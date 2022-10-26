Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Big Name Country Act Is Coming To West Fargo, North Dakota
This band also has crossover appeal and a string of top-10 hits.
valleynewslive.com
Legends to close at Rose Creek Golf Course
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The search is on for a new bar-restaurant at the Rose Creek golf course in south Fargo. It’s an item on the upcoming Fargo Park Board agenda for Wednesday, November 2nd. Legends Restaurant will be closing Saturday, October 29th. According to a memorandum,...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota District 21 Senate Candidate William Kloubec: "I can bring experience, rationale, and... congeniality to the process"
(Fargo, ND) -- A candidate is stepping forward and is looking to represent District 21 in North Dakota's Senate in the upcoming November General Election. William "Bill" Kloubec is a self employed Architectural Photographer who is seeking to bring a GOP perspective to District 21. Kloubec says he is looking to prioritize the economy, fentanyl, and crime if elected to Bismarck this November.
valleynewslive.com
Legend’s Bar and Grill at Rose Creek closing its doors
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Legends Bar and Grill at Rose Creek Golf Course will be permanently closing its doors Saturday. In a note to patrons, the owners stated “we have enjoyed being in this space for the last two years.”. They added by saying “as the golf...
Fargo Reacts As People Do Their “Business” On Downtown Sidewalks
People should have options available so they can avoid having to defecate on the sidewalks and streets in downtown Fargo. When nature calls...there's no sending it to your voicemail. So if you have no home it stands to reason you have no throne upon which to sit. Downtown Fargo is...
wdayradionow.com
Pilot Program to test portable Downtown Fargo restrooms
(Fargo, ND) -- (Fargo, ND) -- A pilot program is getting underway to test the usefulness of portable restrooms in Downtown Fargo. The move comes after the city saw an increase in people going to the bathroom on the streets over the summer. The program will last between two and...
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo restaurant back up and running after August fire
(West Fargo, ND) -- After a fire nearly three months ago, a West Fargo restaurant is officially back in business. Spitfire reopened its doors Wednesday after closing August 8th because of a kitchen fire. Fire officials say there was significant damage and that a firefighter suffered heat exhaustion from the...
These Small ND Cities Were Named 2022’s ‘Best To Live In’
While North Dakota might not have all the glitz and glamour of a brightly lit, big city, that doesn't mean we don't have amazing places to live. As a matter of fact, a study was done by WalletHub; it found that several small towns in North Dakota are some of the best places for people to live.
wdayradionow.com
10-27-22 Weather & Ag In Focus
10:11 - Mika Guty and Kelly Brost from NDSU Rodeo Club join the show. Join Meterologists Dean Wysocki and Justin Storm, along with Ag Director Bridgette Readel, for an in-depth look on weather forecasts and agriculture information. Join the show live with questions 701-293-9000 or email our team at. weather.
wdayradionow.com
Tensions run hot at Fargo Police Oversight Meeting
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department and Police Chief Dave Zibolski are facing pressure from the city's Oversight and Advisory Board. Tensions ran high at Thursday's board meeting, as members expressed concerns about accountability in the department. The board discussed findings of an internal investigation that found no wrongdoing in a July officer-involved shooting, while also discussing the recent decision for no charges or wrongdoing found in a similar incident in Mapleton.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Davies Football Head Coach Wayne Werremeyer Previews The State Quarterfinals!
Fargo Davies football head coach Wayne Werremeyer joined Prime Time Sports. He previewed the Eagles state quarterfinals matchup at Bismarck Legacy and more!
Wahpeton man strikes, kills cow on US Highway 2
WAHPETON, ND (KXNET) — A 60-year-old Wahpeton man hit and killed a cow while driving on US Highway 2 near York on Wednesday. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was driving east on US Highway 2 around 7:30 p.m. when he struck a cow in the road, causing his car to come […]
lakesarearadio.net
As Enrollment Increases, Hawley School District Voters will Determine outcome of $53 Million Middle School Bond Referendum
HAWLEY (KDLM) – A lot is on the line for the Hawley School District November 8 as School District voters will be asked to support a $53 million middle school project and another $3 million in renovations to the existing gyms and Dale Skallerud Athletic Complex. Projections indicate that...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo mom complains about downtown designated rideshare program; says app led her to dark alley
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo resident is complaining about her recent experience one night using a downtown designated rideshare pickup location. "So I'm just standing alone in a dark. like alley, because that is where the phone says to go. So the Uber guy came and I said 'this is outrageous', and he said 'you have no idea how many phone calls that I've had to make tonight. He goes 'nobody is aware of these ordinances,'" said Katy Moore.
valleynewslive.com
Thursday night marks 6 months of Fargo Police oversight meetings
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several are expected to meet at 5 p.m. Thursday at Fargo City Hall for a police oversight board meeting. Fargo’s police chief is set to discuss the use-of-force in an officer-involved shooting in Fargo that killed Shane Netterville. He will also speak about...
newsdakota.com
Two Moorhead Men Recognized For Barnes County Rescue
FARGO, N.D. (NDHP) – On Friday, October 28th, the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) and North Dakota Peace Officers’ Association (NDPOA) conducted an awards ceremony at the NDHP Fargo Office. The following individuals received the NDHP Colonel’s Award for Excellence and NDPOA Lifesaving Award for actions they took...
wdayradionow.com
Rape and Abuse Crisis Center: Domestic Violence is up in Red River Valley
(Fargo, ND) -- A trend that has continued to worsen since the COVID-19 pandemic is only taking more turns for concern here in the FM Metro. Domestic Violence incidents have risen sharply in the past year, according to members of the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center of Fargo-Moorhead. "During the...
valleynewslive.com
Portable restrooms will be in two locations in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Portable restrooms are coming to downtown Fargo, led by the Downtown Community Partnership and the Business Improvement District. The aim is to lower the biohazard incidents on the streets and sidewalks. The project is under a 60 to 90 trial with the city of...
valleynewslive.com
One woman airlifted to Fargo Sanford
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman, 50-year-old Dell Johnson has been airlifted to Sanford hospital in Fargo after a rollover. Two other passengers, 30-year-old Larissa Oakgrove and 43-year-old Melissa Perkins are being treated at the Bemidji Sanford Emergency Room for non-life threatening injuries. A Chevrolet Tahoe lost control...
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo Police Department’s K-9 ToSti passes away unexpectedly, procession set for Friday
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. On Saturday, The Department tells WDAY Radio that K-9 ToSti passed away unexpectedly due to an unforeseen medical emergency while off duty. K-9 ToSti was a 7-year-old Dutch Shepherd from Holland. He...
Comments / 1