ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Attorney General issues order to return cell phones, laptops to Supervisor Sheila Kuehl

According to LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, the California Attorney General has issued an order to return her cell phones and laptops amid a corruption investigation."I am glad that the equipment I need to conduct public business will once again be in my hands," she tweeted Thursday. Kuehl's home and office were the focus of a raid by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department more than a month ago. The raid stems from an investigation that centers on the claim that Kuehl helped steer contracts to her close friend, Patti Giggan's nonprofit. According to an affidavit released by the Sheriff's Department, a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pasadena officer’s fatal shooting of suspect complied with policy

PASADENA, Calif. – A Pasadena police officer who fatally shot a Black man running from a 2020 traffic stop — prompting months of protests — acted within department policy, according to the results of an internal investigation released Friday. The report from the department’s Use of Force...
PASADENA, CA
beverlypress.com

Suspects sought in robbery on Pico Boulevard

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Follow-Home Robbery Task Force are seeking six suspects who committed an armed robbery on Oct. 22 in a parking lot in the 5000 block of Pico Boulevard. The robbery occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m. as two victims were in a parking lot...
thedowneypatriot.com

City council candidate claims harassment by Councilwoman Frometa

DOWNEY - District 4 city council candidate Joaquin Beltran alleged that his opponent, Councilwoman Claudia Frometa, harassed and called the police on him while he campaigned outside of a grocery store Tuesday evening. In a video posted to Instagram, Beltran said he was campaigning outside the Ralph’s store at Firestone...
DOWNEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman found dead in Woodland Hills, suspect in custody

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A woman in her 40s who authorities said may have been experiencing homelessness was found dead in Woodland Hills Friday, and a suspect was taken into custody. Los Angeles Police Department officers found the woman down and suffering blunt force injuries to her head about...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Trio charged in $3.4 million home improvement loan scam

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has announced that three people have been charged in a 159-count complaint with identity theft, grand theft and residential burglary in a home improvement loan scam that cost lenders $3.4 million. “This alleged scheme preyed on low-income homeowners, many of whom were...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
elpaisanoonline.com

El Monte Police Chief and Rio Hondo College Aulmnus Passes Away

Rio Hondo College alumnus and El Monte Police Chief Ben Lowry passed away on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. According to the description of the Chief Ben Lowry Memorial Fund on porac.org, Lowry passed away from cancer. The fundraiser–with a goal of $50,000–was created to help his family and assist with funeral costs.
EL MONTE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy