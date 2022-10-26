ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Dave's Hot Chicken opens Friday in Folsom

FOLSOM, Calif. — Attention all chicken lovers, a spicy new addition is coming to the Greater Sacramento area Friday. Dave’s Hot Chicken is bringing the heat to Folsom and it opens this Friday, Oct. 28. The new location will be at 2379 Iron Point Rd. suite 100 in...
FOLSOM, CA
birchrestaurant.com

17 Best Restaurants in Sacramento, CA

If you are visiting Sacramento, you need to sample its extensive cuisine. It is one of the top 10 ‘foodie cities’ in the US, and for good reason, there is a variety in the restaurants, the food they serve and the unique moods and décor in each.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Melanie Hunter signs off from KCRA 3

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 meteorologist and traffic reporter Melanie Hunter announced that Friday will be her last day with the station. She is moving to Boston for a new opportunity as a meteorologist. Hunter has been with KCRA for close to five years and has been involved with...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Over $3,000 in Nike items stolen from Roseville sporting goods

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of women were arrested on Tuesday in Citrus Heights after stealing more than $3,000 in clothing from a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Roseville, according to the Roseville Police Department. Police said that when the four women entered the store on Stanford Ranch Road they were recognized by employees […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
mymotherlode.com

A Structure Fire Spread To Vegetation In West Point This Morning

West Point, CA – Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the West Point area of Calaveras County that destroyed a home. The flames broke out around 2 a.m. in the 1900 block of Winton Road, near Stockton Box Road and southeast of Highway 26. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that when firefighters arrived on the scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames. She added that the grass fire was contained to an estimated 3-4 acres.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Placer County felon shoots self in leg, is arrested

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man in Auburn was arrested on Oct. 19 after shooting himself in the leg, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that Michael Hewitt, 48, was found with a Glock 48 after deputies responded to his residence in the Auburn Mobile Home Park for reports […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Roseville restaurant manager allegedly threatened by teen with knife

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville teen was arrested on Oct. 20 after allegedly brandishing a weapon at a restaurant manager, according to the Roseville Police Department. The manager said that a group of teens were loitering behind his restaurant in the 9000 block of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard. When he went out back to confront […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Early morning fire destroys home that was under construction in Folsom

FOLSOM, Calif. — Firefighters are battling a fire that sparked at a home that was under construction in Folsom Thursday morning. The fire started just after 4 a.m. at the home on Serpa Way and Ruan Court near Vista del Lago High School. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District and...
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

Over 6,000 marijuana plants seized in Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 6,000 cannabis plants were seized in a raid of multiple illegal marijuana gardens in Nevada County, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that they also seized 1,892 pounds of processed plant materials and three illegal firearms. “Throughout the month, our Special Investigations Unit […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
High School Football PRO

Folsom, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Christian Brothers High School football team will have a game with Vista del Lago High School - Folsom on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
FOLSOM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy