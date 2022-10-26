Read full article on original website
Hornets spoil Curry’s homecoming again, beat Warriors in OT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets were coming off a 20-point road loss to the Orlando Magic, playing on the second night of a back-to-back and without their starting front court of LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier. So they had no chance against the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors, right? Well, think again. […]
Jake Paul showing he may be more than a social media sideshow in boxing, but still has a long way to go
The vast majority of boxers come into the sport virtually unknown and stay that way throughout their careers. Even the majority of those who turn into stars — think guys like Canelo Alvarez, Deontay Wilder and Manny Pacquiao in recent times — were unknowns to the boxing public on the nights of their pro debuts.
Astros put on a masterclass in Game 2, ready for 'rowdy' World Series atmosphere in Philadelphia
Houston's clinical performance evened the World Series, with three games coming up in Philadelphia starting Monday.
Astros' Maldonado forced to change bats from outdated model
HOUSTON (AP) — Astros catcher Martín Maldonado was forced to switch bats for Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night after it was determined the Albert Pujols model he swung in the opener was no longer allowed in the majors. “A rule is a rule, and I have to follow the rule,” he said. “That’s why I didn’t use it today.” Maldonado was 0 for 3 in a 5-2 win over the Phillies that evened the Series at one game apiece. In the opener, Maldonado went 1 for 3 with an RBI single in a 6-5 loss in 10 innings.
How the Houston Astros Cheated in 2017, 2018 MLB Seasons
How the Houston Astros cheated in 2017, 2018 MLB seasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Houston Astros are back in a familiar role: World Series villains. The organization has made it a habit of reaching the Fall Classic since 2017. Houston outlasted the Los Angeles Dodgers in that year’s World Series, fulfilling a famous Sports Illustrated prophecy and serving as a model for championship team building in Major League Baseball.
Broncos' Russell Wilson to Start Vs. Jaguars in London
Russell Wilson to start vs. Jaguars in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After a long and high-knees-filled trip to London, Russell Wilson will indeed take the field at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced on Friday that Wilson will start in the team’s...
Sofi Stadium Awarded Host Rights to 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final
Soccer will return to SoFi Stadium in 2023. The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final will be played at SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, on Sunday, July 16, 2023, the organization announced on Thursday. The Gold Cup pits North American squads against each other...
Report: Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase Out 4-6 Weeks With Hip Injury
Report: Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase out 4-6 weeks with hip injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cincinnati Bengals’ offense was dealt a huge blow on Thursday. Star wideout Ja’Marr Chase aggravated a hip injury that reportedly will have him sidelined for 4-6 weeks with a potential...
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva LIVE: Stream, latest updates and fight result tonight
Jake Paul stayed unbeaten in his professional boxing venture on Saturday night, outpointing UFC legend Anderson Silva after knocking down the Brazilian in the final round. Paul, 25, was a victor on all three judges’ scorecards after the full eight rounds (77-74, 78-73, 78-73), improving his record to 6-0 (4 knockouts).Prior to the cruiserweight main event in Arizona, the American had knocked out each opponent he had faced, including former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in his last fight – 10 months ago. Meanwhile, 47-year-old Silva entered the Desert Diamond Arena with a 3-1 pro boxing record and a points...
