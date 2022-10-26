Read full article on original website
Related
What Is The Best Color For Kitchen Countertops? – House Digest Survey
The color of your kitchen countertop can be used to create contrast or to serve as a neutral base. Here are the best colors according to our survey.
housebeautiful.com
A Trio of Design Talents Turn a Once-Trendy Bathroom Timeless—With a Twist
When a family moved into their home in Washington, D.C.’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, they knew the interiors didn’t reflect their style. Built in 1908, the Victorian home had been “stripped of its original character” and filled with “trendy modern farmhouse elements” that included rustic shiplap, says interior designer Sara Swabb of Storie Collective. With the help of Tanya Smith-Shiflett of Unique Kitchens & Baths and builder Cann Construction, the team gave it a loving and timeless refresh—especially in the primary bathroom.
Make Your Kitchen Cabinets Look Brand New Without Replacing Them
The cabinets are likely the first thing people notice when entering your kitchen, so it’s important to keep them updated and looking good. Luckily, that doesn’t have to mean total replacement. I’ve seen homeowners choose much cheaper and less time-consuming ways to refresh their kitchen cabinets. Here...
livingetc.com
Should dining chairs match a table? Designers decide whether matching sets are still an interior design crime
To match or not to match, that is the question. As the principal piece of furniture in a dining area - alongside the table - dining chairs play an essential role in the overall look, feel, and experience of the space. A new or upcycled set of dining chairs is an easy and relatively low-cost trick to instantly update a dining room. However, the wrong look can date it just as quickly.
livingetc.com
Should all interior doors match? Designers explain the pros and cons of both
Should our interior doors match? It's a question you haven't necessarily considered, but the more you think about it, the more of a conundrum it becomes. If you don't have them, the thought of uniform doors - as often seen in new build homes - might be an appealing one. Or, perhaps you find an eclectic mix of door styles more exciting. Whatever the case for you, the grass is probably greener on the other side.
It’s Way Day, the Best Time of Year to Shop for Furniture
Don’t worry, this isn’t a real holiday. Way Day is a two-day shopping event at Wayfair, where all the furniture is up to 80% off and everything ships for free. Up for big discounts: living room seating, dining room sets, area rugs, bar stools, bedding, lighting, shelving and even cookware and kitchen appliances.
Comments / 0