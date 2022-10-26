Read full article on original website
Related
wtvbam.com
Downtown business owner express displeasure over parking lot assessments
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A downtown Coldwater business owner expressed her displeasure to the City Council on Monday night about the current assessments for the Central Business District’s City Parking Lot Maintenance and Improvement Program which is up for renewal during the next Council meeting. Pending final City...
hillsdalecollegian.com
Healthies of Hillsdale moves to new location
Local smoothie bar Healthies of Hillsdale relocated earlier this month after the lease at its previous location expired. Sierra Cady, the owner and operator of the business since it opened in 2019, moved the smoothie bar from 77 N. Broad St. to 4 S. Howell St. on Oct. 8. The address was once home to Small Town Sweet Boutique, which closed its Hillsdale location on July 2.
WWMT
Pro-abortion sign outside Kalamazoo County church gets stolen, vandalized, pastor says
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County pastor said a sign outside his church showing support for Proposal 3 keeps getting vandalized. The large banner was slashed in half earlier this week at Oshtemo United Methodist, according to a photo taken by the pastor. Prop 3: What Michigan's proposed abortion...
ArtPrize calls it quits after 13 years
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After 13 years, the ArtPrize organization is calling it quits. The international art competition, which launched in 2009 and has annually drawn thousands of visitors to downtown Grand Rapids, announced Thursday that its board of directors is winding down operations. However, the ArtPrize concept doesn’t’...
VIDEO: Halloween House In Marshall Is Fully Decorated
Halloween is only a few days away and there are some iconic houses in Michigan whose owners do a bang-up job every year decorating for the holiday. The famous Hix House on the east side of the state is known for its elaborately themed decorations every year, but the Halloween House in Marshall is no slouch either. In fact, the house is fully decorated for the 2022 Halloween season, and you can see all the decorations below before checking them out in person.
WWMTCw
Blessing of the Badges hold 2nd annual event in Battle Creek
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — First responders in West Michigan were honored at the 2nd annual Blessing of the Badges in Battle Creek Thursday. The event was held at Victory Life Church in Battle Creek, aimed to pay tribute to those who protect and serve the community. Explosion: Berrien Springs man...
wtvbam.com
Union City’s iconic Bucket bar/restaurant up for sale, asking price is $400,000
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – A long time Union City bar and restaurant is up for sale. The Bucket which has been in operation for 87 years is on the market with a asking price of $400,000 according to a listing from Battle Creek realtor Ryan Leonard. Tony Smith...
It’s not open yet, but Jackson Pizza Factory is giving back with free Halloween event
JACKSON, MI – The restaurant has not reopened yet, but the owner of Jackson Pizza Factory is hosting a Halloween event to give back to the community. Owner Brent Harmon is putting on the free Halloween event from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, outside the restaurant, 800 N. Waterloo St., for families to stop by when they are trick-or-treating.
lansingcitypulse.com
Eyesore of the Week
The city of Lansing has red-tagged this boarded-up property. The backyard is surrounded by a dilapidated wooden privacy fence. The second-floor window on the back is completely gone, while win-dows on the ground floor had the torn-out screens. The windows are out of their frames. It was deemed unsafe on Nov. 27, 2021, according to city property records.
whtc.com
Allegan Woman’s Child Care License Suspended by State
LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 27, 2022) – An Allegan woman who operates a group child care home has had her license from the state suspended and may face revocation of that license. On Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs’ Child Care Licensing Bureau took this action...
Overturned manufactured home caused major backup on US-127 south
The backup starts near the Frandor Shopping Center and goes down past McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital.
WILX-TV
Consumers Energy crews find body in Lansing Township
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man’s body was found Wednesday afternoon in the drive-thru of a former PNC Bank in Lansing Township. According to authorities, Consumers Energy crews called police at about 2:40 p.m. after they found a person on the ground near the intersection of Saginaw Street and Waverly Road.
wtvbam.com
West Michigan doctor urging families to be cautions of RSV
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) –Pediatric doctor Andrea Hadley at the Helon DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids is urging families in West Michigan to be cautious when their child is sick, because it could be RSV. According to Dr. Hadley, RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is experienced by...
Harassment allegations preceded terminations of Kalamazoo Township fire officials, documents show
KALAMAZOO, MI — Two Kalamazoo Township fire officials fired in September were terminated for violations of the township’s harassment policy in the wake of allegations brought forward by a female employee. The complaints of workplace harassment and the internal investigation that resulted are outlined in documents obtained by...
Body found at Michigan bank drive-thru, police say
Employees with Consumers Energy were working around 2:40 p.m. and called 911 after they saw a body on the ground that was not moving.
A Look Inside the Legendary Castle in the Woods: Jackson, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. For years it's been simply called “the castle” and a legendary local site for decades…and yeah, I went to a few parties there. It’s...
GR city worker pleads guilty to embezzlement
A former city employee who oversaw the public auction of impounded vehicles has pleaded guilty to embezzling tens of thousands of dollars.
EB I-196 in Grand Rapids reopens after semi-truck crash
The eastbound lanes of I-196 in Grand Rapids are closed due to a crash involving a semi-truck.
The Smallest County in Michigan
That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
WWMT
Barry County Sheriff and township clerk spread voting conspiracies as midterms near
IRVING TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An election clerk in a small township in Barry County who filed a lawsuit to decertify Michigan's 2020 election results and gave unauthorized access to election equipment continues to publicly amplify voting machine conspiracies. Irving Township Clerk Sharon Olson pointed to unproven reports suggesting voting...
Comments / 0