CBS Sports
Delonte West, former NBA player, arrested, booked on multiple charges over vehicle trespassing incident
Former NBA player Delonte West was arrested and booked on multiple charges in Fairfax County, Va., earlier this month. According to TMZ Sports, the police received a call around 5:53 p.m. on Oct. 15 after witnesses said they saw West trying to get inside a vehicle that didn't belong to him.
Bill Simmons Thinks Draymond Green And Klay Thompson Are Washed: "You Can't Call Them Stars Anymore Because Stars Are Reliable Every Night..."
Bill Simmons explains what is wrong with the Golden State Warriors.
Magic Johnson Says Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole Was Wrong: "He Was Definitely Wrong. You Can Take It As Far As Pushing And Grabbing The Jersey."
Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson shares his true thoughts on the heated fight between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.
Charles Barkley Is Offered $10,000 By Shaquille O'Neal To Spell 'Spectacular'
The hoop analyst's effort got the "Inside the NBA" crew cracking up.
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson diss Charles Barkley after Warriors win
Charles Barkley is getting hit with the 1-2 Splash Brothers punch this week. During a recent episode of “Inside the NBA,” the TNT host Barkley said that Golden State Warriors veteran stars Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are “slipping.” On Thompson specifically, Barkley said that “he’s not the same guy” and is “slowing down.”
Klay Thompson Returns Respect in Comments to Devin Booker
After returning to the court for the first time since his ejection from Tuesday's game vs. Phoenix, Klay Thompson paid some respects to Devin Booker.
CBS Sports
Ex-Nuggets coach George Karl calls for firing of Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett: He 'needs to be done in Denver'
The Denver Broncos have been the disappointment of the 2022 NFL season thus far. They are currently on a four-game losing streak, reside in last place in the AFC West at 2-5, new quarterback Russell Wilson has not impressed and first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett may be on the hot seat. At least, that's what former Denver Nuggets head coach and NBA Hall of Famer George Karl wants.
Channing Frye blames Anthony Davis for Lakers' problems
The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-5 after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, and there is no shortage of blame. According to various people, the Lakers are struggling because (take your pick) Russell Westbrook is still on the team, the roster is poorly constructed, LeBron James and Anthony Davis don’t have enough offensive support around them, James is too old, James doesn’t care about winning anymore and only cares about his own stats, etc.
Sporting News
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins eyes 'legend' status: How Stephen Curry, Draymond Green fuel ambitious next steps for Canadian All-Star
Life in the NBA has never been better for Andrew Wiggins. After starting last year's All-Star game and then breaking out as the Warriors' second-best player throughout the entire postseason when he blossomed as a two-way, rebounding dynamo, the former No. 1 overall pick inked a new four-year, $109 million dollar contract that extends through the 2026-27 season.
Golden State Warriors are now NBA’s most-valuable franchise
The Golden State Warriors are coming off their fourth NBA title in eight years. Just when it seemed that this
Ja Morant's Status For Grizzlies-Jazz Game
Ja Morant is doubtful for Saturday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Goes to locker room Friday
Ayton went to the locker room in the first quarter of Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle injury, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played eight minutes to begin Friday's matchup but wasn't on the court to begin the second quarter. If he's unable to return to the game, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Torrey Craig should see increased run for the Suns.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Won't play Saturday
Gay (Covid-19 protocols) won't suit up for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Gay entered the protocols Thursday, so it's not too surprising that he'll miss a second straight game Saturday after sitting out Friday's tilt. The veteran's next chance to rejoin the action surfaces Monday in a rematch with Memphis.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Mike Conley: Resting Saturday
Conley will not play Saturday against the Grizzlies for rest purposes, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Conley tallied a season-high 14 points in Friday's game against the Nuggets while logging a season-low 23 minutes in the contest. With Conley set to sit in the second game of a back-to-back set, Jordan Clarkson will likely see more time on the ball, and Collin Sexton and Malik Beasley are among the candidates to play additional minutes.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Enters protocols
Gay (COVID-19) has entered health and safety protocols and has been ruled out for Friday's matchup against the Nuggets. Gay missed practice Thursday due to feeling under the weather and has entered the league's health and safety protocols. the 36-year-old has amassed 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 16.8 minutes per game as a frontcourt depth option for the Jazz, and his absence could open up more minutes at the four for Jarred Vanderbilt and Lauri Markkanen.
Essence
Charles Barkley Says New $100M Deal 10-Year Deal With TNT Is "Life Altering"
The NBA legend and 'Inside the NBA' analyst inked a huge new contract to remain with the network. Despite rumors of retirement, Charles Barkley is not only going to continue broadcasting, but has elevated his career to new heights. It has been widely reported that the NBA legend signed a...
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Friday
McCollum (finger) is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns. McCollum seemed to have picked up the injury in Tuesday's win over the Mavericks, where he tallied 14 points and 11 assists in the absence of Brandon Ingram (concussion), Zion Williamson (hip) and Herbert Jones (knee). With Ingram ruled out, Williamson and Jones listed as questionable and the addition of Jose Alvarado (back) and Dyson Daniels (ankle) to the injury report, McCollum could see yet another massive workload Friday if he's active.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Absent from Thursday's practice
Gay didn't practice Thursday since he was feeling under the weather, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. Both Gay and Walker Kessler were unable to participate in Thursday morning's practice session due to illnesses. It's unclear whether either will be unavailable for Friday's game against the Nuggets. If Gay is held out against Denver, Talen Horton-Tucker is a strong candidate to see increased minutes.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Solid in win
Love closed Friday's 132-123 overtime win over the Celtics with nine points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and five rebounds in 21 minutes. Love failed to record at least seven rebounds for the first time this season, but his nine points marked his second-highest total through five contests. His production is creeping away from fantasy relevance, but the 34-year-old maintains a subtle impact off the bench for the Cavaliers. Cleveland holds a plus-19.7 point differential when Love is on the floor.
CBS Sports
Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Deemed questionable for Sunday
Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Johnson has missed back-to-back games due to an ankle injury he picked up during Week 5, but he has a chance to return in Week 8 after logging a full practice Friday. If available, he figures to play a modest role along the Jets' defensive line. Before his injury, he recorded 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks while playing at least 30 percent of the team's defensive snaps.
