With 11 questions, cops and YWCA protect domestic violence victims

SOUTH BEND — A list of 11 questions is making a difference, local law enforcement chiefs say, in protecting victims of domestic violence.

Police officers use the questionnaire on domestic violence calls, asking victims whether their abuser has ever strangled them, or talked about killing them, or had access to guns, or made violent outbursts.

The idea: See if a victim is at high risk of being seriously injured or killed. And if they are, hook them up with a shelter or services for protection.

Across St. Joseph County, officers did a total of 1,534 of these Danger Assessment for Law Enforcement screenings, or DA-LE, in the past year. Of them, 583 people scored at high risk, or 31%, Susan Tybon, president and CEO of the YWCA North Central Indiana, said Wednesday.

It’s a step at reaching victims who don’t seek help before it’s too late. The YWCA and local police officials gathered Wednesday to highlight the program in the final week of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Doing so, they presented awards for 12 officers who’ve recently filled out the most forms and spent the most time talking with victims about finding shelter — such as the one that the nonprofit YWCA runs — and about resources and making a safety plan.

Reaching victims

As of Tuesday, South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski said, there have been 719 domestic violence cases in the city in 2022. Mishawaka has seen about 212 so far this year, compared with 192 at this time last year, the city’s assistant police chief, Dan Gebo, said.

But Ruszkowski said that doesn’t reflect the many other cases that don’t get reported.

“We need people to step up if they know something,” he said. Wherever there’s an abuse case, he added, “Somebody knows.”

Tybon cited a national trend that, out of an average of 1,500 domestic violence fatalities each year, only 4% of the victims had any contact with a domestic violence program. Meanwhile, the YWCA noted, police had responded to domestic calls prior to about half of those deaths.

“Everybody has to be aware of domestic violence,” Tybon said.

Until 2017, Ruszkowski said, officers did what they called a lethality assessment. But then the YWCA worked with local police and established a partnership, which, Ruszkowski said, helped officers to understand what victims were going through.

He said officials brought in staff from DA-LE's creators at the Massachusetts-based Geiger Institute and established the questions, which examine both physical risks and threats. Now, all South Bend, Mishawaka and St. Joseph County police officers must complete training for the DA-LE screenings.

Tybon said the YWCA recently started a "high-risk team" to involve local partners to talk about the high-risk cases, too.

St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter said his office gives the results of DA-LE assessments to judges so they can tell which suspects need to be detained. Without that, he said, fewer local victims would be protected from their abusers.

Likewise, Tybon said that YWCA staff follow up and call victims whose DA-LE scores show them at high risk.

“If you contact them right after the incident,” she said, “they’re more likely to seek help than if you wait.”

Honorees

The officers who received honors (and the number DA-LE screenings they’ve completed) are:

∎ South Bend Police: Elijah Tyler (18), John Bies (21) and Keitha-Maria Santana (23), plus Detective Estevan Moya.

∎ Mishawaka Police: Rebekah Schoolman (5), Miles Andrews (6) and Joshua Norris (10), plus Detective Kelli Sells.

∎ St. Joseph County Police: Jess Fisher (7), Daniel Yeager (7) and Exavier Wigfall (9), plus Detective Maria Grise.

Resources

∎ If you or someone you know is at risk for domestic violence, call the YWCA’s 24-hour crisis line at 866-YES-YWCA.

∎ The YWCA offers posters for businesses and public venues to post, including cards that victims can take with numbers to call for help, along with tips for making a safety plan. To order a poster, call Cameron Harris at 574-233-9491, extension 316.

