Read full article on original website
Related
The Home Accessory That HGTV Star Sarah Baeumler Swears By
Sarah Baeumler has revealed the chic home accessory that anyone can incorporate into their interior. It's a classic but still very trendy.
Woman Swears Adding This to Your Toilet Tank Will Keep the Bowl Fresh and Clean
What an easy hack for a great smelling bathroom!
The Rudest Things You Can Do As An Overnight Guest In Someone's Home
Etiquette experts share the faux pas to avoid while you're staying with a friend or family member.
A bride-to-be paid $200 for a pink vintage wedding dress with blue lace accents ahead of her sunset-themed wedding
Madison "Madi" Cervantes showed off her multi-colored vintage wedding dress on TikTok. The first TikTok and several accompanying videos went viral, garnering a combined 51 million views. Cervantes found the $200 dress online after striking out while looking for traditional white gowns.
Allure
Cher Is Selling Her $85 Million Malibu Mansion Complete With a Climate-Controlled Wig Room
After 34 years, Cher has decided the time has finally come to put her Malibu mansion on the market, listing the estate customized to her unique specifications for 28 times what she originally paid for it. This week, the Wall Street Journal reported that the pop icon has listed her...
Kris Jenner bought $700 worth of weed products, took an edible, got high, and started playing peekaboo with a napkin at a restaurant
On "The Kardashians," Kris Jenner bought gummies from a dispensary and took one. It hit her while she was out to dinner.
I’m an interior designer, here are the six things to buy now that are going to be on trend in 2023
YOU don't have to spend a fortune to have a home that's both practical and stylish. But if you want to be on trend, there are some things you should probably ditch and a few things you might want to add to your home. Interior designer Kiva Brent revealed seven...
People are putting plant pots over candles to heat their homes – and it’s keeping them super cosy
WITH bills rising this year, people are getting creative with finding ways to heat their homes. People are taking to TikTok to share how they are placing plant pots over candles to make rooms warmer - but experts have warned against the trend. TikTok user Marie Smith, who posts under...
tvinsider.com
‘Fixer Upper: The Castle’ Preview: The Disappointment in Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Ambitious Project
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime project,” Chip Gaines declares as he walks up a dilapidated staircase in the premiere of Fixer Upper: The Castle. Truer words…. The building is Waco, Texas’ Cottonland Castle (below). Completed in 1913 for $75,000 — the equivalent of $2 million today — the 4,300-square-foot property is one of the most ambitious projects the husband-and-wife renovation team behind Fixer Upper and the Magnolia brand have taken on.
A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.
Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
I’m a cleaning whizz – how to make your entire home smell amazing in just ten minutes for just 10p
WITH CHRISTMAS just around the corner, you're bound to have people turn up at your house with little warning. And it may not be looking or smelling its best when they do. Luckily, a cleaning whizz has revealed the ten-minute method she uses to make your entire house smell amazing before guests arrive.
I bought a FedEx van and turned it into my dream home – it even has two doors to keep me warm in the winter
WITH the cost of living rising and house prices being expensive, many people are seeking more alternatives homes to live in. And one person who certainly fits that bill is Jonathan Norris, who bought an old FedEx delivery van to turn into an epic home. The US-based former army vet...
I’m a home design pro – the biggest wastes of money when redoing your kitchen & tiny details that make a big difference
WHILE we'd all no doubt love Kim Kardashian's home design budget — if not her actual home design — most of us have not worked with reality TV mogul money. But one home design pro insists that you can renovate your kitchen without going broke — as long as you avoid common mistakes that cost too much and focus on small touches that make a huge difference.
I let an interior designer critique my bedroom. Here's how he'd make the empty space look bigger and cozier.
My husband and I have a new townhouse in Denver and we want our bedroom to look big, cozy, and like something Joanna Gaines would've designed.
A Scottish couple is selling their $3.9 million medieval castle after 9 years. They say isn't haunted, but 'benevolent energies' live there.
A couple bought a Scottish castle nine years ago and turned it into their home and a wedding venue. Now, Amanda Barnes and her husband have listed the medieval property for $3.9 million. Myres Castle is home to 500 years of history, but to Barnes' disappointment, no ghosts.
Amazon Shoppers Rave About This Space Heater That Warms a Room in 3 Minutes — and It's on Sale
“I no longer have to sit within inches of the heater to stay warm” The temperatures have officially started sinking across much of the country — which means we're eschewing bathing suits and summer activities for cozy cardigans and mugs of hot tea. It also means you may be looking for ways to stay warm while you're inside — without having to rely on loud heating pipes. Look to the Kopbeau Space Heater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The space heater is designed with three heating...
Nate Berkus And Jeremiah Brent's Design Tips For Cozying Up Your Living Room This Fall
How can you cozy up to stay warm and watch scary movies all season if your living room feels sterile or uninviting? These designers know just what you need!
Tarek El Moussa’s Black Kitchen Backsplash Is Seriously Goth-Glam
Part of Tarek El Moussa’s job on HGTV’s “Flip or Flop” is designing kitchens that appeal to the masses. And while you’ll see a lot of subway tile, marble, and ceramic tile in the homes designed for potential buyers, El Moussa’s own kitchen backsplash is an entirely different (and surprising!) style.
intheknow.com
This is the Pottery Barn Christmas decor that sells out every single year
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Some people are just holiday people. They decorate...
House Digest
New York, NY
66K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 0