3 viruses spreading rapidly, doctors raises concerns
Three different viruses are spreading quickly, and doctors are expecting a busy winter, especially with kids.
Mass. Reports 7,318 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 7,318 new COVID-19 cases and 86 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,909,721 cases and 20,545 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 239 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
Surge of three viruses filling emergency rooms across Greater Cincinnati
Emergency rooms around the region are getting jammed at times as three viruses are making a surge. The flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus are beginning to spike at the same time. Some patients are reporting ER wait times that go for eight hours. “Some people have kind of called...
Rare Bird Spotted on Cape Cod for Fourth Time in Over 60 Years
Cape Cod’s beaches are known for their majestic views and the occasional whale sighting, but a rare bird has people excited. Birders in Massachusetts are on the lookout for a rare bird that has been spotted in Brewster. The Cape Cod region has become famous lately for shark and whale sightings, but this is the first time this particular bird has been seen in the state.
Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds
SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
So-called ‘nightmare COVID variant’ suspected in Massachusetts by some experts
Boston – A new COVID subvariant nicknamed by some as the ‘nightmare variant’ is on the radar of doctors across Massachusetts. The strain is so new that it isn’t showing up yet on the CDC’s variant tracker. Dr. Shira Doron, epidemiologist with Tufts Medical Center,...
RSV cases surging in Massachusetts
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVCONCORD - Cases of the respiratory infection, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), are surging in Massachusetts. Doctors said if it's this bad in October, they're worried about what things could look like when flu season peaks. "This is the worst outbreak of RSV I've seen in the past 25 years I've been practicing," said Dr. Hope Ring, Emerson Urgent Care Physician. Governor Charlie Baker said the National Guard has been very helpful in the past to health care workers who have needed their assistance. He said if it reached a point where they were needed, the...
More than 100 people in need of assistance arrive unannounced at Massachusetts hotel
KINGSTON, Mass. — More than 100 people, including children, are being housed at a hotel in Massachusetts after they were brought there unannounced. Kingston, Massachusetts, town administrators said the state gave them no warning. Since Friday, 107 people have shown up, including recent arrivals from Venezuela and Haiti. They...
Massachusetts Residents Should be Aware of Holiday Decoration Scam
It's that time of year when folks are going "big" with their holiday decoration displays. Here in the Berkshires, I have seen some pretty impressive Halloween displays and it won't be long now before we see Massachusetts residents getting knee-deep in decorating their yards and homes for the winter holidays.
Massachusetts has 120 school districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
A list of school districts in Massachusetts with the slowest internet speeds.
Love trees? Hike in a rare old-growth forest on Cape Cod
SANDWICH/MASHPEE — I was loading the garden's last gasp of basil into the food processor with much apprehension, for it was an appliance that scared me. But I was on a pesto quest and the pasta was boiling. There was no turning back. I hit the power button and...
87% of Connecticut manufacturers say they have labor shortages
87% of Connecticut manufacturers are finding it difficult to recruit and retain workers according to a survey released on Thursday by the Connecticut Business and Industry Council. The survey finds that manufacturers are the business sector most affected by the state’s ongoing labor shortage. The manufacturers who responded to...
Eversource CEO fears New England might not have enough natural gas if winter is bitter
BOSTON — The top executive of one of the top energy suppliers in New England fears the region may not have enough power if a severe cold spell hits this winter. Eversource Energy CEO and president Joseph R. Nolan Jr. recently wrote a letter to President Joe Biden, asking for his administration's help in swiftly addressing the growing concerns about winter electric reliability in New England.
Specialty breed dogs going up for adoption in Massachusetts
SALEM - Some in-demand breeds of dogs are going up for adoption in Massachusetts.The MSPCA 's Cape Cod location in Centerville and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem have received 33 specialty breed dogs, including French Bulldogs, doodles, shihtzus, shiba inus, cairn terriers and a pomeranian. They were rescued from puppy mills in the Midwest and flown to Connecticut Thursday afternoon.Even though most of the dogs are less than a year old, the MSPCA says they were likely considered too old to be sold at the commercial breeding facilities."Our relocation and animal care programs allow us to immediately meet the needs of animals that are in institutional systems that exploit them while our advocacy department works on long term strategies to protect animals in these systems," MSPCA's adoption director Mike Keiley said in a statement.The adoption process is expected to be competitive. Anyone who is interested in adopting a dog can visit https://neas.org/adopt.
Massachusetts bans clothing, footwear, bedding, curtains and other textiles from trash disposal
Residents in Massachusetts can no longer throw away textiles and mattresses in waste disposal beginning Tuesday.
How to recycle mattresses, clothes once Mass. bans throwing them out
In preparation for the statewide ban on the disposal of mattresses and textiles, below is a list of where you can donate or recycle these items across the state. The Nov. 1 trash ban prohibits items like clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric and similar products from being transported to landfills or incinerators. However, any items that are contaminated with mold, bodily fluids, insects, oil or hazardous substances are exempt from the said ban, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.
Doctors warn of superstorm ‘tripledemic’ of respiratory viruses coming this winter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – COVID-19 cases are surging, the flu has returned and hospital beds are overridden with infant RSV cases. The combined triple threat has the nation’s doctors gearing up for a superstorm of respiratory infections that some warn will hit harder and faster this year. They’re calling it a ‘tripledemic.’
Chapter 62F tax refunds for MA taxpayers begin distribution Tuesday
The Baker Administration announced Friday that first checks and direct deposits from Chapter 62F will begin distribution as early as Tuesday for some residents.
3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
