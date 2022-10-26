Read full article on original website
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Moscow pulls out of grain deal
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Ukraine grain exports halted after Russia suspends deal participation
Ukraine's maritime grain exports were halted Sunday after Russia suspended its participation in a landmark agreement that allowed the vital shipments, blaming drone attacks on its ships in Crimea. "In light of the terrorist act carried out by the Kyiv regime with the participation of British experts against ships of the Black Sea fleet and civilian vessels involved in the security of grain corridors, Russia suspends its participation in the implementation of the agreement on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports," the Russian defence ministry said on Telegram.
More than 150 killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul
More than 150 people were killed in a stampede at a Halloween event in central Seoul, officials said Sunday, with South Korea's president vowing a full investigation into one of the country's worst-ever disasters. China also confirmed that four of its nationals had died, with President Xi Jinping sending his country's "deep condolences for the victims" to Seoul.
Fed’s ongoing fight against inflation should be independent of election politics
“Just kick ‘em in the rump a little,” the president told the chairman of the Federal Reserve. It was before the central bank’s interest-rate setting committee was to meet, while the American economy was limping along, federal government spending was a growing concern, and a war was raging halfway around the world.
Cathay Pacific to resume some flights using Russian airspace - Bloomberg News
Oct 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK) will resume using Russian airspace on some flights, becoming the first major airline to do so since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.
What happened in Seoul: everything we know about the tragic Halloween stampede
Celebration turned to tragedy on Saturday night after more than 150 people were killed during a stampede in the South Korean city of Seoul.The victims, mostly teenagers and people in their 20s, were enjoying Halloween festivities in the popular Itaewon district, when a huge crowd surged into a narrow downhill alley, leading to one of the country’s worst disasters in decades.The area is known for its nightlife – its streets lined with trendy bars, restaurants and clubs – so it was an obvious choice for hoards of young people looking to have a good time.So far, 151 deaths have been...
Somalia's president says at least 100 killed in car bombings
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s president says at least 100 people were killed in Saturday’s two car bombings at a busy junction in the capital and the toll could rise in the country’s deadliest attack since a truck bombing at the same spot five years ago killed more than 500. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, at the site of the explosions in Mogadishu, told journalists that nearly 300 other people were wounded. “We ask our international partners and Muslims around the world to send their medical doctors here since we can’t send all the victims outside the country for treatment,” he...
