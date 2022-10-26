Read full article on original website
Expect closures on LA 73 in Ascension as major road project unfolds
ASCENSION PARISH - If you've noticed cones and road work signs along LA 73 and LA 22, it's because improvements are underway. “At LA 73 and LA 22, we’re doing concrete patching and striping and making improvements at both of those intersections," said Rodney Mallett with DOTD. A $1,909,617.75...
One injured in shooting at Choctaw Dr. and North 38th St., police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities say they responded to a shooting that happened around 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The shooting happened at the intersection of Choctaw Drive and North 38th Street in Baton Rouge, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. They added that one person was...
39-Year-Old Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Morgan City (Morgan City, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Morgan City. Authorities confirmed that 1 person died due to a motor vehicle accident. Officials stated that the accident occurred on the Long-Allen Bridge between Morgan City and Berwick in St.Mary Parish, on Louisiana Highway 182.
Man struck and killed overnight while crossing Nicholson Drive near Tigerland
BATON ROUGE - A man died after he was hit by a car while trying to cross a street near Tigerland late Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Nicholson Drive and East Boyd Drive, near LSU's campus. Police...
USCG rescues two from deadly helicopter crash south of Morgan City
USCG rescues two from deadly helicopter crash south of Morgan City
One shot in neighborhood off Highland Road late Friday night
BATON ROUGE - A man was hurt in a shooting in a neighborhood off Highland Road late Friday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting on Taft Street around 10 p.m. Police found a man at a different location with a gunshot wound....
Man robs Regions Bank branch in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to find the man who robbed a Regions Bank in Baton Rouge on Friday, Oct. 28. Investigators said it happened at the branch on Bluebonnet Boulevard at 3:45 p.m. According to EBRSO, the robber...
Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana
Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on October 26, 2022, that on October 25, 2022, shortly after 2:00 a.m., LSP Troop I responded to a report of a stalled vehicle in the center eastbound lane of Interstate 10 west of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, around mile marker 108. The responding trooper discovered shortly after arriving that a person had been struck by a pickup truck just east of the abandoned vehicle.
1 dead, 2 critical after helicopter crashes into Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana coast
MORGAN CITY, La. — One person is dead and two others are in critical condition at the hospital after a helicopter crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana coast on Wednesday. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a helicopter belonging to Westwind Helicopter Inc. crashed into the...
Arrest made in fatal Lafayette hit-and-run on West Congress Street
A man has been charged with a felony for leaving the scene of a fatal crash that happened October 17 on West Congress Street.
How Lafayette Parish's oldest restaurant started with a Youngsville man's sno-ball cart
It's been 90 years since Hulo Landry learned he wouldn't be able to work in the family business of baking Evangeline Maid Bread because of an allergy to the bakery's flour. That misfortune — along with his entrepreneurial spirit and some encouragement from his supporters — would ultimately inspire Landry to open Poor Boy's Riverside Inn. Today, it's believed to be the oldest restaurant in Lafayette Parish — and possibly all of Acadiana.
Louisiana Driver Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 167 After Failing to Yield at an Intersection
Louisiana Driver Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 167 After Failing to Yield at an Intersection. Louisiana – On October 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that shortly before 8:00 p.m. on October 24, 2022, LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US Highway 167 and Bourque Road in Lafayette Parish. Tyler Nicole Girard, 27, of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, died in the crash.
EBR Sheriff’s unit involved in minor Scotlandville crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say an East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s (EBRSO) unit was involved in a Tuesday, (October 25) afternoon crash in the Scotlandville area. The incident occurred around 12 noon on Brigadier General Isaac Smith Avenue, near Ensign Jesse Brown Drive and Veterans...
Two tractor-trailers collide, blocking traffic for hours
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — A crash on I-55 early Tuesday morning tied up traffic for several hours. The crash, which was reported about 2 a.m., involved two tractor-trailers. One was a FedEx truck headed to Baton Rouge with packages. The collision happened in the southbound lanes between the Sowell...
One dead, two rescued by Coast Guard after helicopter crash
One person died and the Coast Guard rescued two others Wednesday after a helicopter went down in the Gulf of Mexico near Atchafalaya Bay, the Coast Guard reported. A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans Jayhawk aircrew rescued the two crewmembers from the Westwind helicopter, which had flotation devices and a life raft deployed. The reported position of the downed helicopter, which went down about 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, was 46 miles from Morgan City.
Wheel House for Oct. 28
Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church, 517 Federal Ave., Morgan City, hosting a free Thanksgiving meal 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Everyone welcome.
Watch dramatic rescue after deadly chopper crash in Gulf
The U.S. Coast Guard reports one person dead, but two rescued, after a helicopter went down in the Gulf of Mexico off of Morgan City.
Police rescue man who crashed car into bayou, then write him a ticket
HOUMA - Police wrote a man a ticket after they helped save him from drowning inside his car, which plummeted off a bridge and into a bayou after he failed to stop for a barricade. The Houma Police Department said good Samaritans had to help first responders fish the 62-year-old...
Person pulled from mangled truck after wreck on Airline Highway; victim seriously hurt
BATON ROUGE - Emergency responders had to free someone from a badly damaged truck after a crash on Airline Highway. The wreck was reported around 9:20 a.m. on Airline near Jefferson Highway. Authorities said the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Witnesses reported seeing an overturned pickup...
Coast Guard, AgCenter pitch in at J.S. Aucoin garden
Like many schools, J.S. Aucoin Elementary had to put extracurriculars like garden club on the back burner during the height of COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the U.S. Coast Guard, from Marine Safety Unit Morgan City, answered the call when St. Mary Parish LSU AgCenter was looking for volunteers to bring the seven garden beds back to working condition.
