“There is no thing as a single-issue struggle because we do not live single-issue lives.” — Audre Lorde. As much as many of us are far away from where we grew up, we are all products of our environments of origin – physical and emotional circumstances that were mostly out of our control. These so-called social determinants can be more important than health care or lifestyle choices in influencing health. And the challenges of “trying to make it” in a resort town hits home regardless of if you felt abundance growing up, but even more-so if you’re arriving with a history of resource scarcity. Many people in a resort town can feel squeezed by the high cost of living, especially during the shoulder seasons. It may be good to know that some of Big Sky’s community-based organizations are here to take the pressure off.

BIG SKY, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO