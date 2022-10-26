Read full article on original website
No. 22 Kansas State routs No. 9 Oklahoma State, 48-0
MANHATTAN — Will Howard threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns, Deuce Vaughn ran for 158 yards and another score, and No. 22 Kansas State dealt ninth-ranked Oklahoma State its first shutout loss since 2009 with a 48-0 victory Saturday. Kade Warner caught five passes for 97 yards and...
No. 9 Oklahoma St visits No. 22 K-State in Big 12 showdown
MANHATTAN — Kansas State hopes to know late in the week whether it will have Adrian Martinez under center when the No. 22 Wildcats play ninth-ranked Oklahoma State in a game that could help decide who plays in the Big 12 championship game. Martinez barely played last week at...
Chapman growth put to the test in week nine Clay Center rematch
Four weeks ago things looked dire for the Chapman Fighting Irish, who were just 1-4 and battling for their lives in district play. Despite the slow start, the Irish quickly righted the ship, putting their newly developed experience on full display to win two of their last three including a blowout of Wichita Trinity and a fourth-quarter comeback against Clearwater.
🎥 Watch live as Southeast of Saline hosts Haven tonight!
The Southeast of Saline Trojans host the Haven Wildcats tonight. If you can't make it to the game, we have some options for you!. You can listen to it on KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM). Devin Hanney has the call. You also can watch a live stream of the game on Salina Post thanks to Assaria Oil & Hardware!
KHP: Driver dies after pinned between power unit, another semi
GEARY COUNTY —A man died in an accident just before 7a.m. Wednesday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Peterbilt started rolling forward in the 3200 Block of South U.S. 77 in Junction City. The driver identified as 71-year-old Major Willie Washington of Kansas City, Missouri,...
Police consider self defense in deadly Kan. shooting of 81-year-old
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of a shooting that killed 81-year-old Donald L. Woolridge of Arizona on Monday at a home in Topeka. Just after 7:30 p.m., Monday, police were dispatched to the the shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont Street, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks Eubanks.
Former KCPD officer admits excessive force against teen
KANSAS CITY —A former Kansas City Police Department sergeant, Matthew Neal, 42, pleaded guilty Thursday to felony assault charges for excessive force he used against a Kansas City juvenile in November 2019, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. A Jackson County judge accepted Neal’s plea of guilty....
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Oct. 22-28
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BAKER, JOSHUA DALE; 35; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/possess w/intent to use drug...
Kansas man accused of slashing tires on law enforcement vehicles
GEARY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating vandalism involving police vehicles in Geary County. During the early morning hours Thursday Geary County Sheriff's Office vehicles were the target of vandalism when tires were slashed on 11 patrol units while parked in the lot at 9th and Franklin streets, according to a media release.
Undercover deputies arrest 2 Salina men, recover stolen tractor
DICKINSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two Salina men in connection with theft and drug allegations. On Tuesday, the Dickinson County Sheriff received a report of a suspicious Craigslist post that involved a John Deere 4044R tractor - valued at $36,645, according to a media release. Investigators learned the tractor had been stolen from Prairieland Partners in Abilene.
