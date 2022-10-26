Read full article on original website
Fowler: 49ers receiving calls from teams interested in RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the San Francisco 49ers have received calls from teams inquiring about running back Jeff Wilson Jr. The Niners are reportedly willing to listen to potential offers. Last week, San Francisco added running back Christian McCaffrey via a trade with the Carolina Panthers. As Fowler...
49ers’ Christian McCaffrey declined to inquire about Frank Gore’s No. 21 out of respect
Christian McCaffrey wore No. 22 during his five-plus seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He needed to pick a new number when the Panthers traded him to the San Francisco 49ers. Jeff Wilson Jr. wears No. 22, so the star running back went with No. 23. After all, the two digits add up to five, the number he wore in college at Stanford.
49ers-Rams: Deebo Samuel misses another practice
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel emerged from Sunday's loss against the Kansas City Chiefs with a hamstring injury. The star player didn't practice on Wednesday and wasn't on the field with his teammates for the start of Thursday's session. On Wednesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that...
49ers-Rams Injury Report: Deebo Samuel, Arik Armstead, Dre Greenlaw, Kyle Juszczyk ruled out for Sunday
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 8 contest against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Not much has changed throughout the week regarding the practice participation reports. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel missed his third consecutive practice. As did wide receiver Jauan Jennings, defensive lineman Arik Armstead, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, and fullback Kyle Juszczyk.
49ers at Rams, Week 8 predictions: Fans predict Niners earn season sweep
The Los Angeles Rams are set to host the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, October 30 at 1:25 p.m. PT. Each week, the 49ers Webzone staff predicts the winner within its annual NFL Pick 'em contest. That includes writers and forum moderators. This week,...
Kyle Shanahan provides final updates ahead of 49ers-Rams Week 8 matchup
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters after Friday's practice, providing final updates ahead of the team's Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Injuries for the game. [DL Arik]...
No Huddle Podcast: State of the 2022 Season + 49ers vs. Rams Preview
(Episode 183) - Al, Zain, and Brian are back to look at the 49ers' midweek headlines and preview the Week 8 matchup down at Levi's South against the Rams. Can the 49ers extend their regular season ownage over the Rams?. We discuss this and more!. The audio for the show...
Will 49ers rebound to continue regular season dominance at the rested Rams? Week 8, 2022 odds and pick
The San Francisco 49ers got curb-stomped on both sides of the ball at home in an embarrassing 23-44 drubbing by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7, and have now lost two straight. Will the Niners be able to rebound and continue their regular season dominance over a Los Angeles Rams team coming off of a bye? Here we discuss the odds and analysis from a betting perspective.
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan impressed with Jason Verrett’s progress this week
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans didn't want to provide too many details on the progress of cornerback Jason Verrett. "Jason's done good," Ryans said after Thursday's practice. "Opened his window. Happy to just have him back out there, seeing him working. It's great. Always great to have Jason back out there."
Overtime presents inside look at 49ers WR Deebo Samuel’s 2022 offseason
Deebo Samuel was involved in some offseason drama this year. Making things more complicated was the fact that the San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver was unwilling to speak publicly about his trade request, leaving the media to speculate about the reasoning. Things worked out in the end, with the...
Kyle Shanahan explains what Christian McCaffrey brings to the 49ers offense, how the RB impressed him vs. Chiefs
Some expect the San Francisco 49ers to look different with running back Christian McCaffrey coming out of the backfield. However, it's not as though head coach Kyle Shanahan is making drastic changes to his offensive game plans because of McCaffrey's well-established versatility. McCaffrey, dangerous in both the rushing and passing...
Jimmy Garoppolo: 49ers have a ‘sense of urgency’ to turn season around
Owning a 3-4 record, the San Francisco 49ers face what could be called a must-win game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Pro Football Focus estimates that the team's chances of making the playoffs are less than 50 percent right now. A win would thrust them above 50 percent.
John Lynch: 49ers believe Javon Kinlaw can make an impact down the stretch
Some fans are ready to give up on defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, assuming they haven't already. However, the San Francisco 49ers still believe in their massive defensive lineman, who has struggled with injuries in his short NFL career thus far. Kinlaw has appeared in three games this season, dealing with...
49ers CB Emmanuel Moseley undergoes successful knee surgery
On Wednesday, Emmanuel Moseley underwent successful surgery to repair the damage caused when the San Francisco 49ers cornerback suffered a torn ACL on October 9 against the Carolina Panthers. Why the 17-day delay? Surgery had to wait until the swelling in his knee subsided. Moseley, 26, is in the final...
John Lynch: Christian McCaffrey can be a catalyst for 49ers turnaround
Christian McCaffrey was never expected to be a savior for the San Francisco 49ers' 2022 season. However, he was proof that the front office and coaches believe in the roster they built. They opted to go all-in on the season, trading for a luxury piece to the offense because they believe the 49ers can compete for a championship.
49ers at Rams: 5 Keys to a Season Sweep
The 3-4 San Francisco 49ers travel to Southern California to face the 3-3 Los Angeles Rams. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is 7-0 against the Rams during the regular season. The 49ers will be without some key players, one of them being wide receiver Deebo Samuel, but the team is loaded with talent, and if it sticks to these five keys, San Francisco will sweep the Rams for the series and have complete control of the NFC west.
Kyle Shanahan expects 49ers fans to take over SoFi Stadium vs. Rams
The Los Angeles Rams are preparing to use the silent count during this weekend's "home" game against the San Francisco 49ers. That's because the opposing fanbase, The Faithful, is expected to be well-represented at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Yes, there will be Bay Area fans who travel to Southern California for the game. However, the number of 49ers fans that reside in the greater Los Angeles area makes things more complicated for the Rams.
49ers Notebook: Shanahan says ‘big time’ recalibration was needed in transition to Garoppolo; Plan for Jimmie Ward at nickel; McGlinchey’s struggles
Yes, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo helmed the San Francisco 49ers offense since the last handful of weeks of the 2017 season. However, the team spent the entire offseason adjusting to its new starter, Trey Lance, expecting last year's No. 3 overall pick to be the signal-caller for the entire 2022 season.
