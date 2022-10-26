Read full article on original website
Sneak peek of Houston's new live fire steakhouse, plus the latest food news
On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," Sambrooks Management Group founder Michael Sambrooks and executive chef Louis Maldonado join CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to preview Andiron, the company's new live fire steakhouse that will open in December in the historic Star Engraving building on Allen Parkway.The conversation begins with Maldonado, who competed on the New Orleans season of Top Chef and was named People magazine's sexiest chef in 2018, discussing the roots of his culinary career and his decision to move to Houston to work at Andiron. Sambrooks talks about the decision to open a steakhouse and...
Celebrity designer Jason Wu wows with Spring 2023 runway debut at Uptown's most chic boutique
Posh Uptown Park boutique Elizabeth Anthony lit up the sky with the Houston debut of Jason Wu's 2023 Spring/Summer Collection at the 7th Annual Go Red for Women Fashion Show. Fashionistas turned out in droves to catch a glimpse of the designer seated front and center through the entire show – a bold move as designers usually stay in the back until the final walk – and to get the first look at his newest designs. Photo by Daniel Ortiz Julie Roberts (center), Jason Wu, Jennifer Mohler Graves, and guest at the 7thAnnual...
Lovely ladies luncheon for red-hot Houston men's event leads week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.1. Lovely ladies lunch in chic tease party for Houston's hottest men's fashion show. While a tad bittersweet with the news of the final Una Notte, the day proved to be a fun tease of the red-hot event.2. Guy Fieri-approved Montrose barbecue joint fires up hot new Memorial location. Located just west of Memorial City Mall, the restaurant will serve its Central Texas-style barbecue and Mexican-influenced sides and tacos. 3. Chris Shepherd's star-studded Southern Smoke festival scorches with record $1.6M raised in big return. The event raised more than $1 million more than the 2019 edition.4. Luxurious new mid-rise makes waves in Galveston as first upscale beachfront condo in 15 years. When it opens in 2025, the property will offer 63 residences on 10 stories.5. Posh Italian restaurant and electric car brand headline new additions to Uptown Park. The Dallas-based hospitality group behind Toulouse will open its second Houston restaurant.
Ben Berg’s intimate new speakeasy turns up with live music, Havana vibes, and premium prices
Ben Berg has a knack for creating something out of nothing. Just as he relocated a staircase inside The Annie Café & Bar to create room for his intimate supper club Turner’s, he’s transformed a storage closet at The Annie into Emilia’s Havana, a new speakeasy-style bar that will open this Friday, October 28. Described as an intimate, 50-seat lounge, Emilia’s Havana channels the spirit of a 1950s Cuban club. Meals at Emilia’s will feature live, “bossa nova style” music from an in-house band plus DJs who keep the party going until 2 am on Friday and Saturday nights.“When presented...
Shania Twain rides into Houston to reclaim her throne on upcoming world tour
Country music star Shania Twain is embarking on an expansive world tour dubbed the Queen of Me Tour, which will come to Dos Equis Pavilion in the Houston area on July 22, 2023 at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands.The Houston date is one of the last of 44 North American concerts currently scheduled on the tour before Twain heads to Europe for five final shows. In addition to Dallas, she will also play in Houston on July 21.This is Twain's first tour in nearly five years; she last played in Houston in June 2018. She'll be joined...
Buzzy burger pop-up's smash new Washington Avenue restaurant reveals opening date
A wildly popular smash burger pop-up will finally unveil its permanent home. Burger Bodega will officially open its new location at 4520 Washington Ave. next Thursday, November 3.Founded by Houston food influencer Abbas Dhanani, whose @houstoneatz account has more than 30,000 followers on Instagram and more than 110,000 on TikTok, Burger Bodega serves a double-patty cheeseburger that’s smashed on a griddle, topped with grilled onions, pickles, and “bodega sauce,” and served on a Martin’s potato bun. Dhanani has developed a following with a series of sold out pop-ups, and Burger Bodega served sliders to attendees at last weekend’s Southern Smoke...
Underbelly Hospitality's pivotal chef announces imminent departure from company
A key player in Underbelly Hospitality’s operations will soon step down from his day-to-day role, but his influence will continue to shape the restaurant he helped create. Chef Nick Fine’s last day as culinary director will be November 14. The chef will step down to spend more time with his family, according to a release. He will remain a partner in Wild Oats, the company’s restaurant devoted to Texas cuisine that opened earlier this year at the Houston Farmers Market. "My time with Underbelly Hospitality has been one of the most transformative and influential experiences, and one that I will truly miss,”...
