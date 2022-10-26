As the Houston Astros square off with the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series, it's a pretty tasty food matchup, too. (For the record: We'd pick our Texas BBQ over a Philly Cheesesteak any day).ABC13's Adam Winkler worked the food beat Thursday, October 27 at Minute Maid Park — and it involved serving Chas McCormick a sample of Mac & Chaz.Earlier in the postseason, Aramark and the Astros debuted a new food item at Minute Maid Park: Loaded Mac and Chaz.Since the Mac and Chaz hit the menu, Astros outfielder Chas McCormick has been hitting the baseball often and far. He has hits in four of the six playoff games in which he's appeared, including two home runs in the American League Championship Series. Last week, we learned Chas had not tried the Loaded Mac and Chaz at his home ballpark.----Continue reading this story, with accompanying video, on our news partner ABC13.

