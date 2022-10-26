Read full article on original website
Related
explorebigsky.com
BSCO: 146 people attend two sessions of Big Sky recreation planning
After 80 community members reportedly attended Wednesday’s future recreation facilities and programs workshop hosted by the Big Sky Community Organization, CEO Whitney Montgomery says another 66 attended a duplicate session on Thursday evening. Citizens had a chance to brainstorm ideas for a future recreation facility or program in Big...
explorebigsky.com
Buckle up: Heading straight into winter after a memorable fall in Big Sky
Most years in Big Sky, it snows, then melts. It’ll snow again and it’ll melt again. Typically, there will be snow on the ground by the middle of October. In the past week, we have seen an accumulation of over 30 inches of snow in the high country. Unlike in previous years, there was no endless cycle of snow falling and melting. Nope, in an instant, it became a winter wonderland in the high country around Big Sky yet again.
explorebigsky.com
Couple takes to airwaves in ongoing water fight with Bozeman
City denies harming a critical trout spawning habitat, says it has to put the community’s water supply before one family’s wishes. A couple that has been fighting for years with the city of Bozeman over water rights is now going to spend large sums on ads aimed at winning over the city’s residents.
explorebigsky.com
Five decades of the Big Sky Owners Association
Monday was a special day in local history, as the Big Sky Owners Association celebrated 50 years since becoming the first formal governmental body in Big Sky on Oct. 24, 1972. “It’s a pretty significant milestone,” said Eric Ossario, board director. “The BSOA has been one of the building blocks of Big Sky and led the way for many of those 50 years.”
Two Montana Towns Ranked Among Most Beautiful Winter Destinations
Much of western Montana recently saw the first significant snowfall of the season, which means that winter is just around the corner. Of course, for many Montanans, winter is full of fun and adventure. From skiing to snowmobiling, there is plenty to do here in Big Sky Country. In fact,...
explorebigsky.com
Making it in Big Sky: Big Sky Fire Department
BIG SKY – In 1971, Big Sky began to grow from a small ranching community into a place where people lived and worked, so did the need for a functional fire department. As they always do here, locals stepped up and formed the Gallatin Canyon Volunteer Fire Department, a team with scarce funding and donated equipment, led by Tim Prather, the first fire chief and general manager of Big Sky Resort. Their first firetruck was used from Powell, Wyoming and stored in the old log garage at Crail Ranch.
Murdered Montana Woman’s Family Still Hopes For Answers In Case
This year marked year 22 of a missing mother of two from Livingston, Montana. But the question is still lingering through the community and the state, "What happened to Sheila Jordan"?. Some may not be familiar with the quaint little town of Livingston, but it is a tight-knit Montana community....
explorebigsky.com
Let’s Talk About Mental Health: Community solutions to moving beyond the scarcity trap
“There is no thing as a single-issue struggle because we do not live single-issue lives.” — Audre Lorde. As much as many of us are far away from where we grew up, we are all products of our environments of origin – physical and emotional circumstances that were mostly out of our control. These so-called social determinants can be more important than health care or lifestyle choices in influencing health. And the challenges of “trying to make it” in a resort town hits home regardless of if you felt abundance growing up, but even more-so if you’re arriving with a history of resource scarcity. Many people in a resort town can feel squeezed by the high cost of living, especially during the shoulder seasons. It may be good to know that some of Big Sky’s community-based organizations are here to take the pressure off.
Big Changes At Montana Hospital—What’s Going on?
Bozeman Health recently announced that they will be ending their relationship with their current CEO and President John Hill effective on October 31st. Hill was hired in 2016 when the previous CEO and President, Kevin Pitzer, was fired when information regarding his past conduct was brought to the board's attention. This information was NOT shared during the time of his hiring.
2 killed in I90 crash Thursday night near Belgrade
Two people are dead following a crash Thursday night on Interstate 90 near Belgrade. One driver reportedly driving wrong way
John Hill to step down as President and CEO of Bozeman Health
John Hill, President and CEO of Bozeman Health will step down from his leadership position by the end of the month.
NBCMontana
Helena man sentenced for trafficking meth in Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Helena man was sentenced to five years in prison for trafficking meth in Bozeman. Asa Sembe Goudiaby, 34, pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Goudiaby now faces five years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. The Department of Justice...
NBCMontana
Belgrade man sentenced for firearms crimes, trafficking meth, heroin
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Belgrade man was sentenced to six years in prison for trafficking meth and heroin as well as firearms crimes. Jeramiah Kayson Gohde, 24, pleaded guilty after law enforcement found him slumped over the steering wheel of an idling vehicle with drugs and a short-barreled shotgun inside.
Bozeman man sentenced to prison for stealing government benefits
A Bozeman man who admitted to stealing over $57,000 in government benefits from an elderly relative for whom he was the fiduciary was sentenced to prison.
Comments / 0