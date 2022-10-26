Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of OctoberUplift LoudounBrambleton, VA
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Trick or treating for a cureHeather JauquetDarnestown, MD
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Washingtonian.com
This DC Politician Claims to Have Eaten at Every Pizza Place in Town
A fun fact about DC councilmember Elissa Silverman: she claims she’s eaten pizza at every pizza place in DC. That was one of the revelations about the incumbent at-large candidate in Axios’s recent voter guide. It was a bold—and ambitious—claim. Obviously, we needed to know more. Turns out Silverman has been on a quest for the perfect pie for decades—or at least since 2000 when she penned an essay in Washington City Paper about her search for a half-decent slice. The city’s pizza scene has expanded and improved vastly since then, and Silverman has continued to diligently conduct quality control on all the latest additions.
Washingtonian.com
A Historic Opportunity for a Priceless Lifestyle
Welcome to Penthouse Four at Wardman Tower. This well-appointed home features a modern layout with spacious living and entertaining areas, two bedrooms with luxurious ensuite bathrooms, and a private rooftop terrace overlooking the city. Penthouse Four boasts a large eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, generous living room, and a stunning...
Washingtonian.com
4 Best Wine Tours Around DC
Chilly fall days are perfect for gathering at wineries. Here are some of our favorite wineries to visit this fall. Not all tour operators are warmly received at busy vineyards. But pick one that wineries love to work with, like the ones below, and you may get perks such as extra pours, behind-the-scenes peeks, and chats with the owner.
Upworthy
Reporter wears grape costume to support autistic boy suspended for wearing a banana costume
At football games, some spectators don the jersey of their preferred team. Some people even go so far as to paint their chests with a letter and/or their faces. A performer used a completely different strategy. Eleven years ago, Bryan Thompson, an autistic child, then 14 years old, ran across the football field donning a banana costume during halftime. The antic got him handcuffed and placed in a cop car. Bryan shared that he "simply wanted to make people happy," but the school did not agree. The good-hearted boy ended up getting suspended at the direction of Principal Karen Spillman, reported NBC.
D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady’ Dies at 103
Known widely in the District as “the Hat Lady,” Vanilla Powell Beane, the owner of a millinery store that catered mainly to African American women and who celebrated her 103rd birthday in September, died on Oct. 23. The post D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady’ Dies at 103 appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Washingtonian.com
Panamanian Coffee and Cocktail Spot Café Unido Opens in Shaw
A guide to the newest places to eat and drink. Cocktail and caffeine fiends can get their kicks at Café Unido, a Panamanian coffee shop, cafe, and bar opening in Shaw. You may recognize the name from their stall at La Cosecha near Union Market, where the team started pouring their coveted geisha coffees for the first time in the United States. This latest venture, opening November 1, is larger and primed for dining and drinking—as well as special coffee “omakase tastings”—similar to Unido cafes in Panama.
popville.com
District E “nearly 14,000-square-foot live-event theater offering a 365-day-a-year, series of immersive experiences in esports, music, event programming, and community events” posts liquor license placard in Chinatown
“A state-of-the-art, destination gaming studio and hospitality space to house an esports competition venue, esports practice & streaming facility and a food & beverage experience. Monumental Sports & Entertainment announced its plans for “District E Powered by Ticketmaster,” a premier, nearly 14,000-square-foot live-event theater offering a 365-day-a-year, series of immersive...
Vanilla Beane, D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady,’ Dies At 103
Vanilla Beane, 90, is seen in her shop, Bene’, in Washington Saturday, May 29, 2010. Vanilla Beane, a milliner whose hats topped the heads of poet Maya Angelou, civil rights activist Dorothy Height, and countless numbers of Black women in the District over the past several decades, has died at age 103.
fox5dc.com
Friday Night Lights: Wise vs. Eleanor Roosevelt
It's a big Friday night under the lights in Prince George's County as Eleanor Roosevelt High School visits rival Wise High School. FOX 5 contributor Chad Ricardo is live in Upper Marlboro with a preview of what we can expect at the big game.
