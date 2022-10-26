ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

niceville.com

Former Pensacola doctor arrested for alleged probation violation

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A former Pensacola doctor has been arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for an alleged probation violation, the agency said in an announcement. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said it arrested Brian Mitchell Lee, 52, of Pensacola, this week for violation of...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Car found on fire underneath Escambia County bridge

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A bridge in Escambia County has been blocked off Saturday evening after a car was found on fire underneath it. According to fire rescue, they responded to the call around 4 p.m. on Mobile Highway and Klondike Road in Beulah. Firefighters say crew members were able...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa, Santa Rosa Co. Schools earn academic excellence designation

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County School District is one of fourteen schools to earn the High-Performing designation for the 2021-2022 school year. This latest recognition makes nine consecutive high-performing titles, the longest-running streak in the state. The Florida State Board of Education reviews all 67 counties for continued and improved academic success, as […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WEAR

3,000 grams of cocaine seized, 25 arrested in Walton County drug operation

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Twenty-five people were arrested and over 3,000 grams of cocaine were seized in connection to Operation Hans Gruber lead by the Walton County Sheriff's Office. Walton County Sheriff Michael A. Adkinson, Jr. held a press conference Thursday afternoon. The investigation began in March 2021 involving individuals...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
utv44.com

Developer suing Fairhope after being denied rental townhomes

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — A development company is suing the City of Fairhope and the Fairhope Planning Commission after being denied approval to build rental town homes. Earlier this year the planning commission turned down the company’s request to build a 114-unit town home at the corner of Dyer Road and Bishop Road.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Flu and Strep Throat cases on the rise in Northwest Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Health experts in Northwest Florida say flu season started early this year, with cases rising and patients’ symptoms becoming more severe. Because of these trends, experts at Community Health Northwest Florida recommend getting your flu shot as early as possible. “It can take up to two to three weeks to […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

57-year-old woman killed in crash in Escambia County, Alabama

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. -- A 57-year-old Atmore woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in Escambia County, Alabama. It happened around 2:40 p.m. on Bell Fork Road, approximately eight miles northeast of Atmore. The victim is Patricia Allen Helton of Atmore. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, her Chevrolet...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
WEAR

UPDATE: 1 hospitalized after fight on Escambia County school bus

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to a hospital after a fight on an Escambia County school bus Thursday afternoon. Escambia County deputies responded to the incident on Michigan Avenue around 5 p.m. Deputies say video appears to show two females fighting. The students attend Bellview Middle School.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Bus driver shortage in Escambia County Public Schools

ESCAMBIA, Fla. -- Escambia County Public Schools has 334 busses, but only 183 drivers. Director of Transportation Darlene Hart said the shortage has teachers and coaches working as drivers to fill the need. “We could hire 296 drivers; however, we cannot find them right now, because just like in every...

