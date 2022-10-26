Should our interior doors match? It's a question you haven't necessarily considered, but the more you think about it, the more of a conundrum it becomes. If you don't have them, the thought of uniform doors - as often seen in new build homes - might be an appealing one. Or, perhaps you find an eclectic mix of door styles more exciting. Whatever the case for you, the grass is probably greener on the other side.

