rochesterfirst.com
Monroe county fall clean-up tips and resource guide as leaf pick-up gets underway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Cleaning up the leaves in your yard may not be the first thing on your fun, fall to-do list, but if you’re wondering when leaf pick up starts in your area, and looking for best practice tips for clean-up here are some tips for doing so.
WHEC TV-10
Rugburn performs for local elementary school’s Red Ribbon Week celebration
WEBSTER, N.Y. – Our own Brett Davidsen and his bandmates, Rugburn, were invited to perform at Klem Road North Elementary School in Webster. It was part of the school’s celebration of Red Ribbon Week. The Red Ribbon campaign is the largest drug-abuse prevention campaign in the U.S. School leaders are highlighting the importance of making healthy choices and being kind to others at school. Each day this week had a theme. Friday was “celebrate creativity” day.
Police situation closes neighborhood in Webster
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A police investigation closed a neighborhood off Klem Road in Webster Friday evening. Police were called to Glenview Court around 5:00 p.m. Webster Police, Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies, and New York State Troopers were all at the scene. Investigators have not released any information, though police left shortly before 6:00 p.m. […]
Local nonprofit sending ‘Boxes of Hope’ to people of Ukraine
The Moscvych family started this Boxes of Hope 13 years ago.
Monroe County unveils First Responders Circle
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Rochester Mayor Malik Evans joined local first responders Friday to dedicate the new First Responders Circle at the Monroe County Civic Center Plaza. The circle gathers the monuments honoring local first responders who have fallen while serving their community. “If you go to Washington D.C. […]
hwy.co
Your Guide to Turning Point Park in New York
Located in the big city of Rochester, N.Y., you’ll find a quiet, serene, beautiful outdoor space where visitors can enjoy the outdoors. Turning Point Park connects to the Genesee Riverway Trail that ends up at Charlotte Pier on the shores of Lake Ontario. Let’s learn more about what makes...
13 WHAM
House to be torn down after fire on Remington Street
Rochester, N.Y. — A house on Remington Street is to be torn down after a fire Saturday morning. RFD says that the home is vacant and contains hording conditions. RFD also said it is also the second or third fire that they have had inside of the house. No...
Simeon Banister looks to make his mark on Greater Rochester
The Rochester Area Community Foundation’s new leader is focused on equity. Few people can point to a life-defining moment that happened to them when they were 9 years old. Simeon Banister, the new head of the Rochester Area Community Foundation, is one of the few. It occurred on a day that his mother, the well-known Rochester educator Iris Banister, took...
WHEC TV-10
FD investigating fire that destroyed home and took the lives of two cats on Wickwine Lane
Update: At about 2:45 p.m. on Saturday multiple agencies were dispatched to a house on fire on Wickwine Lane. Since it was a clear day, the smoke was visible from a good portion of of the south side of the county. Units were on the scene in less than five minutes, and a single family home was involved. Due to the heavy volume of fire, the fire was knocked down from the outside. Over 40 firefighters were on the scene.
buffaloscoop.com
Handcraft your holidays at Rochester’s Christmas in the Country event
The Christmas in the Country Holiday Artisan Market returns to the Rochester Dome Arena, 2695 East Henrietta Road, Henrietta, for the ultimate holiday shopping experience from Nov. 11-13. The three-day event will feature 150 artisans and artists from across the country displaying and selling their unique handcrafted creations including gourmet food, wine and spirits, spa-quality bath and beauty products, trendsetting jewelry, hand-poured aromatic candles, stylish pottery, original wall art, woodwork, home décor and holiday gift items galore!
WHEC TV-10
Missing vulnerable woman: Traci Hill of Fairport
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Arc of Monroe in Fairport is asking for your help to find a missing vulnerable woman, Traci Hill. Traci lives in one of The Arc’s independent residential alternative homes, for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Arc said that she hasn’t returned to her home in Fairport since Wednesday evening.
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Taz
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Taz is a 10-year-old cat looking for a calm retirement home. Taz is way past the crazy kitten stage and would do best in a serene environment without other pets. Are you looking for someone to share your couch with you while you binge-watch TV programs, take afternoon naps in sunbeams, and have snack time together? If so, then Taz is the cat for you. Since he’s 10 years old, he qualifies for the Senior-for-Senior program. Any person 60 years or older can adopt him for free. A senior cat’s personality has already developed, so you’ll know if they’re a good fit for your family. Say hello to the stunning Taz today.
‘Squatchos’ vegan pizzeria opens in downtown Rochester
Simon said the items used for her vegan meals are made in-house and are either soy or gluten-based, and some items are locally sourced.
Illegal Kill In Upstate NY! Hunters Charged After Killing This Momma Bear!
According to the New York State DEC, you are currently allowed to hunt black bear through much of the state as long as you are bow hunting. In the Hudson Valley, for example, you aren't currently allowed to use a Crossbow and regular hunting season does not begin until November 19th in most places. So, how did this group of hunters in Ulster County end up with a black bear kill without bow hunting?
Legally blind janitor wins NYSID ‘Employee of the Year’
Roger Youngs has a condition called "aniridia," meaning he was born without irises. Pupils cover most of his eyes.
Wooden desks donated to students of Roberto Clemente School No. 8
The students who built the desks were guided by mentors from the Rochester Woodworkers Society and materials were donated by Morse Lumber.
585mag.com
On Mosquito Point Road
At noon on January 8, 1920, a young man’s body wearing only underwear was found off Mosquito Point Road (now Ballantyne Road in the Town of Chili). The body was seen by a train conductor inadequately stashed on the ice under the stone trestle that took the Pennsylvania Railroad across Black Creek just south of Genesee Junction and the Britton Field airstrip that would in increments grow into Rochester International Airport.
WHEC TV-10
Greece PD asking for help with K9 grant voting competition
GREECE, N.Y. The Greece Police Department is asking for your help to earn funding for its K9!. The 2022 Aftermath K9 Grant will award $15,000 to the top eight agencies. This money will help to create or maintain a K9 unit, purchase safety equipment or support officer training. The winners...
WHEC TV-10
RPO closes out Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration with free concert
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra closed out the City’s Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration with a concert at Church of Love Faith Center, followed by a performance by the Bach Children’s Chorus. The event was free and open to the public. This special concert capped off two...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Getaway: How to Spend a Weekend in Canandaigua
Just a short drive from Buffalo is the scenic Finger Lakes region. One popular destination among the lakes is the historic town of Canandaigua. Sitting north of the lake by the same name, Canandaigua offers a variety of dining and entertainment options, as well as stunning lakefront views all year round. If you’re looking for a quick trip close to home for a weekend excursion, Canandaigua should be top of your list.
