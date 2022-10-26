ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Windsor, CT

Police: South Windsor man charged after bringing illegal guns, ammo to work following reported domestic assault

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

A South Windsor man was charged after he brought an AK-47 and a ghost gun to work with him following a reported assault over the weekend, according to the Hartford Police Department.

Record show Mike Ortiz-Morales, 34, was issued a misdemeanor summons for second-degree breach of peace early Saturday morning after the South Windsor Police Department said he slapped a female victim in the face during a domestic incident in South Windsor.

Later that morning, the Hartford Police Department responded to the Marriott Hotel on Columbus Boulevard in Hartford to aid the South Windsor police’s investigation.

During the investigation, Hartford police said they found that Ortiz-Morales was in possession of an AK-47 and a pistol without a serial number on it, or a ghost gun. He also had three loaded pistol magazines and two high-capacity assault rifle magazines, according to Hartford police.

Hartford police said he was cooperative with police and signed a rights waiver to speak with detectives.

Ortiz-Morales was arrested and charged with the illegal sale or purchase of a high-capacity magazine, illegal possession of an assault weapon and failure to obtain a serial number, according to the Hartford police.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

24-year-old Berlin man dies in Hartford crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 24-year-old man died in a car crash in Hartford early Saturday morning, police said. Hartford police responded to the area of Capitol Avenue at Laurel Street for a report of a serious crash involving two cars around 2:40 a.m. At the scene, officers located a 2009 Nissan Rogue east of […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police investigate double shooting in Waterbury

Friday Night Football: West Haven VS. Sheehan Friday Night Football: Wethersfield VS. South Windsor. GAME OF THE WEEK: Windham High School travels to take on Waterford!. GAME OF THE WEEK: Windham High School travels to take on Waterford!. Police investigate double shooting in Waterbury. Updated: 9 hours ago. Two people...
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

Police investigating shooting in Meriden convenience store

MERIDEN, Conn. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened inside a convenience store in Meriden. Police responded to the 300 block of West Main Street near Bradley Avenue around 9 p.m. on Friday for a report of shots fired. Police learned upon arrival that multiple gunshots were fired...
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

83-year-old Hamden man turns himself in for fatal hit-and-run

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An 83-year-old Hamden man turned himself in Thursday for an outstanding warrant involving a May hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian, according to police. Domenico Esperti is accused of hitting 37-year-old Shauna Devlin, of Hamden, with his vehicle on May 18 on Paradise Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police […]
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Cops Make Arrest In 2019 Fatal Stabbing

City police have arrested a 39-year-old New Haven woman for allegedly stabbing to death 66-year-old Harris Clark on Sherman Avenue in 2019. Cops and family members relayed that news at a Friday afternoon press conference at police headquarters at 1 Union Ave. Clark, whom family members described as an avid...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: Man shot in head following road rage incident

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 23-year-old man was shot in the head during what Hartford police described as a road rage incident. Police confirmed the identity of the victim as Manuel Rodriguez. They said a suspect intentionally drove into Rodriguez’s vehicle in the area of Hillside Avenue on Thursday.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Berlin Man Killed in 2-Car Crash in Hartford Early Saturday

A 24-year-old man was killed in a crash in Hartford early Saturday morning, according to police. The crash occurred in the area of Capitol Avenue and Laurel Street around 2:40 a.m. Officers found a Nissan Rouge and Ford Fusion had collided at the intersection. The driver of the Ford, identified...
HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol man who accidentally fired gun into upstairs apartment applies for diversionary program

BRISTOL – A Bristol man facing charges for allegedly firing a gun into his own ceiling accidentally has applied for a program that could spare him prosecution. Kevin Fancy, 29, of 330 Queen St., filed an application for a diversionary program this week in New Britain Superior Court. He could learn on his next court date – on Dec. 13 – if a judge feels the program is an appropriate disposition to the case.
BRISTOL, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy