Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone reveals her WWE character: Meet Ava Raine
Simone Johnson -- The Rock's daughter -- debuted her WWE character Ava Raine this week.
Macho Man Randy Savage Left WWE For One Major Reason
Once Randy Savage left WWE following the expiration of his contract in 1994, it didn't take long for the Macho Man to resurface. Savage made his final WWE television appearance on October 31 and, one week later on the November 7 edition of "WWE Raw," Vince McMahon issued a heartfelt address to the fans and Savage himself. That was that, it seemed, as Savage went on to make his WCW debut on December 3 of that same year during an episode of "WCW Saturday Night."
Major Update On Sasha Banks’ WWE Status
It’s been months since Sasha Banks has appeared on WWE programming as she and Naomi walked out of Raw back in May. Since then there’s been a lot of speculation regarding Sasha’s contract status with World Wrestling Entertainment. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Sasha Banks is...
WWE Legend With $25 Million Net Worth Refused To Lose Twice To Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar made his WWE main roster on the March 18th 2002 episode of Monday Night Raw. Flanked by Paul Heyman, Lesnar attacked Al Snow, Maven and Spike Dudley. However, it wouldn’t be long until the star had his sights set on much bigger goals. Victory in the 2002...
The real reason why Sheamus was “injured” by The Bloodline on WWE Smackdown
As seen during the October 27th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Sheamus was “injured” in storyline by The Bloodline. WWE later revealed that Sheamus suffered a “non-displaced fracture” as a result of the attack. Sheamus appears to have been temporarily written out of storylines because he...
Massive McGregor jokes he’s “about 265” pounds, shares his new timeline for UFC return
Conor McGregor is still in the Dominican Republic, where he’s busy filming the highly anticipated remake of the Patrick Swayze classic Road House. But ‘The Notorious’ is eager to get back home so he can start a training camp and return to the UFC early in 2023.
Spoiler On Returning AEW Star Turning On Danhausen
Another week, another "AEW Dynamite" in the books, and last night's episode delivered some standout moments that left fans wondering what will come next; both a teaser for the return of The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks was featured, and an MJF babyface turn was tested yet again. But before storylines blossomed on the main show, a taping of "AEW Dark: Elevation" kicked off the night for the audience in Norfolk, Virginia. The ever-popular Danhausen participated in the main event, but needless to say, his night didn't end like he probably expected it to.
Original Plans For Sami Zayn And The Bloodline Revealed
The Bloodline has become one of the most dominant WWE factions in years and Sami Zayn has become an honorary member of the group. Zayn has been receiving a lot of praise for the work he’s done with The Bloodline, but it doesn’t sound like he was always meant to be so involved with the group.
Surprise! UFC icon Georges St-Pierre added to Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva PPV circus
Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre was recently added to the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva pay-per-view (PPV) boxing event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Oct. 29, 2022) at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. “Rush” will serve as the “official co-host,” according to event organizers.
Sheamus is off WWE TV for the best possible reason
It’s sometimes difficult to tell when wrestlers are actually injured or it’s just the reason given for them being off TV. Case in point, Sheamus, who WWE says was hurt when he was attacked by the Bloodline following a match with Solo Sikoa on SmackDown. But Sheamus is fine, and his reason for being written off WWE TV is a much happier one: He’s getting married this weekend, according to PWInsider. It’s the first time tying the knot for the 44-year-old Sheamus, whose fiancée Isabella Revilla revealed that the couple picked up their marriage license in Brooklyn last month. View...
“I Am Your Father” – The Boogeyman To WWE SmackDown Star
The Boogeyman likes to warn people that he’s “coming to getcha” and he’s even shared an interesting message with a current WWE star. When The Boogeyman debuted on Smackdown in July 2005, he was known for being one of the most unique characters ever. Not only did he have a unique look, but the powerful wrestler also was known for freaking people out because he liked to eat worms.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (10/28/22)
WWE SmackDown will air live on FS1 tonight from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The network switch is due to the MLB World Series airing this week on FOX. The November 4 Crown Jewel go-home edition of SmackDown is expected to be taped tonight in St. Louis as well, as this is the final SmackDown scheduled between now and Crown Jewel. As of this writing, the only match announced for next week’s SmackDown is Rey Mysterio vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.
Return Spoilers for the WWE RAW Halloween Episode Scheduled for Next Week
WWE is working on plans for Monday’s special Halloween edition of RAW on the USA Network. A new report from PWInsider notes that WWE officials have been “scrambling” and looking to book talents for cameo appearances on next week’s Halloween RAW, to fill the spooky portions of the show.
Current IMPACT Star Expected Back In WWE
A current IMPACT Wrestling performer is expected to return to WWE, having reportedly filmed an exit vignette during the latest IMPACT tapings. WWE has made several additions to its roster since Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque came to power in July. This has largely featured the return of several released Superstars, including Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Braun Strowman, The Good Brothers, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, the majority of whom have been booked drastically different compared to their first WWE stints.
Returning WWE Star Set To Challenge Ronda Rousey On Tonight's 'SmackDown'
Someone WWE fans haven't seen in a while will be making an impact on tonight's "WWE SmackDown." Fightful initially stated that there could be a returning name showing up as soon as "SmackDown" and PWInsider later reported that Tenille Dashwood, formerly known in WWE as Emma, will be the individual to accept Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title tonight. This report was then later confirmed by Fightful.
WWE SmackDown Results – October 28, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We are told that Sheamus’ elbow was injured and his arm is in a brace. Sami tells Jey that this is a big night. Jey says does Sami not want him involved. Sami says it is all hands on deck. Roman is not here yet and he needs to see everyone with their arms raised. He wants Jey to show that intensity tonight.
Former WWE star returning to the company
Chelsea Green looks to be the latest former WWE star to be brought back by Triple H. As previously reported, WWE has a significant interest in bringing her back to the company. Pwinsider.com reports that Green filmed an exit vignette at the most recent set of Impact Wrestling TV tapings, with many people believing that she is WWE-bound following her way out of Impact Wrestling.
WWE Superstar Written Off TV
Everyone knows that The Bloodline is the last faction you want to cross in WWE, and last week Sheamus found himself on the receiving end of a major beatdown. The Bloodline decimated Sheamus when they wrapped his arm up in a steel chair and then hit his arm with another chair. WWE later followed up and announced a storyline injury for the Celtic Warrior.
Uncle Howdy Reveals Himself To Bray Wyatt And The WWE Universe
Bray Wyatt closed the October 28 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown by addressing his demons. Bray Wyatt once again addressed the audience in his most human form, saying that he no longer had any masks to hide behind. Suddenly, he was interrupted by the familiar demon on the screen.
