WIBW
K-State veterinarian offers pet safety tips ahead of Halloween
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Halloween is just a few days away and many pet owners are eager to participate in the spooky holiday. Kansas State University clinical professor, Susan Nelson, said treats and costumes are great for kids and adults, but pet owners should take extra care with dogs and cats.
WIBW
Topeka community says goodbye to historic Gage Park mini-train
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -After a historic 55 years, Topeka community members embark on their last ride on the mini-train. Dozens gathered this weekend to take apart in the last day of the Gage Park mini-train. The line stretched around the ticket office as many kids and families awaited their express ride. Shane McCoy, mini-train engineer, said this weekend is bittersweet for many.
WIBW
One injured, suspect on the loose after shooting at Relax Inn
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Topeka Police Watch Commander, officers were called to the Relax Inn & Suites, at 3802 SW Topeka Blvd, on reports of a possible shooting. The call came in at about 7:00 pm, Saturday. According to officials, one man was injured during the shooting and...
WIBW
Riley County Police Department holds community forum
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The finalists to be the next Riley County Police Department (RCPD) director met with the community members Thursday night. The forum took place at the Manhattan Fire Department Headquarters. The three finalists are Josh Kyle, Mark Mathies, and Brian Peete as each one gave their own presentations and then took moderated questions from the crowd. Each one said they are grateful to see the community show this much support for this.
WIBW
Update on I-70 crash that left many in Topeka without power
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An update on the passengers who were in the vehicle crash on eastbound I-70 that left many residents in west Topeka without power for several hours. On Friday morning, Evergy restored power to the remaining residents who awaited for hours Friday morning after a new powerline was installed.
WIBW
Water main breaks close Topeka streets, heavily affects traffic
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Water main breaks have closed lanes of two Topeka streets which will heavily affect traffic. The City of Topeka says that on Thursday morning, Oct. 27, it closed the far left lane of SE Monroe St. in the 500 block - just north of Sixth St. - due to a water main break.
WIBW
Highland Park High School hosts Fall Festival
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highland Park High School held their 2nd annual Fall Festival on their campus. The festival included food trucks, music and a trunk-or-treat. There also were family-fun activities such as temporary tattoos, chalk drawing, a photobooth, four-square and pumpkin tic-tac-toe. “I really enjoy having the kids come...
WIBW
190th, Stormont team up to help child’s spirits soar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A life filled with doctor visits and hospital stays can be tough on a kid with cancer or other medical challenge. That’s why the 190th Air Refueling Wing asked Stormont Vail if they could help families rise above it - if only for a day.
WIBW
One dead after being trapped under tractor-trailer
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that around 3:00 pm, Saturday officials were called to the 5900 block of SW Davis Rd. on reports of a tractor-trailer rollover accident. The Mission Township Fire Department, Dover Fire Department, and Auburn Fire Department were called to the scene along with...
WIBW
Alfred spreads puppy love from Helping Hands
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The puppy love continues at Helping Hands Humane Society!. Alfred, a 10-week old male puppy, visited Eye on NE Kansas with Emi Griess. Emi says Alfred has three brothers at the shelter as well. Puppies bring a lot of energy and a lot of work to...
WIBW
Coal spills along Kansas highway after semi rollover
ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi truck driver was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after rolling his truck on a highway north of St. Marys. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at K-63 and Jeffrey Rd. around 9:30 a.m. They said the semi truck driver had come from Jeffrey Energy Center and was carrying a load of coal when the rollover accident happened.
WIBW
Shawnee County Commission holds first meeting in new building
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Commission met for the first time in its new building on Thursday. The Commission took its first actions since its move to 707 SE Quincy St., which is right across the street from the previous building. Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill spoke...
WIBW
Flint Hills Discovery Center receives grant to help fund new exhibit
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Discovery Center has received a Tourism Attraction Sub-Grants for Kansas award for $200,000 to help build a new immersive virtual Flint Hills exhibit. This funding will be matched by the Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation to fund a new immersive virtual Flint Hills...
WIBW
300 fourth graders see a monster truck named ‘Big Foot’ before big, car show
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some fourth graders got to see a monster truck -- named Big Foot -- that will be featured in a car crush show on Saturday, October 29. About 300 fourth graders from USD 345. the Seaman school district, got to see a monster truck up close and ask questions about it.
WIBW
First Kansas Colored Volunteer Infantry Regiment honored 160 years later
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday marked the 160th anniversary of a victory by the First Kansas Colored Volunteer Infantry during the Civil War. The regiment, comprised of former slaves and freed black men, defeated Confederate forces on October 28th, 1862, near Butler, Missouri. Retired Air Force Captain Dr. Herschel Stroud...
WIBW
Three hospitalized after pair of Manhattan accidents
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were sent to the hospital after a pair of accidents in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Bluemont Ave. and Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
Horton woman behind bars for drugs after traffic stop
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Horton woman was arrested Wednesday night in Brown County after deputies located drugs in her vehicle during a traffic stop. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Susanne Smith, 53, of Horton was pulled over by deputies for a defective headlight just before 7:30 p.m. Over the course of the traffic stop, deputies said an odor of marijuana was detected.
WIBW
USD 383 nominates two for Kansas Teacher of the Year
MANAHTTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan-Odgen USD 383 has announced Serena Marquez and Haleigh Jung have been named nominees for the 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year. Serena Marquez is a 4th grade teacher at Marlatt Elementary School. “To witness this level of excitement is a teacher’s MVP moment,” said Marquez...
WIBW
Kansas National Guard breaks ground on new headquarters
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Senator Jerry Moran teamed up with the Kansas National Guard to break ground at Forbes Field for the new Joint Force Headquarters. The new building will provide command and control operations for all National Guard forces in the state of Kansas. The 58,784 sq. ft. facility will include common-use areas for assembly, classrooms and training.
WIBW
Patterson Gives Back recognizes Military Veteran Project
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just ahead of Veterans Day, an organization that focuses on those who served go a boost. Tyler Patterson of Patterson Legal presented $1,000 to Military Veteran Project. They delivered the check to MVP founder Melissa Jarboe during Eye on NE Kansas. The donation is part of...
