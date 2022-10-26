Read full article on original website
16-year-old boy arrested for allegedly shooting, killing 15-year-old girl, Cleveland police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police arrested a 16-year-old boy for allegedly shooting and killing a 15-year-old girl, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department. Police received a call on Oct. 28 at around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a suspicious car in the 3700 block...
1 arrested after attacking 2 people inside home in Portage County, police say
GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect is in custody after attacking and hospitalizing two people in a home in Garrettsville on Friday, according to Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski. Garrettsville police arrived at a home in the Village at around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 after receiving reports of a...
2 arrested after murder at Elyria apartments; victim identified
Two people are in custody following a 24-year-old man's shooting death on Thursday, Oct. 27. Elyria police officers responded just before 8 p.m. to Midview Crossings Apartments along Middle Avenue, where 911 callers said shots had been fired, according to a Friday news release.
City of Cleveland renames street for 15-year-old murder victim
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland plans to honor a 15-year-old murder victim Friday afternoon by renaming a street in his memory. Anthony DeJuan Hughes Jr. was from Cleveland’s Central neighborhood, according to city officials, and enjoyed spending time at King Kennedy Boys & Girls Club. “The...
Community comes together to hold vigil for man shot to death by North Royalton police
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been six years, to the day, since Julia Rielinger called North Royalton police for help, to take her mentally ill brother to the hospital for treatment, but sadly that day ended in tragedy. Julia Rielinger’s brother, Jun Wang, was shot to death by...
1 man killed in shooting at Elyria apartment complex
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Elyria Police Department are investigating the circumstances that led up to a fatal shooting on Thursday night. Officers first received the call for reports of shots fired at the Midview Crossings Apartments on Middle Avenue at 7:46 p.m., according to Elyria police. Investigators...
Fatal shooting started with argument in Cleveland store: Police
Investigators have released more details on a Cleveland store shooting that left one man dead and two other people injured Wednesday afternoon.
Bodycam video shows moments leading up to officer shooting suspect outside Ohio high school
Police in Shaker Heights released dramatic bodycam video Wednesday evening of an officer-involved shooting that happened last week.
Recent high school grad murdered after work in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old after he was shot and killed in the city’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police arrived to the scene, located in the 2600 block of Woodhill Road, after receiving a call about a car crash at around...
Man pulls knife on Steelyard Commons Home Depot employee
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a suspect that threatened a worker at the Home Depot in Steelyard Commons. Police said the man took an item past all registers at the store, prompting an asset protection employee to approach him. When she approached him, police said the...
Duo wanted for killing man following argument in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people are wanted for murder by Cleveland police after killing a 22-year-old man in Cleveland on Wednesday. The shooting happened at a home in the 3800 block of E. 149th Street at around 8:05 p.m. on Oct. 26, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia from the Cleveland Police Department. They found the man in the home with gunshot wounds, Sgt. Ciaccia said.
Triple shooting that left one man dead began as a feud inside store, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The triple shooting on Wednesday that led to one man’s death in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood began as a feud inside a store, according to police. The shooting occurred about 4:30 p.m. at the USA Food Mart, on the corner of East 123rd Street and Phillips Avenue.
Cleveland man out on parole charged with robbing several area stores
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the United States Department of Justice, a Cleveland man on parole was charged in a 14-count indictment with the armed robbery or attempted armed robbery of 10 retail stores in Cleveland and Shaker Heights. 32-year-old Lawrence Sturdivant was charged with 10 counts of interference...
Apparent Domestic Dispute Leads to Fatal Canton Shooting
Canton Police are investigating a shooting last night that left a 31-year old man dead. They were called to a home in the 1200 block of 16th Street NW. When they got there they found Travis Charles laying near the back steps of the home. He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. He died there.
Cleveland burglary, theft suspect steals from hotel rooms
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to the public to identify the suspect of burglary and theft that took place Oct. 21 through 22. The Four Points Sheraton Hotel reported several rooms being entered and multiple items being stolen, according to Cleveland police. Anyone with information on the...
Canton officer didn't violate use of force policy in fatal shooting
Canton Mayor Thomas M. Bernabei announced Tuesday that an internal review of a fatal Canton police shooting on New Year's Day didn't violate the department's use of force policy.
2 men shot at intersection in Cleveland, 54-year-old man in critical condition
CLEVELAND — There is a heavy police presence on scene after two men were shot in Cleveland on Thursday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Cleveland Division of Police, the incident...
Student arrested with AR-15 in Cleveland school: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned this week police arrested a senior at a Cleveland high school for having an AR-15 rifle and ammunition.
Car plows into cyclist during hit-and-run in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the individual who was caught on camera slamming right into a passing cyclist last week while driving in Cleveland. The traffic light at Fulton Road and Lorain Avenue was clearly red on Oct. 17, when the video shows a white car switch lanes to pass a car stopped at the light, slamming right into Ohio City bike shop owner Alex Nosse.
Cleveland robbery suspects shove Home Depot employee, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A duo of Home Depot robbery suspects accused of shoving an employee is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need the community’s help identifying them. Police said the men walked into the store at 11901 Berea Rd. at approximately 7:19 p.m. on an October...
