Fort Worth's first H-E-B store tops this week's 5 hottest headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. H-E-B is in fact opening a supermarket at Fort Worth's Alliance. Despite some coy protests to the contrary, it turns out that Fort Worth's Alliance is getting an H-E-B store after all. The mega supermarket chain is continuing its expansion in the DFW Metroplex with plans to open H-E-B Alliance at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive.2. Where to...
Best Fort Worth restaurants for Thanksgiving 2022 dining-in or to-go
One minute it's January. The next minute, we're thinking about the holidays. It's never too soon to start dreaming about pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, and stuffing fragrant with sage and thyme.While the pandemic continues to slowly fade, it has left behind one legacy: more to-go options. So this list of Fort Worth-area restaurants and their 2022 Thanksgiving offerings includes a mix of dine-in and to-go options. As long as it's Thanksgiving-related, it's on this list. (Or will be, since this list will welcome additions right up until the holiday.)Here's where to get Thanksgiving 2022 in Fort Worth:B&B Butchers and Restaurant....
Glittering Auberge Resorts luxury hotel checks into Fort Worth Cultural District
A new hotel in Fort Worth's Cultural District will come with one of the hottest names in luxe lodging: Auberge Resorts Collection will manage Bowie House, a new "urban luxury retreat" being built off the bricks of Camp Bowie.Now officially called Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection, the hotel is expected to open in late 2023, according to a release.Those who drive the West 7th corridor and have seen the construction (and nearby road blocks) know the hotel is going up in the 3700 block of Camp Bowie Boulevard, on the former site of The Ginger Man bar and before that,...
These are the 12 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
Although this weekend across Fort Worth starts off with a bang thanks to a major concert, it will be the smaller local events that dominate next four days. They include a new theater production, a symphony concert, five concerts featuring mostly local musicians, and a Sunday full of art openings and closings.Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.Thursday, October 27Chris Stapleton's All-American RoadshowCountry singer Chris Stapleton can't seem to get enough of Dallas-Fort Worth. He was supposed...
Afton Battle steps down as Fort Worth Opera general director after 2 years
Fort Worth Opera general and artistic director Afton Battle has resigned after leading the company through two challenging, post-pandemic years; her last day with the company will be November 23."It is with profound sadness I am sharing publicly that after two impactful — and in many ways life-changing — years with Fort Worth Opera, I announce my formal resignation as general and artistic director," she wrote in an email to colleagues on Monday, October 24.Fort Worth Opera followed with a public announcement on October 25. In a statement, Hayne Shumate, acting FWO board chair, said, "I am deeply grateful to...
These are the 8 best food and drink events in Fort Worth this week
It’s Halloween week and that means lots of chances for tasty events with spooky twists. There’s a Day of the Dead brunch with tequila cocktails, a fall beer pairing dinner for two, a costume contest paired with cocktails, and even pumpkin-shaped pizza at one of the hottest spots for kids in town. (For a grown-up night out at a bar with spooky cocktails, check out this list.) Also, sample complimentary coffee and cocktails inspired by a legendary actor, a fete with a noted chef, and all first responders working Friday should make plans for a special lunch. Monday, October 24Fall-O-Ween...
IKEA to test-drive robot deliveries between Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth
A California-based, self-driving trucking company is partnering with IKEA to pilot autonomous freight deliveries in Texas.Kodiak Robotics and IKEA has agreed on a pilot program that will transport IKEA products seven days a week between the IKEA Distribution Center in Baytown, near Houston, and the IKEA Store in Frisco."We are proud to be working with Kodiak to achieve our ambitious goals of being at the forefront of innovation and building capabilities for future transportation," says Dariusz Mroczek, category area transport manager of IKEA Supply Chain Operations, in a news release. "Kodiak's technology will contribute towards our objective to put the...
Where to eat in Fort Worth right now: 5 sizzling new restaurants for October
Fall's almost always a good time for restaurant openings in Fort Worth and 2022 is no exception. There are burgers, sandwiches, street food, sushi, bread, dumplings, and a fried bologna sandwich. Here's where to eat for October: Akarii Revolving Sushi Conveyor belt sushi — where sushi rolls and other items are placed on a track that circulates through the restaurant, allowing you to pluck a dish as it passes your table — may be on the wane in Japan but they're still a fun novelty in DFW, and Akarii is one of the latest examples. Akarii first debuted in Mansfield in 2019, and...
Uniquely charitable concession store to open at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport
There's a new store opening at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport that'll have a nonprofit component. Called The Bridge News and Convenience, it'll be an airport concession that not only sells souvenirs and items to travelers, it'll also create jobs, fund services, and improve community for local homelessness nonprofits.The store is a partnership between The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center in Dallas and Presbyterian Night Shelter's Upspire in Fort Worth with R.S. Harris LLC and Gideon Toal Management. According to a release, it'll open in spring 2023.Throughout the seven-year contract, five percent revenue shared by The Bridge and Presbyterian Night Shelter is...
North Texas bluebonnet capital flourishes as No. 4 best suburb in state
The North Texas city known as a bluebonnet capital of Texas each spring is also one of the state's best overall suburbs. Ennis lands at No. 4 in a recent SmartAsset ranking of the best suburbs near a large city in Texas. Nationally, it's ranked 102nd.Ennis, about 60 miles southeast of Fort Worth and 40 miles from Dallas (some might say too far to qualify as a "suburb"), earns a score of 59.47 (out of 100) in the affordability category, 84.60 in the jobs category, and 43.83 in the livability category in the SmartAsset study. While many North Texans know...
Trinity Metro to give Fort Worth free rides on its cushy on-demand service
The transit agency that services Fort Worth is dying to give out free rides: Trinity Metro is offering freebies over the next few weeks on its on-demand shared ride service, ZIPZONE.ZIPZONE, which is vexingly all-caps (why can't it be Zipzone?), is a rideshare program like Uber or Lyft, but instead of a varying price, you pay a flat $3 per ride.However, rides are available only in their five designated zones including Southside, Mercantile, Southeast, and South Tarrant.Trinity Metro debuted the service in July 2019, and expanded it in June to the Southeast and the Southside, making connections to TCU, the...
BBQ, toasty subs, and Italian top this Fort Worth restaurant news
This roundup of Fort Worth dining news has new openings, reopenings, and expansions. There's news about sub sandwiches, BBQ, and cool Halloween desserts, gathered from press releases and other sources across the internet, far and wide.Here's what's happening in Fort Worth restaurant news: 61 Osteria is the new high-end Italian restaurant in downtown Fort Worth at 500 West 7th St. #100, on the ground floor of the recently updated 21-story First on 7th complex. This is the third collaboration from Adam Jones and Chef Blaine Staniford (Grace, Little Red Wasp), featuring Italian food and showcasing expansive views of nearby Burnett Park,...
New weekend festival makes Fort Worth the epicenter of fine art & craft in North Texas
Fort Worth's newest festival, Art Worth, will showcase hundreds of works by dozens of fine artists and crafters.Yes, craft — a word that makes some art snobbies bristle. The inaugural juried festival will take over the lawn of the Will Rogers Memorial Center complex for one weekend, October 21-23. It will display fine craft and fine art that spotlights skillfully executed works of art in glass, metal, wood, clay, and fiber, plus paintings, photography, jewelry, and more. According to a release, some 60 artists were selected in May by a distinguished panel of local art professionals. A complete list of...
Healthy new salad restaurants crisp up this week's 5 most popular Fort Worth stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. Fort Worth gets healthy with 3 salad-themed restaurants opening at once. Fort Worth is enjoying an extravaganza of healthy new eating options, with three restaurants opening in the FW area that are all about salads, bowls, and good-for-you food. Get your greens on at these three new spots.2. Southlake Town Square welcomes a bounty of new shops and restaurants. Southlake's best-known shopping center, Southlake...
Grapevine boutique Hotel Vin debuts new outdoor eatery with BBQ & drinks
There's an exciting new place to get food and drink in beautiful downtown Grapevine: Called WineYard Grille + Bar, it's a fun outdoor concept located at Hotel Vin, Autograph Collection, featuring two of the most powerful lures: BBQ and al fresco dining. According to a release, it opened October 19, replacing a concept called The Junction, with a Texas meets European-fusion barbecue menu, craft cocktails, and an extensive beer and wine list. The menu by executive chef Juan Pablo Silva includes smoked meats, sides, and weekend specials such as a rack of ribs with French fries. BBQ options include brisket, ribs, and chicken,...
Fort Worth guests don Western best to give cancer the boot at 2022 Cowtown Ball
On a picture-perfect fall evening, 450 supporters of the American Cancer Society gathered alfresco at the Fort Worth Zoo for the 29th annual Cowtown Ball.Appropriately themed "Spurs on the Savanna," the September 30 gala welcomed guests outfitted in their best Western chic, from custom cowboy hats to designer boots. First stop? The chance to feed giraffes and pose for photos in front of the majestic animals in the African Savanna exhibit.Patrons also purchased blinking cowboy-boot lapel pins as a ticket into a rollicking game of "Heads or Tails" later and perused dozens of silent auction items while mingling with top-shelf...
American software engineer wins 2022 Cliburn Amateur Piano Competition in Fort Worth
Jon Lee, a 41-year-old software engineer from San Francisco, has won the Eighth Cliburn International Amateur Piano Competition in Fort Worth.Michael Slavin, 71, a retired New York neuro-ophthalmologist, won second place; and Xavier Aymonod, 46, a public transportation marketing director from France, took home third.The winners were announced at Bass Hall on Tuesday, October 18, at the conclusion of the seven-day competition that saw pianists compete through three rounds. Six finalists performed a movement of a major piano concerto with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, under former FWSO music director Miguel Harth-Bedoya.The Cliburn Amateur, launched in 1999, is the world's...
Rooftop Cinema Club unveils new opening date and movie lineup for Fort Worth
Rooftop Cinema Club Downtown Fort Worth will start showing movies on top of The Worthington Renaissance Downtown Fort Worth Hotel on Tuesday, November 1.The company, which offers an, outdoor cinema experience in multiple locations around the U.S., will let guests enjoy 360-degree views of downtown Fort Worth from the rooftop of the hotel while they relax in deckchairs with personal wireless headphones in front of the state-of-the-art LED screen showing iconic movies.The Fort Worth venue previously had been scheduled to open October 4, but got delayed.According to a release, the opening night film on November 1 will be the romantic...
