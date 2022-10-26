ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Hurricane Ian’s lucrative cleanup deals generate new storm

It has been a month since Hurricane Ian wiped out parts of southwest Florida. Now multimillion-dollar cleanup contracts are generating new tempests in the Category 4 storm’s wake. Contractors who remove debris and perform post-storm repairs are fighting over local government contracts that could be worth tens of millions...
LEE COUNTY, FL
2022 human trafficking summit fall summit

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Reflection ministries hosted the human trafficking fall summit to allow survivors to speak out about a problem that doesn’t get much attention. Reflection ministries was created in September 2016 by Lisa Bownds, to provide resources to the Permain Basin Area. “We have about 300,000...
TEXAS STATE
Can you still be kicked off the voter rolls in Texas?

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As Texas opens for early voting and anticipates the upcoming Nov. 8 general Election Day, some may be unsure about whether or not they will be able to vote, or whether or not they’ve been purged from the voters’ list. Here’s an overview of the voter registration list, how it’s made, how it’s managed, and how voters can keep track of their registration status.
TEXAS STATE
Hawaii’s Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn’t imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
HAWAII STATE

