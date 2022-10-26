Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Judge rejects Escambia County capital murder defendant’s bid to dismiss charges
BREWTON, Ala. (WALA) - A judge has denied an Escambia County capital murder defendant’s request that he throw out the charges based on the false testimony of a law enforcement investigators. Circuit Judge Jack Weaver last summer declared a mistrial after Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigator Casey Ott testified...
niceville.com
Former Pensacola doctor arrested for alleged probation violation
PENSACOLA, Fla. — A former Pensacola doctor has been arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for an alleged probation violation, the agency said in an announcement. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said it arrested Brian Mitchell Lee, 52, of Pensacola, this week for violation of...
ssrnews.com
Hot Mic Catches Cole Discussing Rezoning Requests, Making Payoff Allegation
During last night’s Santa Rosa County rezoning meeting District 2 Commissioner Bob Cole engaged in a phone call while the meeting’s broadcast was live. Cole was overheard discussing three rezoning requests in his district and making an allegation that hush money was paid in connection to one of them.
WEAR
Car found on fire underneath Escambia County bridge
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A bridge in Escambia County has been blocked off Saturday evening after a car was found on fire underneath it. According to fire rescue, they responded to the call around 4 p.m. on Mobile Highway and Klondike Road in Beulah. Firefighters say crew members were able...
WEAR
Deputies search for missing, endangered 38-year-old woman in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is asking for help searching for a missing and endangered woman out of Escambia County. Deputies say 38-year-old Erica Michele Abel was last seen around 6 p.m. Thursday driving a blue 2006 Nissan Sedan with Florida Tag Number 56DAGL. According to the sheriff's...
Okaloosa, Santa Rosa Co. Schools earn academic excellence designation
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County School District is one of fourteen schools to earn the High-Performing designation for the 2021-2022 school year. This latest recognition makes nine consecutive high-performing titles, the longest-running streak in the state. The Florida State Board of Education reviews all 67 counties for continued and improved academic success, as […]
WEAR
Deputies: Man found with multiple gunshot wounds inside Escambia County residence
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway following a shooting in Escambia County Saturday afternoon. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, one male has been transported to the hospital after he was found in his residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The incident took place off Medford and Fremont...
Fort Walton Beach to ban smoking, vaping at city parks and beaches
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach City Council is banning smoking and vaping at all city parks and beaches. The new ordinance passed on the first reading Tuesday, Oct. 25 comes after a 3 to 4 year battle in the Florida legislature to let city governments regulate smoking laws. City manager […]
WEAR
3,000 grams of cocaine seized, 25 arrested in Walton County drug operation
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Twenty-five people were arrested and over 3,000 grams of cocaine were seized in connection to Operation Hans Gruber lead by the Walton County Sheriff's Office. Walton County Sheriff Michael A. Adkinson, Jr. held a press conference Thursday afternoon. The investigation began in March 2021 involving individuals...
Mobile intellectual disability advocacy group set to begin care services
Earlier this month, The Arc of Mobile County, an advocacy group focused on supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, announced that it would try to build day care options for Mobile residents, after the pandemic and other factors have left gaps in care for the vulnerable population. “We’re looking...
utv44.com
Developer suing Fairhope after being denied rental townhomes
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — A development company is suing the City of Fairhope and the Fairhope Planning Commission after being denied approval to build rental town homes. Earlier this year the planning commission turned down the company’s request to build a 114-unit town home at the corner of Dyer Road and Bishop Road.
WEAR
Pensacola Beach Lifeguard tryouts begin in December; Starting pay $18.33 an hour
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Opportunities to become a Pensacola Beach Lifeguard are opening up later this year. This December, qualified individuals will get the opportunity to tryout for lifeguard positions. Starting pay for Pensacola Beach Lifeguards starts at $18.33 per hour. Tryouts will take place at the University of West Florida...
WEAR
Okaloosa, Walton and Santa Rosa school districts recognized for academic excellence
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa, Walton and Santa Rosa school districts are being recognized for academic and overall excellence for the 2021-2022 school year. The Florida State Board of Education recently released the list of Academically High-Performing School Districts with 14 districts out of 67 making the cut. To be...
FHP: Gulf Breeze man caught with massive amount of drugs in Jackson County
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Gulf Breeze man is facing 25 drug-related charges after he was caught with a wide variety of illicit substances while driving through Jackson County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said their Criminal Interdiction Unit pulled over a GMC Yukon on Interstate 10 Wednesday and that they had probable […]
Flu and Strep Throat cases on the rise in Northwest Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Health experts in Northwest Florida say flu season started early this year, with cases rising and patients’ symptoms becoming more severe. Because of these trends, experts at Community Health Northwest Florida recommend getting your flu shot as early as possible. “It can take up to two to three weeks to […]
WEAR
57-year-old woman killed in crash in Escambia County, Alabama
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. -- A 57-year-old Atmore woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in Escambia County, Alabama. It happened around 2:40 p.m. on Bell Fork Road, approximately eight miles northeast of Atmore. The victim is Patricia Allen Helton of Atmore. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, her Chevrolet...
WEAR
UPDATE: 1 hospitalized after fight on Escambia County school bus
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to a hospital after a fight on an Escambia County school bus Thursday afternoon. Escambia County deputies responded to the incident on Michigan Avenue around 5 p.m. Deputies say video appears to show two females fighting. The students attend Bellview Middle School.
waltonso.org
3,000 GRAMS OF COCAINE SEIZED, 21 ARRESTED ON FEDERAL AND STATE CHARGES FOR CONSPIRACY AND DRUG TRAFFICKING
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— More than 3,000 grams of cocaine is seized during a yearlong investigation into drug trafficking in Walton and Okaloosa Counties resulting in the arrest of 21 people. Operation Hans Gruber began in March of 2021 investigating the drug trafficking activities of Deshawn Brown, Pablo Burgos-Lozada, Aubry...
WEAR
Bus driver shortage in Escambia County Public Schools
ESCAMBIA, Fla. -- Escambia County Public Schools has 334 busses, but only 183 drivers. Director of Transportation Darlene Hart said the shortage has teachers and coaches working as drivers to fill the need. “We could hire 296 drivers; however, we cannot find them right now, because just like in every...
WEAR
Report: Deputies find Century man smoking cigarette next to shot woman
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The arrest report for Tuesday's shooting in Escambia County reveals more details about the incident. Joseph Anthony Franklin, 60, of Century, is charged with attempted murder. Deputies say he shot a woman around 8:15 a.m. at a home in the 1200-block McBride Road. She was flown...
