ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

Bill Belichick isn't giving any hints regarding Patriots' brewing quarterback controversy

By Tyler Lauletta
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ry80U_0ineecgw00
Bailey Zappe speaks with Bill Belichick during a game against the Cleveland Browns.

AP Photo/Kirk Irwin

  • The Patriots have two quarterbacks contending for the starting job in New England.
  • This week, head coach Bill Belichick repeatedly side-stepped questions about who would take the top spot on the depth chart heading into Week 8.
  • We'll know where things stand once the Patriots take the field on Sunday against the Jets.

The Patriots faced a difficult question heading into their Monday night matchup against the Chicago Bears: Who should be starting at quarterback?

Mac Jones, who began the season as the starter after a relatively successful rookie campaign in 2021, was ready to return from an injury sustained earlier in the year.

Meanwhile, rookie Bailey Zappe, who had taken over the Patriots offense in Jones' stead, was playing well, and had led New England to two straight wins.

Jones ultimately got the start, but not without some ominous reports just before kickoff — according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there was a good chance both quarterbacks would get to play in primetime.

Barring injury, this is not what usually happens in professional football. But as it turned out, Schefter's report quickly proved correct.

After Jones struggled to start the game — he completed just three of six passes and threw an interception as the Patriots quickly fell into a 10-0 deficit — Belichick turned to Zappe in the second quarter.

Zappe provided an immediate spark to the offense, leading the Patriots on two quick touchdown drives to take a 14-10 lead. For a moment, it felt as though the matter was settled.

But the moment didn't last long. In the second half, Zappe threw two interceptions of his own, struggling much the same way Jones had, and New England ultimately lost 33-14.

After the game, Zappe revealed that going into the day, he hadn't known who was starting.

Now two days removed from the game, Belichick continues to keep his messaging cloudy, apparently determined to not reveal who his starting quarterback is until absolutely necessary.

On Tuesday, he dismissed questions about the depth chart as "hypothetical."

On Wednesday, Belichick continued to hold his poker face.

"We'll see how it goes today," he repeatedly told reporters as they pressed for an answer.

Belichick has always handled the media in his own way, whether insisting his team was "on to Cincinnati," or offering extremely detailed, if long-winded, exaltations on upcoming opponents .

As Zappe explained after Monday's game, Belichick seems fine to even withhold the decision from his own players.

That said, he can only keep this particular wall of silence up for so long.

On Wednesday, just hours after Belichick's latest stonewalling, ESPN's Field Yates reported that Jones had taken the majority of snaps in practice and was set to start on Sunday.

Just how much Belichick will have to say about Jones taking the starting job remains to be seen.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Ole Miss football’s Lane Kiffin goes full Nick Saban with jab at Texas A&M

The Ole Miss Rebels are gearing up for a showdown with the Texas A&M Aggies this coming Saturday. Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin knows how important that game is for his team, especially after the Rebels had just suffered their first loss of the season last week at the hands of the LSU Tigers on the road. Before the two teams could even meet on the field, Kiffin has already started to warm up the setting by firing some jab missiles in the direction of College Station.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Makes His Opinion On Alabama Very Clear

On Thursday afternoon, Steve Spurrier was a guest on the Paul Finebaum Show and he had a few interesting things to say - per usual. During his time on the show, Spurrier made a point to make sure no one forgets Alabama can still win the national title. Despite the team's loss to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide can still win the SEC title.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Lee Corso Health News

College GameDay won't look the same on Saturday morning. ESPN has announced that College GameDay analyst Lee Corso will not be making the trip to Jackson due to a health issue. "Lee Corso will not travel to Jackson State for College GameDay this week due to a health issue. Coach...
The Spun

Urban Meyer Believes He Knows Texas A&M's Biggest Problem

For the first time in his Texas A&M tenure, Jimbo Fisher has the Aggies 3-4 and on pace to finish dead last in the SEC West. But Urban Meyer might know what the team's main problem is. During this week's episode of Urban's Take with Tim May, Meyer conceded that...
Insider

Insider

646K+
Followers
35K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy