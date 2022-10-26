Read full article on original website
Terminals, gates and airlines: A guide to travelers heading to the Sacramento International Airport
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento International Airport, also known as SMF because of its IATA code, serves the Sacramento Metropolitan Area and is the gateway to California’s capital city and other parts of the region. The airport is located in the northwest corner of Sacramento County, a little more than ten miles from downtown […]
This California City Is The Most Expensive Place For Fast Food In The U.S
Four California cities are included in MoneyGeek's top 10 list.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Police release body cam footage of the officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove
The Sacramento Police Department released body camera video of the officer-involved shooting that took place in Elk Grove on October 11, 2022. In the video, the suspect is shown holding a gun and refuses officers’ commands to drop the gun. The following is a press release from the Sacramento...
Dave's Hot Chicken opens Friday in Folsom
FOLSOM, Calif. — Attention all chicken lovers, a spicy new addition is coming to the Greater Sacramento area Friday. Dave’s Hot Chicken is bringing the heat to Folsom and it opens this Friday, Oct. 28. The new location will be at 2379 Iron Point Rd. suite 100 in...
Sacramento area high school football scores: Live updates & live streams (10/28/22)
Follow SBLive for live updates and all of the latest CIF high school football scores in Sacramento as the final week of the 2022 regular season gets underway
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants in Sacramento, CA
If you are visiting Sacramento, you need to sample its extensive cuisine. It is one of the top 10 ‘foodie cities’ in the US, and for good reason, there is a variety in the restaurants, the food they serve and the unique moods and décor in each.
KCRA.com
Melanie Hunter signs off from KCRA 3
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 meteorologist and traffic reporter Melanie Hunter announced that Friday will be her last day with the station. She is moving to Boston for a new opportunity as a meteorologist. Hunter has been with KCRA for close to five years and has been involved with...
KCRA.com
Connecting Folsom to Elk Grove: Ribbon-cutting event held for Folsom segment of Capital Southeast Connector Expressway
FOLSOM, Calif. — A ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the completion of the Folsom segment of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway is happening on Wednesday. The goal is to make it safer for commuters and transform how people in the community get around in the region. Phase 1 of this connector...
Over $3,000 in Nike items stolen from Roseville sporting goods
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of women were arrested on Tuesday in Citrus Heights after stealing more than $3,000 in clothing from a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Roseville, according to the Roseville Police Department. Police said that when the four women entered the store on Stanford Ranch Road they were recognized by employees […]
mymotherlode.com
A Structure Fire Spread To Vegetation In West Point This Morning
West Point, CA – Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the West Point area of Calaveras County that destroyed a home. The flames broke out around 2 a.m. in the 1900 block of Winton Road, near Stockton Box Road and southeast of Highway 26. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that when firefighters arrived on the scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames. She added that the grass fire was contained to an estimated 3-4 acres.
Placer County felon shoots self in leg, is arrested
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man in Auburn was arrested on Oct. 19 after shooting himself in the leg, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that Michael Hewitt, 48, was found with a Glock 48 after deputies responded to his residence in the Auburn Mobile Home Park for reports […]
I took my first long-distance train ride in an Amtrak roomette. Here are 14 things everyone should know before booking a trip.
From where to watch the sunset to the surprisingly comfortable pillows, I learned a lot riding a 16-hour overnight train from Portland to Sacramento.
Roseville restaurant manager allegedly threatened by teen with knife
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville teen was arrested on Oct. 20 after allegedly brandishing a weapon at a restaurant manager, according to the Roseville Police Department. The manager said that a group of teens were loitering behind his restaurant in the 9000 block of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard. When he went out back to confront […]
I ate in Amtrak's dining car for the first time. The food was only OK, but the overall experience made me excited to come back.
Booking a sleeping-car roomette meant both of my dining-car meals — a lunch and a three-course dinner — were included in the price of my train ticket.
KCRA.com
Early morning fire destroys home that was under construction in Folsom
FOLSOM, Calif. — Firefighters are battling a fire that sparked at a home that was under construction in Folsom Thursday morning. The fire started just after 4 a.m. at the home on Serpa Way and Ruan Court near Vista del Lago High School. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District and...
Over 6,000 marijuana plants seized in Nevada County
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 6,000 cannabis plants were seized in a raid of multiple illegal marijuana gardens in Nevada County, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that they also seized 1,892 pounds of processed plant materials and three illegal firearms. “Throughout the month, our Special Investigations Unit […]
Folsom, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
