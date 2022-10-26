SPOTTED: Shaker girls beat Saratoga in semis; finals set for Saturday

MECHANICVILLE — The Shaker girls are in the finals.

The No. 1 seed Bison beat the Saratoga in the Class AA semis by a count of 4-2.

Saratoga, the No. 5 seed, scored first on a Shaker own goal but the score was evened by halftime on a shot by Anna Lagace with the assist going to Lyndsay McCulloch.

Shaker dominated the second half with two goals by Micaela Tahoe and then the senior assisted Olivia Prado for the third goal of the half.

Shaker keeper Genny Austin had seven saves on the day.

Shaker will square off against No. 2 Shenendehowa for the championship at Stillwater High School on Saturday. The game is set to begin at noon.

Click on a photo below to view a slideshow of the rest.