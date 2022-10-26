Police: South Windsor man charged after bringing illegal guns, ammo to work following reported domestic assault

A South Windsor man was charged after he brought an AK-47 and a ghost gun to work with him following a reported assault over the weekend, according to the Hartford Police Department.

Record show Mike Ortiz-Morales, 34, was issued a misdemeanor summons for second-degree breach of peace early Saturday morning after the South Windsor Police Department said he slapped a female victim in the face during a domestic incident in South Windsor.

Later that morning, the Hartford Police Department responded to the Marriott Hotel on Columbus Boulevard in Hartford to aid the South Windsor police’s investigation.

During the investigation, Hartford police said they found that Ortiz-Morales was in possession of an AK-47 and a pistol without a serial number on it, or a ghost gun. He also had three loaded pistol magazines and two high-capacity assault rifle magazines, according to Hartford police.

Hartford police said he was cooperative with police and signed a rights waiver to speak with detectives.

Ortiz-Morales was arrested and charged with the illegal sale or purchase of a high-capacity magazine, illegal possession of an assault weapon and failure to obtain a serial number, according to the Hartford police.