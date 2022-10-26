ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49erswebzone

49ers-Rams: Deebo Samuel misses another practice

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel emerged from Sunday's loss against the Kansas City Chiefs with a hamstring injury. The star player didn't practice on Wednesday and wasn't on the field with his teammates for the start of Thursday's session. On Wednesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that...
49erswebzone

49ers-Rams Injury Report: Deebo Samuel, Arik Armstead, Dre Greenlaw, Kyle Juszczyk ruled out for Sunday

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 8 contest against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Not much has changed throughout the week regarding the practice participation reports. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel missed his third consecutive practice. As did wide receiver Jauan Jennings, defensive lineman Arik Armstead, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, and fullback Kyle Juszczyk.
49erswebzone

Will 49ers rebound to continue regular season dominance at the rested Rams? Week 8, 2022 odds and pick

The San Francisco 49ers got curb-stomped on both sides of the ball at home in an embarrassing 23-44 drubbing by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7, and have now lost two straight. Will the Niners be able to rebound and continue their regular season dominance over a Los Angeles Rams team coming off of a bye? Here we discuss the odds and analysis from a betting perspective.
49erswebzone

Kyle Shanahan explains what Christian McCaffrey brings to the 49ers offense, how the RB impressed him vs. Chiefs

Some expect the San Francisco 49ers to look different with running back Christian McCaffrey coming out of the backfield. However, it's not as though head coach Kyle Shanahan is making drastic changes to his offensive game plans because of McCaffrey's well-established versatility. McCaffrey, dangerous in both the rushing and passing...
49erswebzone

49ers at Rams: 5 Keys to a Season Sweep

The 3-4 San Francisco 49ers travel to Southern California to face the 3-3 Los Angeles Rams. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is 7-0 against the Rams during the regular season. The 49ers will be without some key players, one of them being wide receiver Deebo Samuel, but the team is loaded with talent, and if it sticks to these five keys, San Francisco will sweep the Rams for the series and have complete control of the NFC west.
49erswebzone

Kyle Shanahan expects 49ers fans to take over SoFi Stadium vs. Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing to use the silent count during this weekend's "home" game against the San Francisco 49ers. That's because the opposing fanbase, The Faithful, is expected to be well-represented at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Yes, there will be Bay Area fans who travel to Southern California for the game. However, the number of 49ers fans that reside in the greater Los Angeles area makes things more complicated for the Rams.
49erswebzone

49ers Notebook: Shanahan says ‘big time’ recalibration was needed in transition to Garoppolo; Plan for Jimmie Ward at nickel; McGlinchey’s struggles

Yes, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo helmed the San Francisco 49ers offense since the last handful of weeks of the 2017 season. However, the team spent the entire offseason adjusting to its new starter, Trey Lance, expecting last year's No. 3 overall pick to be the signal-caller for the entire 2022 season.
The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

