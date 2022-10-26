ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Hornets spoil Curry’s homecoming again, beat Warriors in OT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets were coming off a 20-point road loss to the Orlando Magic, playing on the second night of a back-to-back and without their starting front court of LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier. So they had no chance against the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors, right? Well, think again. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Astros' Maldonado forced to change bats from outdated model

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros catcher Martín Maldonado was forced to switch bats for Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night after it was determined the Albert Pujols model he swung in the opener was no longer allowed in the majors. “A rule is a rule, and I have to follow the rule,” he said. “That’s why I didn’t use it today.” Maldonado was 0 for 3 in a 5-2 win over the Phillies that evened the Series at one game apiece. In the opener, Maldonado went 1 for 3 with an RBI single in a 6-5 loss in 10 innings.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Washington

How the Houston Astros Cheated in 2017, 2018 MLB Seasons

How the Houston Astros cheated in 2017, 2018 MLB seasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Houston Astros are back in a familiar role: World Series villains. The organization has made it a habit of reaching the Fall Classic since 2017. Houston outlasted the Los Angeles Dodgers in that year’s World Series, fulfilling a famous Sports Illustrated prophecy and serving as a model for championship team building in Major League Baseball.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Washington

Broncos' Russell Wilson to Start Vs. Jaguars in London

Russell Wilson to start vs. Jaguars in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After a long and high-knees-filled trip to London, Russell Wilson will indeed take the field at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced on Friday that Wilson will start in the team’s...
DENVER, CO
NBC Washington

Sofi Stadium Awarded Host Rights to 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final

Soccer will return to SoFi Stadium in 2023. The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final will be played at SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, on Sunday, July 16, 2023, the organization announced on Thursday. The Gold Cup pits North American squads against each other...
NBC Washington

Report: Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase Out 4-6 Weeks With Hip Injury

Report: Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase out 4-6 weeks with hip injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cincinnati Bengals’ offense was dealt a huge blow on Thursday. Star wideout Ja’Marr Chase aggravated a hip injury that reportedly will have him sidelined for 4-6 weeks with a potential...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva LIVE: Stream, latest updates and fight result tonight

Jake Paul stayed unbeaten in his professional boxing venture on Saturday night, outpointing UFC legend Anderson Silva after knocking down the Brazilian in the final round. Paul, 25, was a victor on all three judges’ scorecards after the full eight rounds (77-74, 78-73, 78-73), improving his record to 6-0 (4 knockouts).Prior to the cruiserweight main event in Arizona, the American had knocked out each opponent he had faced, including former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in his last fight – 10 months ago. Meanwhile, 47-year-old Silva entered the Desert Diamond Arena with a 3-1 pro boxing record and a points...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy