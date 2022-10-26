Roman Reigns has been the dominant heel in WWE for more than two years now, and has held both of the main men’s titles since WrestleMania. Bray Wyatt is the hottest thing going in pro wrestling since his return to WWE a few weeks ago, and is reportedly listed as the top face on SmackDown. A showdown between the two would almost certainly be tempting, with Dave Meltzer saying “Reigns vs. Wyatt could be the biggest program in a long time” in his latest Wrestling Observer newsletter. So full speed ahead with Bray vs. Roman then, right? Not so fast. In a...

1 DAY AGO