Washingtonian.com
A Family Found Its Lost Dog at a Fairfax County Animal Shelter
Three months after the Martinez family lost their dog after his collar got loose on a walk, they went to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter looking to fill the hole that Dante’s disappearance had left. After touring the shelter and not feeling that familiar tug at their heartstrings, they started to head home. Suddenly, a photo on the adoption board of a dog the shelter had named Soldier stopped them cold. “That looks like our dog, Dante,” one of the Martinez kids said.
Strangers living inside couple's newly purchased Prince George's home move out
CLINTON, Md. — As of Thursday evening, the locks are changed and a house on Dragoo Place in Clinton, Maryland is empty after people moved into a home they didn't own last week. Police told WUSA9 they are now treating the temporary occupants of the home as suspected "trespassers."
mocoshow.com
The Blair Witch Project: Created by Wheaton High School Graduate and Filmed Primarily in MoCo
With Halloween almost here, it’s the perfect time to watch some scary movies. Did you know that the first installment of the Blair Witch franchise, The Blair Witch Project (1999) was primarily filmed right here in Montgomery County?. In the indie supernatural horror, three film students camp in the...
fox5dc.com
Gordon Ramsay opens Fish & Chips restaurant at The Wharf
WASHINGTON - Internationally renowned chef Gordon Ramsay is now serving his signature fish and chips at The Wharf. Ramsay's Fish & Chips restaurant opened Wednesday at 665 Wharf Street Southwest, making it the third location of the franchise in the U.S. According to the seafood spot's website, the restaurant has...
WUSA
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Teenagers repeatedly harass Falls Church family
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Northern Virginia family claims teenagers have tried to break into their house multiple times in the last month. The Wahdan family has lived along Brook Drive in a Falls Church subdivision named Lee Boulevard Heights, near Seven Corners, for more than 40 years. However, over the last month they say they have had to put up with an unusual, recurring experience.
Popular Southern Soul Food Eatery Hosts Grand Opening For Montgomery County Location
A popular Montgomery County food truck eatery has announced a grand opening date for its new brick and mortar location, according to The MoCo Show. My Cup Runneth Over Southern Cuisine will open their brick and mortar location at 8405 Snouffer School Road at the former Jazzy Seafood site in Gaithersburg on Wed. Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., the outlet continues.
mymcmedia.org
Remembering Chief Charles Moose
During the Beltway Sniper Siege, now twenty years ago, few personalities burned themselves into our collective memory like Montgomery County Police Chief Charles Moose. As Moose led every press conference, his mood served as a barometer of the intensive manhunt, the largest in U.S. history. In the days following the...
46-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 46-year-old man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Northeast, D.C. The victim was shot shortly before 2 am. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police were summoned to the 1200 Block of Trinidad Avenue for a call of the sound of gunshots. At the scene, they discovered the victim with a gunshot wound. 46-year-old Rico Tabron of DC was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099, or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 46-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WTOP
Boy, 15, shot while on Green Line in DC
A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg during a fight on a Green Line train in D.C. Friday morning, Metro said. The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. at the Petworth station. “Preliminarily, it appears an altercation between a group of juveniles aboard the train preceded the shooting. MTPD (Metro Transit Police Department) is currently canvassing for a suspect,” Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta said in an email.
Washingtonian.com
Learn How to Make the Perfect Charcuterie Board While Sipping Bottomless Mimosas
Canopy hotel in Bethesda’s Pike & Rose just announced a charcuterie-and-cheese class, where attendees can learn to build a charcuterie or cheese board while snacking and sipping on bottomless mimosas. Each one-hour workshop will include a step-by-step demonstration on creating a “visually stunning” board, with tips on cheese arrangement...
Community shocked by daylight shootout in Downtown Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County Police are still searching for two men seen on video exchanging gunfire in downtown Silver Spring. The shootout happened on Monday morning near Fenton Street. One of the bullets went into a nearby restaurant and another struck a passing car. Neighbors are concerned...
