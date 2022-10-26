ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

cleveland19.com

City of Cleveland renames street for 15-year-old murder victim

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland plans to honor a 15-year-old murder victim Friday afternoon by renaming a street in his memory. Anthony DeJuan Hughes Jr. was from Cleveland’s Central neighborhood, according to city officials, and enjoyed spending time at King Kennedy Boys & Girls Club. “The...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

1 man killed in shooting at Elyria apartment complex

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Elyria Police Department are investigating the circumstances that led up to a fatal shooting on Thursday night. Officers first received the call for reports of shots fired at the Midview Crossings Apartments on Middle Avenue at 7:46 p.m., according to Elyria police. Investigators...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Man pulls knife on Steelyard Commons Home Depot employee

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a suspect that threatened a worker at the Home Depot in Steelyard Commons. Police said the man took an item past all registers at the store, prompting an asset protection employee to approach him. When she approached him, police said the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Duo wanted for killing man following argument in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people are wanted for murder by Cleveland police after killing a 22-year-old man in Cleveland on Wednesday. The shooting happened at a home in the 3800 block of E. 149th Street at around 8:05 p.m. on Oct. 26, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia from the Cleveland Police Department. They found the man in the home with gunshot wounds, Sgt. Ciaccia said.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man out on parole charged with robbing several area stores

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the United States Department of Justice, a Cleveland man on parole was charged in a 14-count indictment with the armed robbery or attempted armed robbery of 10 retail stores in Cleveland and Shaker Heights. 32-year-old Lawrence Sturdivant was charged with 10 counts of interference...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Apparent Domestic Dispute Leads to Fatal Canton Shooting

Canton Police are investigating a shooting last night that left a 31-year old man dead. They were called to a home in the 1200 block of 16th Street NW. When they got there they found Travis Charles laying near the back steps of the home. He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. He died there.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland burglary, theft suspect steals from hotel rooms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to the public to identify the suspect of burglary and theft that took place Oct. 21 through 22. The Four Points Sheraton Hotel reported several rooms being entered and multiple items being stolen, according to Cleveland police. Anyone with information on the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Car plows into cyclist during hit-and-run in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the individual who was caught on camera slamming right into a passing cyclist last week while driving in Cleveland. The traffic light at Fulton Road and Lorain Avenue was clearly red on Oct. 17, when the video shows a white car switch lanes to pass a car stopped at the light, slamming right into Ohio City bike shop owner Alex Nosse.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland robbery suspects shove Home Depot employee, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A duo of Home Depot robbery suspects accused of shoving an employee is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need the community’s help identifying them. Police said the men walked into the store at 11901 Berea Rd. at approximately 7:19 p.m. on an October...
CLEVELAND, OH