The traveling Houston Astros fan's guide to where to eat, drink, and stay in Philadelphia
Editor's note: Author/writer/Southern Smoke content manager Tim Malcolm knows his food (he's the former dining editor at Houstonia), sports, and travel. So much so, he literally wrote the book on it: Baseball Road Trips (First Edition): The Complete Guide to All the Ballparks, with Beer, Bites, and Sights Nearby. (Find it here.)We asked the Philadelphia native to come up with the ultimate list for traveling Houston Astros fans as they navigate the mean-spirited metropolis known as Philly. Malcolm, a Philadelphia Phillies lifer (ugh), agreed. Here, then, are his tips on where to eat, drink, and stay in his...
Luxurious new mid-rise makes waves in Galveston as first upscale beachfront condo in 15 years
Given the boom in development and the post-Harvey resurgence, it’s easy to forget that Galveston’s last major condominium project was launched some 15 years ago. But that’s about to change, thanks to a major Houston real estate power player.Houston-based developer Satya has announced a new mid-rise coming to Galveston’s West End. Appropriately dubbed Tiara on the Beach, the luxe collection offers 63 posh residences over 10 stories and, as so many locally and moving here desire, sweeping views. Tiara (10525 San Luis Pass Rd.) is slated to break ground in late 2023 and open to occupants in the fourth quarter...
These are the best Halloween happenings to scare up serious fun in Houston
This year, Halloween in Houston comes as our beloved Astros kick off their World Series championship quest. Fans of All Hallow's Eve, meanwhile, can enjoy four days of spooky fun, including city and community events, costumed fun in parks, and even bar affairs and mystery-themed dinners. With that in mind, we've rounded up your best bets to scare up some fun this season.Friday, October 28Color Factory's cleverly titled Haunted Hues boasts interactive installations and immersive rooms with ghoulishly good goodies, Instagram-worthy photo opportunities, pumpkin decorating, and a refreshing partnership with JuiceLand. Bring your boo, the little ones, or the whole...
Houston Astros outfielder reviews Minute Maid mac and cheese dish named for him
As the Houston Astros square off with the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series, it's a pretty tasty food matchup, too. (For the record: We'd pick our Texas BBQ over a Philly Cheesesteak any day).ABC13's Adam Winkler worked the food beat Thursday, October 27 at Minute Maid Park — and it involved serving Chas McCormick a sample of Mac & Chaz.Earlier in the postseason, Aramark and the Astros debuted a new food item at Minute Maid Park: Loaded Mac and Chaz.Since the Mac and Chaz hit the menu, Astros outfielder Chas McCormick has been hitting the baseball often and far. He has hits in four of the six playoff games in which he's appeared, including two home runs in the American League Championship Series. Last week, we learned Chas had not tried the Loaded Mac and Chaz at his home ballpark.----Continue reading this story, with accompanying video, on our news partner ABC13.
Houston restaurant royalty reveals menu and ‘Golden Girls Chic’ vibe at new Midtown restaurant
A veteran Houston chef’s new Midtown bar and restaurant is taking shape. When it opens later this fall, The Lymbar will mark chef David Cordúa’s return to Houston's dining scene. Cordúa's name is well known to Houston diners. The chef worked with his father, legendary Houston restaurateur Michael Cordúa, at Cordúa Restaurants — the hospitality group behind Churrascos, Americas, and Amazon Grill — before the duo parted ways with the company in 2018. They're teaming up again on this new project. Located inside The Ion, Rice University’s innovation district in the former Sears in Midtown, The Lymbar describes itself as an all-day...
Premier pampering palace Canyon Ranch taps Houston for newest urban resort
An inspiring wellness destination brand is cozying up to Houston: Canyon Ranch is coming to the Bayou City in 2024. This comes on the heels of announcements for a Fort Worth club (projected for late 2023) and an Austin-area/Hill Country resort (2025).With current locations in Tucson (Arizona), Lenox (Massachusetts), Woodside (California), and Las Vegas (Nevada), the resort-spa brand is in the process of introducing "urban-based clubs," such as those planned for Houston and Fort Worth, and "a digital app," in addition to the new Hill Country resort location, according to a release. Canyon Ranch partnered with VICI Properties Inc....
