety tips ahead of Halloween
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - As families finish up their costumes and trick-or-treating plans, the Lynchburg Fire Department wants to offer a few safety tips for Halloween. Here @ Home traveled to the Hill City and took a walk with Chief Greg Wormser to hear ways parents can protect their little monsters during this spooky season.
WDBJ7.com
Need for foster parents is crucial in Virginia
(WDBJ) - Here @ Home is highlighting the nation’s youth mental health crisis. Natalie & Kate sat down with Holly Coates from United Methodist Family Services (UMFS), offering insight into the increasing need for mental health services for youth. She specifically addressed the need for foster parents in Southwest Virginia.
WSLS
Virginia Tech dorm floods, some students lose belongings
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech students were out in the cold after their dorm flooded on Thursday morning. Students living in Slusher Hall claim one student got upset and began hitting ceiling tiles which they say caused a pipe to burst and flood multiple floors. Some students were lucky...
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County hosts first Treats on Main Street Halloween event
CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County organized Treats on Main Street in Chatham for the first time this year. Over 20 businesses on Main Street signed up to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters Friday night. “By providing an environment that’s right here in the community and only participating with county...
Talking Turkey: Will there be enough birds for Thanksgiving in Virginia?
HARDY, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to turkey availability for this Thanksgiving, there have been some doom and gloom stories. However, agriculture business experts say there should be enough supply, though prices will be higher this year. The reason? Avian flu outbreaks in the midwest have affected the number of fresh turkeys available, though […]
WDBJ7.com
Fire damages Lynchburg townhome, spreads to unit next door
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two townhomes were ventilated Saturday evening after a fire broke out at the Woodbine Village apartments. The Lynchburg Fire Department was called around 7:05 p.m. to the fire at 1442 Ashbourne Drive. Crews found smoke leaving the eaves of the two-story, wood-frame building with two residents...
WSLS
Angels of Assisi, New Freedom Farm to host pet adoption event
BUCHANAN, Va. – Local pet shelters including Angels of Assisi have run out of room to help more animals. To be able to provide help to more pets, the Angels of Assisi is partnering with New Freedom Farm to hold the Priscilla Adoption Event on Saturday, Oct. 29. The...
Augusta Free Press
Three nights: Random acts of sidewalk astronomy to be documented in the Valley
On clear nights when the moon is out, you might have noticed a guy with a telescope on Beverley Street in downtown Staunton. David Verde is a Virginia-based filmmaker and documentarian. He invites strangers to view the moon, Saturn and Jupiter through the lens of his telescope. For free. “It...
