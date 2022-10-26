Read full article on original website
Related
qcnews.com
Mooresville man arrested in 1984 Missouri cold case rape, attempted murder
A Mooresville man was arrested Thursday in connection to a rape and attempted murder that happened 38 years ago in Missouri, according to the Mooresville Police Department. QCNEWS.COM. Mooresville man arrested in 1984 Missouri cold case …. A Mooresville man was arrested Thursday in connection to a rape and attempted...
qcnews.com
Oklahoma sues federal prisons for inmate it wants to execute
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma is suing the Federal Bureau of Prisons for custody of a state death row inmate whom the bureau is refusing to hand over, with the state saying the man’s scheduled execution cannot be carried out in December if he’s not returned soon.
qcnews.com
California revenues decline amid economic worries
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The good times might soon be over for California’s government. The nation’s most populous state has had so much cash lately that lawmakers have spent freely — handing out free health care to low-income immigrants, paying for every 4-year-old to attend kindergarten and sending more than $21 billion in stimulus checks to taxpayers over the past two years.
qcnews.com
North Carolina health officials announce 1st flu death of season, urge vaccination
(WGHP) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the first flu-related death of the 2022-23 flu season on Wednesday afternoon. An adult in the western part of the state died due to complications from the flu during the third week of October, according to an NCDHHS news release.
Comments / 0