Houston's fave Greek casual restaurant's big Woodlands news tops week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.1. Houston's favorite casual Greek restaurant heads to The Woodlands for fourth location. LuAnn platters are out, and gyros and kebabs are in for this prime location. 2. Houston’s Masterchef champion and husband plan new gourmet sandwich shop in Spring Branch. Expect the chef to put her spin on classic sandwiches such as grilled cheese, tuna salad, and fried chicken.3. Elton John cancels highly anticipated Farewell Tour show at Minute Maid Park. A potential conflict with the World Series prompted the cancellation. 4. Iconic Houston modeling agency names longtime star to lead search for America's freshest new faces. The new creative leader started modeling for the agency at age 12. 5. Houston's most sizzling Tex-Mex restaurant rolls out hot new Galleria-area location. The former Palm space on Westheimer now serves fajitas, enchiladas, margaritas, and more.
Posh Italian restaurant and electric car brand headline new additions to Uptown Park
Uptown Park continues to stake its claim as one of Houston’s premier shopping and dining destinations. Real Estate developer EDENS announced four new tenants that are coming soon to the Galleria-area development. They are: Lombardi Cucina Italiana: an Italian restaurant from Dallas-based restaurant group Lombardy Family Concepts Polestar: a showroom for Volvo’s electric car brand GLOSSLAB: a nail salon known for “waterless nail services” Kindbody: a fertility clinic that aims to make treatments available at a lower cost than other providers Lombardi Cucina Italiana will occupy over 9,000-square-feet in the former Tasting Room space. It will be the company’s second Houston-area restaurant, joining Toulouse in River...
Houston’s Masterchef champion and husband plan new gourmet sandwich shop in Spring Branch
Houston’s Masterchef champion and her business partner/husband have big plans for Spring Branch. Not only are chef Christine Ha and her husband John Suh preparing to open a bigger, better version of The Blind Goat, their James Beard Award-nominated Vietnamese gastropub; the couple are also at work on a new concept that will also open at the Spring Branch Village shopping center. That new concept will be called Stuffed Belly. Schedule to open in March, the new restaurant will serve modern gourmet sandwiches from a drive-thru restaurant on the property. It will be the couple’s third restaurant, joining The Blind Goat...
Lovely ladies lunch in chic tease party for Houston's hottest men's fashion show
As social scene-savvy Houstonians know, one men’s runway romp rules them all when it comes to gentlemen’s fashion events: “Una Notte in Italia.” For 26 years, the gala/runway show has been the soiree to catch sports celebs (think J.J. Watt, Lance McCullers, Jr., and more) and handsome Houston power players strut their stuff in front of a totally rowdy crowd.But recently, it was local ladies who headlined an Una Notte event, the brainchild of power couple Debbie Festari and her husband Rudy — owners of Festari for Men — at a pre-celebration ahead of the November 4 affair at Omni...
Historic Galveston hotel elegantly refreshes with room renos, restored bar, and more
If the walls of Galveston's Tremont House hotel could talk, imagine the tales they'd tell. Built in 1839, the historic building has been witness to Galveston's triumphs and tragedies, from the city's heyday as a bustling shipping port to the devastation of the Great Storm of 1900 to the city's present day as a community for artists and entrepreneurs. If Galveston's beating heart is the surf that rush in upon the shore, the Tremont House could arguably be the city's soul.Now, a multi-year renovation of the property is complete, and this historic marvel has a contemporary sheen. The Tremont...
Houston Ballet makes historic move with addition of prominent national dance figure
The Houston Ballet is revamping its power structure. The company has announced that Julie Kent, currently the artistic director at the Washington Ballet in Washington D.C., will serve as co-director, beginning next July. This role is a first for Houston Ballet; Kent will collaborate with the company's artistic director, Stanton Welch. She's no stranger to working with Welch — the pair worked together while Kent was a dancer with American Ballet Theatre, on Clear and Carmina Burana."Not only is Julie Kent ballet royalty and immensely talented — both as a dancer, coach, stager and teacher — but there is no...
Houston Methodist boosts new Woodlands program thanks to $10M anonymous gift
Houston Methodist has been in the spotlight of late, notably, the healthcare system was ranked No. 1 in Texas for a third year in a row — and one of the top in the nation — in May. Now, the system has just received an large donation that will help bring the award-winning prescription for success north. Houston Methodist has been gifted a $10 million philanthropic commitment specifically for its medical expansion into The Woodlands, the hospital announced. Thanks to the gift from an anonymous donor, this is the first time a Texas Medical Center institution will offer a sponsored...
