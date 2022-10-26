Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The number of people filing for unemployment benefits for the first time increased last week. 217 thousand people filed for unemployment. Claims are up from earlier this year but remain near their pre-pandemic 2019 weekly average of 218 thousand when the labor market also was historically strong. The number of those still receiving benefits rose by 55 thousand to 1.43 million.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO