The 3-4 San Francisco 49ers travel to Southern California to face the 3-3 Los Angeles Rams. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is 7-0 against the Rams during the regular season. The 49ers will be without some key players, one of them being wide receiver Deebo Samuel, but the team is loaded with talent, and if it sticks to these five keys, San Francisco will sweep the Rams for the series and have complete control of the NFC west.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO