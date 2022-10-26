When the 2023 Ford Escape debuted earlier this week, it ushered in a totally new trim level lineup for the refreshed crossover, one that includes the addition of the new ST-Line. To date, Ford has offered ST-Line versions of a number of its models, including the Ford Explorer, Ford Edge, Ford Fiesta, Focus, and Puma, so this didn’t come as a huge surprise. However, it is notable that while those other models feature the same styling updates as their ST counterparts – albeit without the performance enhancements – no Ford Escape ST currently exists, and it seems that one won’t be happening in the future, either.

2 DAYS AGO