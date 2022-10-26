Read full article on original website
Macho Man Randy Savage Left WWE For One Major Reason
Once Randy Savage left WWE following the expiration of his contract in 1994, it didn't take long for the Macho Man to resurface. Savage made his final WWE television appearance on October 31 and, one week later on the November 7 edition of "WWE Raw," Vince McMahon issued a heartfelt address to the fans and Savage himself. That was that, it seemed, as Savage went on to make his WCW debut on December 3 of that same year during an episode of "WCW Saturday Night."
Sami Zayn Responds To Idea That He Will Face Roman Reigns At WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE’s recent announcement states that the next Elimination Chamber match will take place on February 18th, 2023, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The news, however, sparked rumors that Sami Zayn could go one-on-one with Roman Reigns in a major title match. Zayn has shared his thoughts in response to rumors...
WWE Legend With $25 Million Net Worth Refused To Lose Twice To Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar made his WWE main roster on the March 18th 2002 episode of Monday Night Raw. Flanked by Paul Heyman, Lesnar attacked Al Snow, Maven and Spike Dudley. However, it wouldn’t be long until the star had his sights set on much bigger goals. Victory in the 2002...
Backstage News On Sasha Banks' WWE Contract
Sasha Banks is everywhere except WWE these days. Banks has been seen out and about frequently, most recently at the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere. But in terms of WWE, movement on Banks returning to the promotion seem to have screeched to a halt over the last month. In the...
Returning WWE Star Set To Challenge Ronda Rousey On Tonight's 'SmackDown'
Someone WWE fans haven't seen in a while will be making an impact on tonight's "WWE SmackDown." Fightful initially stated that there could be a returning name showing up as soon as "SmackDown" and PWInsider later reported that Tenille Dashwood, formerly known in WWE as Emma, will be the individual to accept Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title tonight. This report was then later confirmed by Fightful.
Spoiler On Returning AEW Star Turning On Danhausen
Another week, another "AEW Dynamite" in the books, and last night's episode delivered some standout moments that left fans wondering what will come next; both a teaser for the return of The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks was featured, and an MJF babyface turn was tested yet again. But before storylines blossomed on the main show, a taping of "AEW Dark: Elevation" kicked off the night for the audience in Norfolk, Virginia. The ever-popular Danhausen participated in the main event, but needless to say, his night didn't end like he probably expected it to.
Sasha Banks Reportedly Still With WWE
Having remained absent from the company since May 16, Sasha Banks is believed to still be under contract with the sports entertainment giant. The contractual status of Sasha Banks and Naomi has made for interesting reading ever since they walked out of WWE on May 16. Numerous reports have been issued since, largely stating that the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions remain obligated to the sports entertainment giant.
Backstage News on WWE Possibly Doing Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns, Wyatt – SmackDown Note for Tonight
There has been talk of a potential program with Bray Wyatt and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While it would make sense to keep Reigns and Wyatt apart for a while, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that there’s an idea that Wyatt vs. Reigns could be the biggest program in a long time because of how hot Wyatt is right now.
The Latest News On MLW's Lawsuit Against WWE
There have been several investigations that have taken up a lot of the news cycle this year, both in AEW and WWE. As such, it's easy to forget that MLW is still in the process of suing WWE, having filed an Anti-Trust lawsuit against the promotion back in January. The case has been slowly moving forward since then, and it appears that will continue to be the case as we head towards the end of the year.
Karrion Kross Explains Decision To Sign With WWE Over AEW
To the delight of many WWE fans, Karrion Kross made his return to the company several weeks back, returning to his "NXT" gimmick as the mysterious character with his wife Scarlett by his side. Kross was let go by WWE in November 2021, a move that puzzled many but gave him a fresh start after a disappointing and bizarre main roster call-up. Like several others who were released, the former "NXT" Champion could've entertained the idea of heading to Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling, but detailed why he ultimately chose not to during an interview with Mirror Sport.
AEW Employees Comment On Working With Chris Jericho
Things seem to be settling down in AEW, after several months of chaos reported backstage. On this week's episode of "AEW Unrestricted," hosts Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone caught up after several weeks off from the podcast, discussing some of the latest onscreen and offscreen developments in AEW. One of the topics that came up was the leadership of Chris Jericho, with both hosts elaborating on his position in the company and what it's like to work alongside him.
Latest News On If WWE Has Reached Out To CM Punk Or Ace Steel
The investigation into the post-AEW All Out physical altercation has now reportedly concluded, leading to Ace Steel being released, and negotiations about buying out CM Punk's contract. This has led to speculation about them potentially moving to WWE, but according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there have been no talks between WWE and either man at this point.
Canceled CM Punk Plans Revealed
In August, CM Punk returned to AEW following an injury that required surgery he had suffered in early June just a couple of months prior and immediately began a program with Jon Moxley. The pairing faced off twice, with Moxley defeating Punk the first time to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion and then 11 days later at All Out, Punk defeated Moxley to win the title for a second time.
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 date, start time, odds, PPV schedule & card for Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul wrestling match
One of the biggest matches in sports entertainment will be taking place on November 5. At WWE’s Crown Jewel event, Roman Reigns defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Logan Paul. The battle between pro wrestler and YouTuber takes place in King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia....
Top AEW Star Told CM Punk He Was A 'Cancer' After All Out
One locker room leader saw CM Punk as a growing problem backstage. Fightful Select has reported that after all the chaos took place during All Out weekend, Chris Jericho approached Punk to tell him that he was "cancer" to the locker room and a detriment to the company's well-being. After those comments Punk reportedly told Jericho something to the effect that it wasn't his business and that he needed to leave.
Wardlow Says Helping CM Punk Win Big AEW Match Is Best Moment Of His Career
Wardlow is in the midst of a dominant run that officially began with a career-defining night at AEW Revolution in March. First, Wardlow outlasted six other competitors and was successful in winning the Face of the Revolution ladder match, which earned him a future TNT Championship match. Later on that night, Wardlow officially turned on MJF, placing MJF's Dynamite Diamond Ring on the ring apron for CM Punk to use against the "Salt of the Earth" to win a Dog Collar match. During a recent interview with the "ESPR" podcast, Wardlow discussed how those two moments were the best and biggest of his career so far.
Sasha Banks And Naomi Reunite With WWE Stars
Neither Sasha Banks nor Naomi have been seen in the wrestling world since they chose to walk out of a "WWE Raw" taping on May 16, relinquishing their Women's Tag Team Championships in the process. Since that point, the two of them have been seen together numerous times, whether at signings, press events, or even on the catwalk, but this week they have reunited with several other WWE Superstars.
It’s a little too early for a Bray Wyatt-Roman Reigns feud
Roman Reigns has been the dominant heel in WWE for more than two years now, and has held both of the main men’s titles since WrestleMania. Bray Wyatt is the hottest thing going in pro wrestling since his return to WWE a few weeks ago, and is reportedly listed as the top face on SmackDown. A showdown between the two would almost certainly be tempting, with Dave Meltzer saying “Reigns vs. Wyatt could be the biggest program in a long time” in his latest Wrestling Observer newsletter. So full speed ahead with Bray vs. Roman then, right? Not so fast. In a...
Becky Lynch Has Some Exciting Aspirations Outside Of The Ring
Becky Lynch has made a couple of film appearances throughout her impressive WWE career. Per IMDb, Lynch's first movie outing was as Maddy Hayes in the sixth installment of WWE's "The Marine" franchise alongside Shawn Michaels and The Miz. Her antagonistic performance wasn't her last film outing, however, as she had a voice part in Parmount+'s "Rumble." Most notably, Lynch has also appeared in an episode of Showtime's "Billions," but does Lynch have bigger aspirations?
Emma Reacts To Her WWE Return
On the October 28 edition of "SmackDown," Emma (Tenille Dashwood) made her WWE return since her release in 2017. She had unsuccessfully answered Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the "SmackDown" Women's Title. This evening Emma took to Instagram and reacted to last night's match. "5 years ago today I was...
