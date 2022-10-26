ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Presidential visits and fracking: Pa. daily political roundup for Oct. 28

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Here’s what you need to know about Pennsylvania elections on Oct. 28:. The Keystone State’s elections are drawing both national attention and national leaders. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will attend a Democratic Party fundraiser Friday night in Philadelphia. The event is also a chance to campaign for Democrats Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman.
Voters react to Senate debate between Fetterman and Oz

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Here’s what you need to know about Pennsylvania elections on Oct. 26:. The first and only U.S. Senate debate between Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman was closely watched across the country. Fetterman stumbled over some of his words due to lingering symptoms...
Fetterman's rocky debate raises anxiety among Democrats

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman's rocky debate performance fueled concern inside his party on Wednesday, as leaders assessed whether it would significantly shift a race that could decide control of the U.S. Senate and the future of Joe Biden's presidency. Appearing on stage five months after his...
Pa. Senate passes 9/11 curriculum bill

YORK, Pa. — A new bill has been passed by the Pennsylvania Senate that ensures classrooms are teaching about one of the darkest moments in American history: 9/11. Pa. schools don’t have a Sept. 11 curriculum that teaches students about the terroristic attack and its impact. One bill is expected to change that.
Pa. Agriculture Secretary reminds pet owners to license their dogs

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding reminded dog owners that no Halloween costume is complete without a tag on the dog's collar. Dog licenses help keep your pet safe and funds the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement’s work, such as inspecting kennels, investigating illegal puppy mill operators, reuniting lost licensed dogs with their owners and much more.
Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Latrobe

LATROBE, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump's Save America Tour is coming to Pennsylvania. The 45th president will hold a rally in Latrobe on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. The event will be held at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport located at 148 Aviation Lane in Westmoreland County. It...
Vote counting process outlined ahead of Nov. 8 election

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman outlined the vote-counting process on Monday. Chapman explained how counting will work for the Nov. 8 general election and explained why, under current election law, unofficial results will be available within a few days of the election. "We understand...
Pa. Farm Show searching for National Anthem singers

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) is searching for people to sing the National Anthem during each day of the Pennsylvania Farm Show. The PDA will select a different individual or group to perform the National Anthem at the beginning of each day of the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Student struck by car while boarding school bus

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 2:15 p.m.: Newberry Township Police determined that the pedestrian involved in the crash this morning was a high school-aged student attempting to board a school bus. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The striking vehicle was a passenger vehicle traveling...
