Presidential visits and fracking: Pa. daily political roundup for Oct. 28
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Here’s what you need to know about Pennsylvania elections on Oct. 28:. The Keystone State’s elections are drawing both national attention and national leaders. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will attend a Democratic Party fundraiser Friday night in Philadelphia. The event is also a chance to campaign for Democrats Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman.
Voters react to Senate debate between Fetterman and Oz
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Here’s what you need to know about Pennsylvania elections on Oct. 26:. The first and only U.S. Senate debate between Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman was closely watched across the country. Fetterman stumbled over some of his words due to lingering symptoms...
Gov. Wolf hosts Libre, the namesake of the animal cruelty prevention legislation he signed into law in 2017, at state capitol
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from September 2021. Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Libre, the namesake of the animal cruelty protection legislation he signed into law in 2017, to celebrate Pennsylvania's transformation into a safer place for animals and pets during his administration. Libre,...
Fetterman's rocky debate raises anxiety among Democrats
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman's rocky debate performance fueled concern inside his party on Wednesday, as leaders assessed whether it would significantly shift a race that could decide control of the U.S. Senate and the future of Joe Biden's presidency. Appearing on stage five months after his...
Abortion expected to play critical role in Pennsylvania governor's race
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Representative Elizabeth Fiedler (D-Philadelphia) hosted an abortion rights rally on the steps of the Capitol in Harrisburg Monday morning. She was joined by representatives from Planned Parenthood, Lancaster Stands Up, Pa. Stands Up, Working Families Party, DSA, Make the Road, and We The People.
GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano meets with York voters
YORK, Pa. — With the election just two weeks away, Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano brought his Restore Freedom Tour to Windsor Township, York County on Tuesday. “He’s genuine, he’s the real deal, and I’m praying that he wins," Susan Allison, a Mastriano supporter in attendance told FOX43....
Fetterman, Oz meet for highly anticipated Pa. Senate debate
Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz will meet Tuesday for one of the most highly anticipated debates of the midterm elections as they wage a fierce contest for a U.S. Senate seat from Pennsylvania that could decide control of the chamber and the future of President Joe Biden’s agenda.
Pa. Senate passes 9/11 curriculum bill
YORK, Pa. — A new bill has been passed by the Pennsylvania Senate that ensures classrooms are teaching about one of the darkest moments in American history: 9/11. Pa. schools don’t have a Sept. 11 curriculum that teaches students about the terroristic attack and its impact. One bill is expected to change that.
Pa. Agriculture Secretary reminds pet owners to license their dogs
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding reminded dog owners that no Halloween costume is complete without a tag on the dog's collar. Dog licenses help keep your pet safe and funds the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement’s work, such as inspecting kennels, investigating illegal puppy mill operators, reuniting lost licensed dogs with their owners and much more.
Pennsylvania court sentences man to 20 years in prison for multi-million-dollar nationwide Ponzi scheme
SCRANTON, Pa. — A Pennsylvania court has sentenced a New York man to 240 months in prison for a nationwide investment fraud scheme. The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Thursday that a judge sentenced Perry Santillo, 42, of Rochester, to the statutory maximum sentence.
Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Latrobe
LATROBE, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump's Save America Tour is coming to Pennsylvania. The 45th president will hold a rally in Latrobe on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. The event will be held at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport located at 148 Aviation Lane in Westmoreland County. It...
Vote counting process outlined ahead of Nov. 8 election
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman outlined the vote-counting process on Monday. Chapman explained how counting will work for the Nov. 8 general election and explained why, under current election law, unofficial results will be available within a few days of the election. "We understand...
Customers urged to throw away BeiHollow dairy products following contamination
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has issued a recall alert on several dairy products. Consumers should immediately throw away raw whole milk or chocolate milk sold in Dauphin County and other south-central Pennsylvania retail stores under the BeiHollow label bought between Oct. 12 and 21.
Pa. Farm Show searching for National Anthem singers
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) is searching for people to sing the National Anthem during each day of the Pennsylvania Farm Show. The PDA will select a different individual or group to perform the National Anthem at the beginning of each day of the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
PA Treasury will auction off unclaimed items from its vault this week
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity today announced that the next online auction of unclaimed property items from Treasury’s vault will take place this week. The auctions will be held Wednesday and Friday. Items up for bidding include fine jewelry, coins, currency and more, Garrity said in...
State treasury opens its vault of unclaimed property items for auction
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Treasury vault is the largest in the country. But that doesn't mean it has infinite space. On Monday, the state treasury opened up its vault of unclaimed property items for an online auction. Items up for bid this year include fine jewelry, coins, currency, and much more.
Pa. American Water reminds customers to keep storm drains clear of leaves
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — It's that time of year when the leaves begin falling, but it's important they don't build up in storm drains. Pennsylvania American Water reminded customers Wednesday that falling leaves can block storm drains in their neighborhoods, resulting in excess stormwater and flooding conditions. Proper disposal of...
Mechanicsburg man arrested after allegedly pulling gun on driver
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — An Upper Allen Township man was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at another driver during a bout of road rage. Richard Whitmire, 66, allegedly began following the victim on May 18 after the victim made a delivery in the 2300 block of Bumble Bee Hollow Road in Upper Allen Township.
Student struck by car while boarding school bus
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 2:15 p.m.: Newberry Township Police determined that the pedestrian involved in the crash this morning was a high school-aged student attempting to board a school bus. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The striking vehicle was a passenger vehicle traveling...
Olivia's gets us in the Halloween spirit with savory Spartan swordfish and a 'Morgue' A Rita
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Olivia's is helping you celebrate Halloween with a delicious meal before digging into your treats. Finish your meal off with a "Morgue" A Rita to unwind after an evening of handing out candy. Spartan Swordfish. A fire-grilled filet of fresh swordfish topped with a savory Greek...
