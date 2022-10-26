ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, MI

Comments / 0

Related
wtvbam.com

Downtown business owner express displeasure over parking lot assessments

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A downtown Coldwater business owner expressed her displeasure to the City Council on Monday night about the current assessments for the Central Business District’s City Parking Lot Maintenance and Improvement Program which is up for renewal during the next Council meeting. Pending final City...
COLDWATER, MI
hillsdalecollegian.com

Healthies of Hillsdale moves to new location

Local smoothie bar Healthies of Hillsdale relocated earlier this month after the lease at its previous location expired. Sierra Cady, the owner and operator of the business since it opened in 2019, moved the smoothie bar from 77 N. Broad St. to 4 S. Howell St. on Oct. 8. The address was once home to Small Town Sweet Boutique, which closed its Hillsdale location on July 2.
HILLSDALE, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

ArtPrize calls it quits after 13 years

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After 13 years, the ArtPrize organization is calling it quits. The international art competition, which launched in 2009 and has annually drawn thousands of visitors to downtown Grand Rapids, announced Thursday that its board of directors is winding down operations. However, the ArtPrize concept doesn’t’...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.7 WITL

VIDEO: Halloween House In Marshall Is Fully Decorated

Halloween is only a few days away and there are some iconic houses in Michigan whose owners do a bang-up job every year decorating for the holiday. The famous Hix House on the east side of the state is known for its elaborately themed decorations every year, but the Halloween House in Marshall is no slouch either. In fact, the house is fully decorated for the 2022 Halloween season, and you can see all the decorations below before checking them out in person.
MARSHALL, MI
WWMTCw

Blessing of the Badges hold 2nd annual event in Battle Creek

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — First responders in West Michigan were honored at the 2nd annual Blessing of the Badges in Battle Creek Thursday. The event was held at Victory Life Church in Battle Creek, aimed to pay tribute to those who protect and serve the community. Explosion: Berrien Springs man...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Eyesore of the Week

The city of Lansing has red-tagged this boarded-up property. The backyard is surrounded by a dilapidated wooden privacy fence. The second-floor window on the back is completely gone, while win-dows on the ground floor had the torn-out screens. The windows are out of their frames. It was deemed unsafe on Nov. 27, 2021, according to city property records.
LANSING, MI
whtc.com

Allegan Woman’s Child Care License Suspended by State

LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 27, 2022) – An Allegan woman who operates a group child care home has had her license from the state suspended and may face revocation of that license. On Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs’ Child Care Licensing Bureau took this action...
ALLEGAN, MI
WILX-TV

Consumers Energy crews find body in Lansing Township

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man’s body was found Wednesday afternoon in the drive-thru of a former PNC Bank in Lansing Township. According to authorities, Consumers Energy crews called police at about 2:40 p.m. after they found a person on the ground near the intersection of Saginaw Street and Waverly Road.
LANSING, MI
wtvbam.com

West Michigan doctor urging families to be cautions of RSV

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) –Pediatric doctor Andrea Hadley at the Helon DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids is urging families in West Michigan to be cautious when their child is sick, because it could be RSV. According to Dr. Hadley, RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is experienced by...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Smallest County in Michigan

That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy