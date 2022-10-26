ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Afternoon Briefing: Mayor, clerk and treasurer could get pay raises

By Chicago Tribune staff, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W2hOs_0ineeboD00
A pedestrian walks near the Illinois Medical District Blue Line stop as the sun sets, May 19, 2019, in Chicago. James F. Quinn/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Good afternoon, Chicago.

Chicago mayors would get annual pay raises each year under a proposal introduced by Mayor Lori Lightfoot that would tie yearly salary bumps to inflation but cap them at 5%.

The proposal would also allow the city clerk and treasurer to take pay increases each year. But all three could opt out of the raises if they choose.

Here's what else is happening today. And remember, for the latest breaking news in Chicago, visit chicagotribune.com/breaking and sign up to get our alerts on all your devices.

COVID-19 tracker | Monkeypox tracker | Compare gas prices | More newsletters | Puzzles & Games | Daily horoscope | Ask Amy

Former Teamsters boss John Coli Sr. sentenced to 19 months in federal prison in extortion case

In a federal courtroom in Chicago today, Coli quietly apologized before being sentenced to 19 months in federal prison for taking hundreds of thousands of dollars in illegal cash payments from the head of a Chicago film studio. Read more here.

More top news stories:

Construction beginning on South Side railroad project intended to reduce freight, Metra and traffic delays

The project that is getting underway would build a bridge at a rail intersection at 75th Street between Western and Damen avenues, untangling a significant choke point in one of the nation’s major rail hubs. Read more here.

More top business stories:

Chicago Bears Q&A: Did Luke Getsy finally call a game to Justin Fields’ strengths? Will they be a buyer or seller at the trade deadline?

Brad Biggs’ weekly Bears mailbag opens with a question about how the play-calling factored into Fields’ night. Read more here.

More top sports stories:

Gold Coast staple Tavern on Rush closing Wednesday: ‘We’ve been blessed’

Tavern on Rush, one of Gold Coast’s most iconic and packed restaurants, is closing after nearly 25 years. Read more here.

More top Eat. Watch. Do. stories:

GOP eyes Indiana upset amid national push to diversify party

Democrats have represented this industrial, union-friendly corner of northwest Indiana in Congress for nearly a century. But Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan’s reelection bid is in question. Read more here.

More top stories from around the world:

Comments / 6

Pat McCarthy
3d ago

The Mayor was given a pay increase so that it correlates to the increased amount of violent crimes happening in Chicago.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Brandon Johnson, Chicago Mayor Lightfoot’s newest progressive challenger, contends she’s ‘disconnected ... with working people’

CHICAGO — Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson will run for Chicago mayor, adding another progressive challenger to the field of 2023 candidates and raising the prospect of a rematch between the Chicago Teachers Union and Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Johnson’s announcement early Thursday is not a surprise. At a recent...
CHICAGO, IL
arizonasuntimes.com

Democrat Mayor Wants to Give Herself a Pay Raise Despite City’s Rampant Crime

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is lobbying for a raise to her $216,000 salary, according to the Chicago Sun Times, despite the city’s crime problem worsening considerably under her leadership. The Mayor’s salary hasn’t changed since 2005, but Lightfoot’s new budget proposal includes an annual salary adjustment equivalent to...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Taxpayers Still Owe $640M on 2002 Soldier Field Renovation

It was on November 15, 2000, that then-Mayor Richard Daley called reporters to a skybox at Soldier Field, to unveil his new vision for the stadium. The event was the equivalent of a one-handed catch at the goal line with a second left on the clock, designed to keep the wandering eyes of the Chicago Bears from migrating to a more receptive community where they could build the stadium of their dreams.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

SWAT stand-off ends with city demanding cash from Chicago police

CHICAGO — A legal stand-off between members of the Chicago police department’s SWAT team and the city has ended with Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration demanding the officers who sued the city hand over cash. “It’s 100% vindictive,” Chicago police detective Bob Bartlett said. Bartlett spent...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago alderman and former cop working to end police suicides

CHICAGO - A former Chicago police officer and current alderman is working to put an end to police suicides. Alderman Anthony Napolitano is calling for three City Council committees to hold a hearing to discuss using alternative treatments for suicide prevention and PTSD. The two treatments are not currently covered...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Getting Hosed: When property owners die, Chicago water billing keeps going

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This next investigation starts a little macabre - what happens when you die?This story is not about mortality and the existential conundrum – there are actually a few to answers to that question that we know for sure. In Chicago when you die, ComEd shuts off your electricity, and Peoples Gas shuts off your gas.But the city does not stop your water – and they don't stop your water billing either.CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards dug into this issue in this latest edition of Getting Hosed.For years, the CBS 2 Investigators have tried to unbungle the billing...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago judge slaps high-speed “Kia Boy” with $250,000 bail

A Cook County judge in Chicago ordered an alleged “Kia Boy” held on $250,000 “not just for the public’s safety, but to protect this young man from himself.”. “Kia Boys” take advantage of a design flaw that allows them to steal Kias and Hyundai vehicles with little more than a USB cord. The fad, fueled by social media how-to videos, resulted in 642 Kia and Hyundai thefts being reported in Cook County during July, up from 74 cases in July 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic surgeon buys $2M Chicago church, plans to convert to community hub

Orthopedic surgeon Daniel Ivankovich, MD, purchased a church in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood with plans to convert it into a nonprofit community center, Block Club Chicago reported Oct. 28. Dr. Ivankovich, who's also a philanthropist and blues musician, purchased Preston Bradley Center for $2 million and plans to spend more on...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy