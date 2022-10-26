ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Review sought after Maryland park manager indicted on rape charges

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland lawmakers have called for an independent review of the state Department of Natural Resources' handling of repeated complaints against the former manager at Gunpowder Falls State Park.A Baltimore County grand jury indicted former longtime manager Michael Browning Monday on charges that include rape and assault.The Baltimore Sun reports that state Sen. Sarah Elfreth and Del. Eric Luedtke called for the review in a letter to Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, Maryland's secretary of natural resources."(T)he behavior and lack of accountability described is inexcusable and requires prompt action by the Department to address the issues raised and ensure that a similar...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Sheriff Seeks Identity For Assault Suspects In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the individuals in the two vehicles pictured in an assault investigation. On July 28, 2022, at 12:29 am, the suspects in the vehicles shot at the victim with an Orbeez gun, striking the victim in the chest, in the Patuxent Park neighborhood in Lexington Park.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
WJLA

DC man sentenced to life in prison for 2013 Montgomery County halfway house murder

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Washington, D.C. man charged with a 2013 homicide was sentenced Friday afternoon. Last month, Bryan Byrd, 31, of Washington, D.C. and Vaughn Darvel Bellamy, 32, of Hagerstown, Md. appeared in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County on charges of first-degree murder for the death of Alexander Buie in November 2013, and multiple related charges, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Maryland State Police Arrest Men On Gun Charges Following Two Traffic Stops In Montgomery County

(ROCKVILLE, MD) – Troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack arrested two men on gun charges following separate traffic stops this week in Montgomery County. At about 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on the inner loop of I-495 at University Boulevard. According to a preliminary investigation, during the course of the crash investigation, troopers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located a ghost gun. The driver of the vehicle, Devin Jones, 21, of Germantown, Maryland, was arrested at the scene. He is charged with illegal possession of a handgun, illegal possession of a handgun in a vehicle and related charges. Jones was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Center before being released after posting $16,000 bond.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foodcontessa.com

DC Police: “No New Developments” in Taylor Hackel’s Case

Taylor Hackel, 24, has been missing since Monday, and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington, D.C. is still looking for him. Even though there were rumors on social media that she had been found, MPD said Friday afternoon that there were no new developments. Hackel was last seen on...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Man charged for indecent exposure in front of children at Maryland campground

Cumberland, MD- A 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged with two counts of indecent exposure and one count of peeping Tom after allegedly exposing himself in a Maryland campground. Raymond Clifford Uphill of Grantsville, according to police, was reportedly sitting in a truck watching a bathroom watching children as they entered, and exposing himself as they exited. At around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Allegany County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call for a male indecently exposing himself to children at a campground near Spring Gap. A witness provided police with a description of the suspect who was located nearby on The post Man charged for indecent exposure in front of children at Maryland campground appeared first on Shore News Network.
GRANTSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

New Maryland law prohibits the purchase and sale of items related to 17 different animal species

BALTIMORE -- Holiday shoppers looking to surprise their loved ones with exotic presents should be aware of a new Maryland law that bans items related to more than a dozen different animals.Maryland State law now bans the sale, purchase, possession with intent to sell, and the offer to sell products associated with 17 different species of animals, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The new law went into effect in October, state authorities said. The list includes:BonoboCheetahChimpanzeeElephantGiraffeGorillaHippopotamusJaguarLeopardLionMammothMastodonOrangutanPangolinRhinocerosSea TurtleTigerThe penalty associated with violating this new law includes forfeiture of the illegal item and a first-offense fine of $3,000, according to...
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Maryland Health Department mismanaged contractor, overpaid $223.5 million in claims, audit finds

An audit released Friday blasted the state health department for not holding a major contractor accountable, even after it cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars in overpayments and millions in lost federal dollars. The Maryland Department of Health in 2019 hired administrative services provider Optum to process payments for the state’s behavioral health care system, providing addiction and mental health services for low-income Marylanders. The five-year contract with one two-year renewal option totals $198.2 million.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA

Police arrest teens for armed carjacking in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The above video published on October 28, 2022 details three armed carjackings that happened in the District Thursday and Friday morning. They are not connected to this case. Detectives have arrested two teenagers for their alleged involvement in an armed carjacking in Northeast, D.C on...
WASHINGTON, DC
abc27.com

Wes Moore, Black Democrats aiming to make Maryland history

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Wes Moore could soon make history if elected Maryland’s first Black governor, and he’s not alone: Rep. Anthony Brown would be the state’s first Black attorney general. Aruna Miller, Moore’s running mate who immigrated from India, would be the first Asian-American elected statewide in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy