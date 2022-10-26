ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Digest

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

‘Fixer Upper: The Castle’ Preview: The Disappointment in Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Ambitious Project

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime project,” Chip Gaines declares as he walks up a dilapidated staircase in the premiere of Fixer Upper: The Castle. Truer words…. The building is Waco, Texas’ Cottonland Castle (below). Completed in 1913 for $75,000 — the equivalent of $2 million today — the 4,300-square-foot property is one of the most ambitious projects the husband-and-wife renovation team behind Fixer Upper and the Magnolia brand have taken on.
TEXAS STATE
Robb Report

A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.

Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
The US Sun

I’m a home design pro – the biggest wastes of money when redoing your kitchen & tiny details that make a big difference

WHILE we'd all no doubt love Kim Kardashian's home design budget — if not her actual home design — most of us have not worked with reality TV mogul money. But one home design pro insists that you can renovate your kitchen without going broke — as long as you avoid common mistakes that cost too much and focus on small touches that make a huge difference.
People

Amazon Shoppers Rave About This Space Heater That Warms a Room in 3 Minutes — and It's on Sale

“I no longer have to sit within inches of the heater to stay warm” The temperatures have officially started sinking across much of the country — which means we're eschewing bathing suits and summer activities for cozy cardigans and mugs of hot tea. It also means you may be looking for ways to stay warm while you're inside — without having to rely on loud heating pipes.  Look to the Kopbeau Space Heater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The space heater is designed with three heating...
The Kitchn

Tarek El Moussa’s Black Kitchen Backsplash Is Seriously Goth-Glam

Part of Tarek El Moussa’s job on HGTV’s “Flip or Flop” is designing kitchens that appeal to the masses. And while you’ll see a lot of subway tile, marble, and ceramic tile in the homes designed for potential buyers, El Moussa’s own kitchen backsplash is an entirely different (and surprising!) style.
intheknow.com

This is the Pottery Barn Christmas decor that sells out every single year

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Some people are just holiday people. They decorate...
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
66K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy