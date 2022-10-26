ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Mass. Reports 7,318 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 7,318 new COVID-19 cases and 86 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,909,721 cases and 20,545 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 239 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
Rare Bird Spotted on Cape Cod for Fourth Time in Over 60 Years

Cape Cod’s beaches are known for their majestic views and the occasional whale sighting, but a rare bird has people excited. Birders in Massachusetts are on the lookout for a rare bird that has been spotted in Brewster. The Cape Cod region has become famous lately for shark and whale sightings, but this is the first time this particular bird has been seen in the state.
Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds

SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
RSV cases surging in Massachusetts

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVCONCORD - Cases of the respiratory infection, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), are surging in Massachusetts. Doctors said if it's this bad in October, they're worried about what things could look like when flu season peaks. "This is the worst outbreak of RSV I've seen in the past 25 years I've been practicing," said Dr. Hope Ring, Emerson Urgent Care Physician. Governor Charlie Baker said the National Guard has been very helpful in the past to health care workers who have needed their assistance. He said if it reached a point where they were needed, the...
Love trees? Hike in a rare old-growth forest on Cape Cod

SANDWICH/MASHPEE — I was loading the garden's last gasp of basil into the food processor with much apprehension, for it was an appliance that scared me. But I was on a pesto quest and the pasta was boiling. There was no turning back. I hit the power button and...
87% of Connecticut manufacturers say they have labor shortages

87% of Connecticut manufacturers are finding it difficult to recruit and retain workers according to a survey released on Thursday by the Connecticut Business and Industry Council. The survey finds that manufacturers are the business sector most affected by the state’s ongoing labor shortage. The manufacturers who responded to...
Eversource CEO fears New England might not have enough natural gas if winter is bitter

BOSTON — The top executive of one of the top energy suppliers in New England fears the region may not have enough power if a severe cold spell hits this winter. Eversource Energy CEO and president Joseph R. Nolan Jr. recently wrote a letter to President Joe Biden, asking for his administration's help in swiftly addressing the growing concerns about winter electric reliability in New England.
Specialty breed dogs going up for adoption in Massachusetts

SALEM - Some in-demand breeds of dogs are going up for adoption in Massachusetts.The MSPCA 's Cape Cod location in Centerville and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem have received 33 specialty breed dogs, including French Bulldogs, doodles, shihtzus, shiba inus, cairn terriers and a pomeranian. They were rescued from puppy mills in the Midwest and flown to Connecticut Thursday afternoon.Even though most of the dogs are less than a year old, the MSPCA says they were likely considered too old to be sold at the commercial breeding facilities."Our relocation and animal care programs allow us to immediately meet the needs of animals that are in institutional systems that exploit them while our advocacy department works on long term strategies to protect animals in these systems," MSPCA's adoption director Mike Keiley said in a statement.The adoption process is expected to be competitive. Anyone who is interested in adopting a dog can visit https://neas.org/adopt. 
How to recycle mattresses, clothes once Mass. bans throwing them out

In preparation for the statewide ban on the disposal of mattresses and textiles, below is a list of where you can donate or recycle these items across the state. The Nov. 1 trash ban prohibits items like clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric and similar products from being transported to landfills or incinerators. However, any items that are contaminated with mold, bodily fluids, insects, oil or hazardous substances are exempt from the said ban, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.
3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
