A fun fact about DC councilmember Elissa Silverman: she claims she’s eaten pizza at every pizza place in DC. That was one of the revelations about the incumbent at-large candidate in Axios’s recent voter guide. It was a bold—and ambitious—claim. Obviously, we needed to know more. Turns out Silverman has been on a quest for the perfect pie for decades—or at least since 2000 when she penned an essay in Washington City Paper about her search for a half-decent slice. The city’s pizza scene has expanded and improved vastly since then, and Silverman has continued to diligently conduct quality control on all the latest additions.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO