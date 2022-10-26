Read full article on original website
Review sought after Maryland park manager indicted on rape charges
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland lawmakers have called for an independent review of the state Department of Natural Resources' handling of repeated complaints against the former manager at Gunpowder Falls State Park.A Baltimore County grand jury indicted former longtime manager Michael Browning Monday on charges that include rape and assault.The Baltimore Sun reports that state Sen. Sarah Elfreth and Del. Eric Luedtke called for the review in a letter to Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, Maryland's secretary of natural resources."(T)he behavior and lack of accountability described is inexcusable and requires prompt action by the Department to address the issues raised and ensure that a similar...
Sheriff Seeks Identity For Assault Suspects In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the individuals in the two vehicles pictured in an assault investigation. On July 28, 2022, at 12:29 am, the suspects in the vehicles shot at the victim with an Orbeez gun, striking the victim in the chest, in the Patuxent Park neighborhood in Lexington Park.
Ex-Capitol Police officer convicted of covering up efforts to help Jan. 6 rioter avoid prosecution
(WASHINGTON) -- A federal jury Friday returned a guilty verdict on one count of obstruction of justice against a former Capitol Police officer charged with aiding a rioter who participated in the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Michael Riley, a 26-year veteran of the Capitol Police, was charged last...
DC man sentenced to life in prison for 2013 Montgomery County halfway house murder
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Washington, D.C. man charged with a 2013 homicide was sentenced Friday afternoon. Last month, Bryan Byrd, 31, of Washington, D.C. and Vaughn Darvel Bellamy, 32, of Hagerstown, Md. appeared in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County on charges of first-degree murder for the death of Alexander Buie in November 2013, and multiple related charges, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Operators of Maryland liquid removal company sentenced for falsified info on where they disposed waste
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The operators of a Montgomery County-based liquid waste removal company were sentenced in a Prince George's County court Thursday for making false statements about the disposal of fats, oils and grease waste. Jack Thomas Leigh and Jack Loson Leigh, both of North Potomac, pleaded guilty...
Maryland State Police Arrest Men On Gun Charges Following Two Traffic Stops In Montgomery County
(ROCKVILLE, MD) – Troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack arrested two men on gun charges following separate traffic stops this week in Montgomery County. At about 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on the inner loop of I-495 at University Boulevard. According to a preliminary investigation, during the course of the crash investigation, troopers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located a ghost gun. The driver of the vehicle, Devin Jones, 21, of Germantown, Maryland, was arrested at the scene. He is charged with illegal possession of a handgun, illegal possession of a handgun in a vehicle and related charges. Jones was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Center before being released after posting $16,000 bond.
Washington, D.C., man sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2013 Rockville murder
A Washington, D.C., man was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison by a Montgomery County Circuit Court judge after he was convicted of first-degree murder in a 2013 incident at a Rockville home. Bryan Bird, 31, was ordered by Judge John Maloney to serve 40 years in prison and...
Former Capitol Police Officer Found Guilty Of Assisting With Jan. 6 Capitol Rioter In DC
A former US Capitol Police officer has been convicted for communicating with a rioter during the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, DC, federal officials announced. Michael Riley, 51, was found guilty of obstruction following a trial, though a jury was unable to reach a verdict on a second count, which ended in a mistrial, according to officials.
DC Police: “No New Developments” in Taylor Hackel’s Case
Taylor Hackel, 24, has been missing since Monday, and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington, D.C. is still looking for him. Even though there were rumors on social media that she had been found, MPD said Friday afternoon that there were no new developments. Hackel was last seen on...
Man charged for indecent exposure in front of children at Maryland campground
Cumberland, MD- A 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged with two counts of indecent exposure and one count of peeping Tom after allegedly exposing himself in a Maryland campground. Raymond Clifford Uphill of Grantsville, according to police, was reportedly sitting in a truck watching a bathroom watching children as they entered, and exposing himself as they exited. At around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Allegany County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call for a male indecently exposing himself to children at a campground near Spring Gap. A witness provided police with a description of the suspect who was located nearby on The post Man charged for indecent exposure in front of children at Maryland campground appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Maryland law prohibits the purchase and sale of items related to 17 different animal species
BALTIMORE -- Holiday shoppers looking to surprise their loved ones with exotic presents should be aware of a new Maryland law that bans items related to more than a dozen different animals.Maryland State law now bans the sale, purchase, possession with intent to sell, and the offer to sell products associated with 17 different species of animals, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The new law went into effect in October, state authorities said. The list includes:BonoboCheetahChimpanzeeElephantGiraffeGorillaHippopotamusJaguarLeopardLionMammothMastodonOrangutanPangolinRhinocerosSea TurtleTigerThe penalty associated with violating this new law includes forfeiture of the illegal item and a first-offense fine of $3,000, according to...
Maryland Health Department mismanaged contractor, overpaid $223.5 million in claims, audit finds
An audit released Friday blasted the state health department for not holding a major contractor accountable, even after it cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars in overpayments and millions in lost federal dollars. The Maryland Department of Health in 2019 hired administrative services provider Optum to process payments for the state’s behavioral health care system, providing addiction and mental health services for low-income Marylanders. The five-year contract with one two-year renewal option totals $198.2 million.
DCPS to sever ties with chartered school bus company after driver's DWI charge
WASHINGTON - D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Dr. Lewis Ferebee confirmed DCPS is now working to sever ties with Rome Charters LLC, the company that employed a driver who police say crashed a school bus with 44 students onboard while driving drunk. Parents tell FOX 5 that the kindergarten-aged students involved...
Police arrest teens for armed carjacking in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The above video published on October 28, 2022 details three armed carjackings that happened in the District Thursday and Friday morning. They are not connected to this case. Detectives have arrested two teenagers for their alleged involvement in an armed carjacking in Northeast, D.C on...
DC Police hope to add more veterans to the force amid officer recruitment crisis
WASHINGTON - Recruiting police officers is a crisis facing law enforcement agencies across the nation and here in the District, so with thousands of military members in town this weekend for the Marine Corps Marathon, D.C. police are hoping those who have served our country will now come serve the nation’s capital.
Taneytown Police Chief Reportedly Placed On Administrative Leave (DEVELOPING)
Questions are surrounding a police chief in Maryland who has been placed on administrative leave for unknown reasons, according to multiple reports. In Carroll County, Taneytown Police Chief Jason Etzler, who has been with the department for two decades, is on temporary leave from the agency for undisclosed reasons. He...
Maryland man hired as contractor arrested for placing hidden camera in woman's closet in DC
WASHINGTON — DC police have arrested a Maryland man for allegedly placing a hidden camera in a woman's closet in Southwest D.C. Back in June, the suspect identified as 41-year-old Eddy Giron of Hyattsville was hired to perform home improvements and remolding work at a home in the 1100 block of 3rd Street Southwest.
Wes Moore, Black Democrats aiming to make Maryland history
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Wes Moore could soon make history if elected Maryland’s first Black governor, and he’s not alone: Rep. Anthony Brown would be the state’s first Black attorney general. Aruna Miller, Moore’s running mate who immigrated from India, would be the first Asian-American elected statewide in Maryland.
'They're holding homes hostage' | Maryland home dispute spotlights new scammer practice, attorney says
CLINTON, Md. — Are they scammers or the victims of a scam?. Last week, a couple with a contract to buy a Clinton, Maryland home noticed someone else moving in and called police. The people inside claimed they had a lease and refused to leave. The couple with the contract to buy it said police told them they would have to settle it in court.
Weapon and drugs recovered from high school student in Charles County
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The above video was published in April 2022. It is regarding another Charles County student found with drugs on them. Criminal charges are forthcoming for a Charles County student who allegedly brought a stun gun and a bag of suspected marijuana to school Thursday.
