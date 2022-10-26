Read full article on original website
Teen arrested after possibly bringing gun on St. Cloud-area school bus
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in St. Cloud arrested a 17-year-old for illegally possessing a firearm they believe he brought on a school bus. In a press release, the St. Cloud Police Department says the school resource officer received a report on October 26 that the suspect, a McKinley Area Learning Center student, possibly had a gun in his pocket while on a school bus.
knsiradio.com
Bail Set for St. Cloud Murder Suspect
(KNSI) — A Benton County judge has set bail at $4 million for the man accused of gunning down a woman who rejected his romantic advances. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Jordan Carpenter is charged with second-degree murder after allegedly killing 28-year-old Nicole Michelle Hammond in the parking lot of their northeast St. Cloud workplace as she arrived to clock in Monday morning. Investigators say the day before she was killed, Hammond and Carpenter exchanged text messages, and she had told him to leave her alone. Carpenter told investigators that made him upset. Coworkers told investigators he was ill-tempered, and they knew he had been bothering her.
17-year-old male caught with handgun on school bus
ST. CLOUD, Minn – According to the St. Cloud Police Department, a 17-year-old male student was observed to possibly be in the possession of a concealed handgun while riding on a McKinley school bus Wednesday afternoon.The incident was immediately reported to a SCPD School Resource Officer, and a police investigation was initiated.Officers located the juvenile's residence and recovered a handgun after meeting with him.The juvenile was taken into custody without incident. He was placed in a secure detention facility and is being held for court. The 17-year-old will face multiple felony charges related to the illegal possession of a firearm.The investigation has not revealed any threats that were made by the juvenile while he was in possession of the firearm. SCPD reports that it does not appear that the juvenile had any plans to use the gun for any intended purpose.
Student arrested for having gun on St. Cloud school bus
A McKinley Area Learning Center student faces multiple felony charges after he brought a gun onto a school bus in St. Cloud Wednesday afternoon. According to police, citing a preliminary investigation, no threats were made with the gun and the 17-year-old had no plans to use the gun. The teen was arrested Thursday at his home.
fox9.com
Sisters' homemade wanted posters land deadly hit-and-run driver back in jail
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - When the man who killed their mother in a hit-and-run crash failed to show up for sentencing in St. Paul earlier this year, a pair of sisters knew they had to take justice into their own hands. That is exactly what they did, plastering...
Hit-and-run results in 100+ mph police pursuit in western Wisconsin
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin say three people were injured in a hit-and-run on Interstate 94 early Friday afternoon.Wisconsin State Patrol says they received a report of a hit-and-run crash on eastbound I-94 near mile marker 33. The report says a blue BMW with front-end damage left the crash scene.Deputies from the Dunn County Sheriff's Department say they located the BMW and attempted to stop it. The pursuit reached speeds over 100 mph.Police in Eau Claire spotted the BMW on Highway 37 where the two occupants fled on foot.Both suspects, a man and a woman, were taken into custody and are being treated at the hospital for minor injuries.The incident is under investigation.
Man previously convicted of murder tried to enter University of St. Thomas dorms
A man previously convicted of murder tried to force his way into a University of St. Thomas residence hall on Wednesday. The man allegedly attempted to get into a building near the entry to Flynn Hall by forcing a student to help him. Police used a Taser on the 40-year-old during the ensuing confrontation, with the man later arrested.
wpr.org
Records show woman killed in crash involving Wisconsin lawmaker was driving 100 mph
A Pennsylvania woman killed in a crash involving State Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley was driving at 100 mph just before the collision, according to records obtained by the Ashland Daily Press. The paper reported records from the Wisconsin State Patrol show Alyssa Ortman, 27, was driving 55 mph over...
KELOLAND TV
Person arrested with meth near North Dakota border
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A North Dakota resident is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in South Dakota. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before midnight Wednesday near the North Dakota border. During a search, nearly 26 grams of meth and nearly 3-thousand dollars were found in the car.
redlakenationnews.com
16-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds leads officers on 28-mile chase
A 16-year-old with a criminal past who was suffering from gunshot wounds and driving a stolen car led law enforcement on a 28-mile chase early Tuesday before he was arrested in St. Paul. Charges are pending against the boy, who according to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office has nine previous...
Jerome Horton sentenced for illegally buying firearm used in deadly St. Paul bar shootout
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis man was sentenced Tuesday for illegally purchasing one of the guns that was used in a deadly shootout at a St. Paul bar last year.Jerome Horton, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of false statements in the purchase of firearms in March. He was sentenced to 25 months in prison Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota.The shootout occurred on Oct. 10, 2021, at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar in downtown St. Paul, near Xcel Energy Center. Fifteen people were injured and 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley was killed.The attorney's office said investigators recovered one...
fox9.com
St. Paul Police asking for help finding missing woman
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 47-year-old woman. SPPD says Lou Vue was last seen near the 1800 block of Randolph Avenue on October 23. At the time, she was wearing a blue and...
fox9.com
Father pleads guilty to charges connected to St. Paul quadruple homicide
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man charged with helping his son move the bodies of four people murdered in St. Paul to a remote cornfield in western Wisconsin has pleaded guilty. Darren Lee Osborne pled guilty on Tuesday to charges of aiding an offender. He is set to be sentenced in December.
Body recovered from Lake Minnetonka, investigation underway
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn – An investigation is underway after a body was found in Lake Minnetonka.According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to reports of a body in Lafayette Bay on Lake Minnetonka around 11am Monday.The body of an adult female was recovered by the Mound Fire Department. The original report was made by someone in a fishing boat.The Hennepin County Sheriff's office is currently investigating.
Grandma dies in homicide that resulted in widespread Twin Cities phone alert
WCCO has an update on the Roseville incident that led to the widespread news alert in the Twin Cities yesterday: The victim of the homicide was the grandmother of the suspect — the 17-year-old who was the subject of the news alert. Other victims remain injured. KARE 11 has...
2 killed at St. Paul sober house identified, suspect faces murder charges
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two men killed at a sober house in St. Paul last week have been identified. Meanwhile, the 32-year-old suspect is in custody charged with murder.According to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office, the victims in the double homicide on the 1100 block of Lawson Avenue East are 40-year-old Jason Murphy and 56-year-old Jon Wentz, both from St. Paul. Joseph Sandoval, 32, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder for allegedly killing both men last Thursday afternoon. Both victims, one a handyman doing work at the property and the other a resident, appeared to die from...
'Someone should truly pay': Bittersweet moment following arrest of 14-year-old's alleged killer in Milford Mill
BALTIMORE - Police announced an arrest nearly two months after 14-year-old Travis Slaughter was shot and killed following a high school football game in Milford Mill.A 17-year-old was taken into custody and charged in the Sept. 2 death of Slaughter.While Slaughter's family is happy with the arrest, they still wish their child was still alive."Happy and sad, can I say that?" stepmom Natasha Marable said.Marable told WJZ that Thursday was bittersweet.The family had been hoping for justice in the shooting death of Slaughter."I am very excited that someone has been apprehended in Travis' murder," Marable said. "I think someone should...
Sioux City Journal
Former Waukon woman receives jail, probation after Minnesota raffle swindling plea
WAUKON — A former Waukon woman has been sentenced to jail and probation for organizing an unapproved charity raffle in Minnesota. On Monday, Mindy Jo Jones, 42, also known as Mindy Riley, was sentenced to up to 21 months in prison suspended to 120 days in the Fillmore County Jail with work release and five years of supervised probation. If she successfully completes probation, she will not have to serve the prison time.
Woman dead, man arrested after shooting at St. Cloud business
A woman is dead and a man is in custody following a shooting outside a business premises in St. Cloud Monday morning. The St. Cloud Police Department issued a notice just before 9 a.m. that there was a police presence at a property on the 400 block of Lincoln Ave. NE due to a shooting with one victim, with the suspect reportedly no longer in the area.
St. Cloud Man Seriously Hurt in Crash Involving Semi
WINSTEAD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was seriously hurt in a crash involving a semi in McLeod County Wednesday morning. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 7 at Babcock Avenue, south of Winsted. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi was going east on Highway 7...
