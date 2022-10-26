ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

More than 150 killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul

More than 150 people were killed in a stampede at a Halloween event in central Seoul, officials said Sunday, with South Korea's president vowing a full investigation into one of the country's worst-ever disasters. China also confirmed that four of its nationals had died, with President Xi Jinping sending his country's "deep condolences for the victims" to Seoul.
What happened in Seoul: everything we know about the tragic Halloween stampede

Celebration turned to tragedy on Saturday night after more than 150 people were killed during a stampede in the South Korean city of Seoul.The victims, mostly teenagers and people in their 20s, were enjoying Halloween festivities in the popular Itaewon district, when a huge crowd surged into a narrow downhill alley, leading to one of the country’s worst disasters in decades.The area is known for its nightlife – its streets lined with trendy bars, restaurants and clubs – so it was an obvious choice for hoards of young people looking to have a good time.So far, 151 deaths have been...

