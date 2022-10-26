Read full article on original website
Attorney General issues order to return cell phones, laptops to Supervisor Sheila Kuehl
According to LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, the California Attorney General has issued an order to return her cell phones and laptops amid a corruption investigation."I am glad that the equipment I need to conduct public business will once again be in my hands," she tweeted Thursday. Kuehl's home and office were the focus of a raid by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department more than a month ago. The raid stems from an investigation that centers on the claim that Kuehl helped steer contracts to her close friend, Patti Giggan's nonprofit. According to an affidavit released by the Sheriff's Department, a...
californiaglobe.com
Recall Effort Against LA Councilman Kevin De Leon Filed With City Clerk
A recall effort against Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de Leon, who has been embroiled in the Council racist comments recording scandal for most of the month, was launched on Thursday following the LA City Clerk’s office accepting a notice of recall intent from organizers. De Leon, along with...
Los Angeles Mayoral Race: Rep. Karen Bass, Rick Caruso heat up in final stretch
Los Angeles Mayoral candidates Rep. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are continuing down the final stretch of the campaign this week before the Nov. 8 general election. Both candidates are battling for endorsements they hope will bring them victory, with Bass becoming the city’s first female mayor if elected. With more than 100 in-person voting […]
Recall effort against Kevin de León accepted by City Clerk's office
The recall effort against Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León took another step to potentially ousting the embattled councilmember. If verified, the organizers have four months to collect at least 20,000 signatures.
South LA blast: Man gets prison for transporting fireworks that led to botched LAPD detonation
A man who stockpiled illegal fireworks in his South L.A. backyard, leading to a massive explosion due to a botched LAPD detonation, has been sentenced to five months in prison.
2urbangirls.com
Pasadena officer’s fatal shooting of suspect complied with policy
PASADENA, Calif. – A Pasadena police officer who fatally shot a Black man running from a 2020 traffic stop — prompting months of protests — acted within department policy, according to the results of an internal investigation released Friday. The report from the department’s Use of Force...
Man Convicted in 1983 Inglewood Killing Cleared After Decades in Prison
A man who served 38 years in prison for the 1983 abduction and killing of a woman in Inglewood is a free man Friday, with authorities saying newly tested DNA evidence exonerated him of the crime and identified a different person as the culprit in the slaying.
beverlypress.com
Suspects sought in robbery on Pico Boulevard
Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Follow-Home Robbery Task Force are seeking six suspects who committed an armed robbery on Oct. 22 in a parking lot in the 5000 block of Pico Boulevard. The robbery occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m. as two victims were in a parking lot...
Police break up 3 street takeovers in L.A. area, including one involving a blowtorch
The familiar sight of burning rubber, lasers, and cheering spectators at a street takeover in Santa Fe Springs went next-level Thursday night when someone brought a blowtorch to the party. Cameras captured video of the takeover at the intersection of Shoemaker Ave. and Excelsior Drive. Cars doing doughnuts came within inches of the crowd. One […]
thedowneypatriot.com
City council candidate claims harassment by Councilwoman Frometa
DOWNEY - District 4 city council candidate Joaquin Beltran alleged that his opponent, Councilwoman Claudia Frometa, harassed and called the police on him while he campaigned outside of a grocery store Tuesday evening. In a video posted to Instagram, Beltran said he was campaigning outside the Ralph’s store at Firestone...
2urbangirls.com
Woman found dead in Woodland Hills, suspect in custody
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A woman in her 40s who authorities said may have been experiencing homelessness was found dead in Woodland Hills Friday, and a suspect was taken into custody. Los Angeles Police Department officers found the woman down and suffering blunt force injuries to her head about...
Man builds elaborate homeless encampment on Hollywood sidewalk
A man set up an elaborate homeless encampment -- a makeshift wooden shed -- in Hollywood. The man says he's trying to survive homelessness with a different approach.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Trio charged in $3.4 million home improvement loan scam
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has announced that three people have been charged in a 159-count complaint with identity theft, grand theft and residential burglary in a home improvement loan scam that cost lenders $3.4 million. “This alleged scheme preyed on low-income homeowners, many of whom were...
Judge rules minor siblings of slain boy can sue L.A. County for wrongful death
A judge found that the siblings of a Palmdale boy, whose 2019 death was originally reported as a drowning, but later led to a criminal indictment of his parents, have standing to bring their current wrongful death suit against L.A. County.
Man Sentenced for Assaulting Teen in Store Restroom
A man who pleaded no contest to assaulting a 16-year- old girl who was followed into the restroom of a Whittier grocery store was sentenced Friday to eight years in state prison.
3 people charged for SoCal ID theft, home improvement loan scam
Three people were arrested Thursday for allegedly orchestrating a wide-ranging identity theft and home improvement loan scam that prosecutors contend bilked lenders out of $3.4 million. Norbertas Sinica, 37, of Thousand Oaks, Selena Garcia, 27, of Riverside, and Kelliams S. Chavistad, 42, of Long Beach, are scheduled to be arraigned...
LA County Jail Accused Of Being ‘Far From Compliance’ On Provisions To Protect People With Mental Illness
Citing a court-appointed monitor’s latest report on conditions in L.A. County jail, the ACLU sent a letter to L.A. County Supervisors calling on them to make investments required to reduce the jail mental health population.
elpaisanoonline.com
El Monte Police Chief and Rio Hondo College Aulmnus Passes Away
Rio Hondo College alumnus and El Monte Police Chief Ben Lowry passed away on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. According to the description of the Chief Ben Lowry Memorial Fund on porac.org, Lowry passed away from cancer. The fundraiser–with a goal of $50,000–was created to help his family and assist with funeral costs.
2urbangirls.com
Woman injured in crash that killed two others drops lawsuit against driver’s estate
LOS ANGELES – A woman who was injured when her vehicle was struck by a Lamborghini that crashed and caught fire near the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area in Encino in 2019, killing the driver and his girlfriend, has dropped her suit against the estate of the late driver. Lawyers...
