Afternoon Briefing: Mayor, clerk and treasurer could get pay raises
Good afternoon, Chicago.
Chicago mayors would get annual pay raises each year under a proposal introduced by Mayor Lori Lightfoot that would tie yearly salary bumps to inflation but cap them at 5%.
The proposal would also allow the city clerk and treasurer to take pay increases each year. But all three could opt out of the raises if they choose.
Here's what else is happening today. And remember, for the latest breaking news in Chicago, visit chicagotribune.com/breaking and sign up to get our alerts on all your devices.
COVID-19 tracker | Monkeypox tracker | Compare gas prices | More newsletters | Puzzles & Games | Daily horoscope | Ask Amy
Former Teamsters boss John Coli Sr. sentenced to 19 months in federal prison in extortion case
In a federal courtroom in Chicago today, Coli quietly apologized before being sentenced to 19 months in federal prison for taking hundreds of thousands of dollars in illegal cash payments from the head of a Chicago film studio. Read more here.
More top news stories:
- Man charged in alleged attempted sexual assault of postal worker, police say
- Aldermen reject Mayor Lightfoot’s pick for education committee chair
Construction beginning on South Side railroad project intended to reduce freight, Metra and traffic delays
The project that is getting underway would build a bridge at a rail intersection at 75th Street between Western and Damen avenues, untangling a significant choke point in one of the nation’s major rail hubs. Read more here.
More top business stories:
- Edwards Florist in Winnetka set to close after over 100 years in business
- Starbucks says union broke rules by recording talks in 5 places
Chicago Bears Q&A: Did Luke Getsy finally call a game to Justin Fields’ strengths? Will they be a buyer or seller at the trade deadline?
Brad Biggs’ weekly Bears mailbag opens with a question about how the play-calling factored into Fields’ night. Read more here.
More top sports stories:
- How Chicago Bulls bench players are setting a pace — and identity — for the entire team: ‘Play fast, play for each other’
- Chicago Blackhawks trade Nicolas Beaudin and Evan Barratt and acquire Cameron Hillis and Cooper Zech
- No U.S.-born Black players are expected in the World Series — a 1st since 1950: ‘That is eye-opening’
Gold Coast staple Tavern on Rush closing Wednesday: ‘We’ve been blessed’
Tavern on Rush, one of Gold Coast’s most iconic and packed restaurants, is closing after nearly 25 years. Read more here.
More top Eat. Watch. Do. stories:
- 20 years of FOBAB: How the nation’s signature barrel-aged beer festival grew into a Chicago legend
- ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ review: A grudge match of an Irish Civil War pits Colin Farrell against Brendan Gleeson
GOP eyes Indiana upset amid national push to diversify party
Democrats have represented this industrial, union-friendly corner of northwest Indiana in Congress for nearly a century. But Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan’s reelection bid is in question. Read more here.
More top stories from around the world:
Comments / 6